We discovered expensive damages after we bought our home. Does the seller have to pay?

Question: After we signed a purchase contract for a home in the East Valley, we had a home inspection. This home inspection showed several underground pipes in the sprinkler system were broken. The seller refuses to repair the sprinkler system but is willing to return our $25,000 earnest money. Can we make the seller fix the sprinkler system?

Answer: Probably not. Under the standard Arizona Association of Realtors purchase contract, lines 191-192, the seller and the buyer agree that the home is sold in its present physical condition at the time of the execution of the purchase contract. Thus, your seller has no obligation to make repairs, but typically, a seller will agree to make repairs after a buyer’s home inspection.

Contact real estate attorney Christopher A. Combs at azrep@combslawgroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Do home sellers need to make repairs after inspections?