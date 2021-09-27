Discovery Behavioral Health To Participate in Healthcare Innovation + Investment Conference

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc., an expanding network of evidence-based mental health, substance use and eating disorder treatment centers, will participate in Healthcare Innovation + Investment Conference, Sept. 27-29, in Chicago.

John Peloquin, president and CEO, Discovery Behavioral Health

it's time to rethink how to provide evidence-based, outcome-driven healthcare to all Americans who need it.

DBH president and CEO John Peloquin will represent the company in two sessions on Tue., Sept. 28: "Behavioral Health: Addiction Recovery Centers" at 10:05 a.m., and "Behavioral Health: Eating Disorder Centers" at 1 p.m. Both panel discussions will be held at the conference's venue, Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park.

Topics to be covered in the sessions include the factors driving growth in the behavioral health industry, the evolution of payment methodology and the regulatory outlook.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges as well as opportunities to healthcare providers in the U.S. At this tipping point in our industry, it's time to rethink how to meet the goal of providing evidence-based, outcome-driven healthcare to all Americans who need it," says Peloquin.

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Everyone deserves a happy, rewarding life. That's why Discovery Behavioral Health has made evidence-based, outcome-driven healthcare accessible and affordable since its inception. With a full continuum of care – detoxification, medical residences, residential treatment centers, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, outpatient, psychiatric, neurocenters and telehealth services, we can offer the right care at the right time for adults or teens struggling with mental health, substance use or eating disorders. With a portfolio of more than 100 treatment centers including service lines in successful operation since 1985, we are a preferred and trusted provider with most insurance companies who value our clinical rigor and remarkable results. When treatment is complete, our patients become part of Discovery's growing family of Alumni, connected through free aftercare programs, support groups, activities and a caring community – for life. Because when quality behavioral healthcare is within reach, so is happiness.

Story continues

Press Contact

Greg Ptacek

PR | Communications

gregptacek@me.com

323-841-8002 mobile

Discovery Behavioral Health (PRNewsfoto/Discovery Behavioral Health)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/discovery-behavioral-health-to-participate-in-healthcare-innovation--investment-conference-301385222.html

SOURCE Discovery Behavioral Health