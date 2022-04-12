Discovery Behavioral Health Appoints Shalaura Soliai As Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

LOS ANGELES , April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc., an expanding network of evidence-based mental health, substance use and eating disorder treatment centers, has appointed Shalaura Soliai as Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. She will report directly to DBH President & CEO John Peloquin.

Soliai has more than 15 years' experience implementing employee relations-based business solutions in multi-state, start-up, legacy healthcare and hospitality organizations. Prior to joining DBH, she successfully developed at Care1st Health Plan employee resources for underrepresented groups, resulting in a 35 percent increase in diverse hiring, promotion and mentorship. At St. Francis Medical Center, she established a program to address health inequities and to develop a medical staff that looked like the communities served. At St. Joseph Heritage HealthCare, she spearheaded the Patient and Employee Diversity Committee, which provided transformational patient-focused cultural sensitivity training to more than 6,000 employees.

"The focus of my new position at DBH will be to promote cultural competency, fill-in gaps of shared experience, use data to equalize patient access to healthcare and use data to promote a workforce representative of the community at large," she says.

Her areas of expertise include executing diversity and equity strategies through meaningful engagement with historically marginalized communities, leading complex initiatives and managing difficult conversations. She holds MBA and Bachelor of Organizational Development degrees from the University of La Verne in Southern California.

Peloquin states, "Shalaura's experience and vision in her new executive role at DBH cements our organization's dual commitments to diversity and inclusion within our own staff, and to providing greater access to those traditionally under served by behavioral healthcare."

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Everyone deserves a happy, rewarding life. That's why Discovery Behavioral Health has worked to make evidence-based, outcome driven healthcare accessible and affordable since inception. With a full continuum of care – detoxification, medical residences, residential treatment centers, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, outpatient, psychiatric and addiction medicine, TMS, virtual and telehealth services, we strive to offer the right care at the right time for adults or teens struggling with mental health, substance use or eating disorders. We are a contracted provider with 100 payers and other managed care organizations. Our portfolio of more than 130 treatment centers includes service lines in successful operation since 1985. When treatment is complete, our patients become part of Discovery's growing family of alumni, connected through free aftercare programs, support groups, activities, and a caring community. Because when quality behavioral healthcare is within reach, so is happiness.

