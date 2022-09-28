U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

Discovery 2022 Short Duration LP Closing October 13, 2022 – Maximum $25,000,000

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Group®, on behalf of Discovery 2022 Short Duration LP (“Discovery 2022” or the “Partnership”), is pleased to announce that it has filed a final prospectus relating to the initial public offering of Discovery 2022 Class A and Class F units. The offering is being made in each of the provinces of Canada. Closing is scheduled for October 13, 2022.

The objectives of the Partnership are to provide investors with capital appreciation and significant tax benefits to enhance after-tax returns to limited partners, including the deductibility of 100% of their original investment. The Partnership intends to achieve these objectives by investing in an actively managed, diversified portfolio comprised primarily of equity securities of Canadian gold mining companies.

Middlefield® is a leading provider of flow-through share funds in Canada and has a strong track record of delivering positive after-tax returns. Since 1983, Middlefield has sponsored 66 public and private flow-through funds and has acted as agent or manager for over $2.5 billion of resource investments.

The syndicate of agents for the offering is being co-led by RBC Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets and includes BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Scotiabank, TD Securities Inc., Manulife Securities Incorporated, Richardson Wealth Limited, iA Private Wealth Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Middlefield Capital Corporation, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Raymond James Ltd.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

This offering is only made by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from your IIROC registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.


