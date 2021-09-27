U.S. markets close in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,451.83
    -3.65 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,937.21
    +139.21 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,989.58
    -58.12 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.30
    +41.22 (+1.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.55
    +1.57 (+2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.70
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.26 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1711
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4750
    +0.0150 (+1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3716
    +0.0035 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9680
    +0.2830 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,187.86
    -87.45 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,070.96
    -30.56 (-2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Discovery Behavioral Health To Participate in Healthcare Innovation + Investment Conference

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc., an expanding network of evidence-based mental health, substance use and eating disorder treatment centers, will participate in Healthcare Innovation + Investment Conference, Sept. 27-29, in Chicago.

John Peloquin, president and CEO, Discovery Behavioral Health
John Peloquin, president and CEO, Discovery Behavioral Health

it's time to rethink how to provide evidence-based, outcome-driven healthcare to all Americans who need it.

DBH president and CEO John Peloquin will represent the company in two sessions on Tue., Sept. 28: "Behavioral Health: Addiction Recovery Centers" at 10:05 a.m., and "Behavioral Health: Eating Disorder Centers" at 1 p.m. Both panel discussions will be held at the conference's venue, Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park.

Topics to be covered in the sessions include the factors driving growth in the behavioral health industry, the evolution of payment methodology and the regulatory outlook.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges as well as opportunities to healthcare providers in the U.S. At this tipping point in our industry, it's time to rethink how to meet the goal of providing evidence-based, outcome-driven healthcare to all Americans who need it," says Peloquin.

About Discovery Behavioral Health
Everyone deserves a happy, rewarding life. That's why Discovery Behavioral Health has made evidence-based, outcome-driven healthcare accessible and affordable since its inception. With a full continuum of care – detoxification, medical residences, residential treatment centers, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, outpatient, psychiatric, neurocenters and telehealth services, we can offer the right care at the right time for adults or teens struggling with mental health, substance use or eating disorders. With a portfolio of more than 100 treatment centers including service lines in successful operation since 1985, we are a preferred and trusted provider with most insurance companies who value our clinical rigor and remarkable results. When treatment is complete, our patients become part of Discovery's growing family of Alumni, connected through free aftercare programs, support groups, activities and a caring community – for life. Because when quality behavioral healthcare is within reach, so is happiness.

Press Contact
Greg Ptacek
PR | Communications
gregptacek@me.com
323-841-8002 mobile

Discovery Behavioral Health (PRNewsfoto/Discovery Behavioral Health)
Discovery Behavioral Health (PRNewsfoto/Discovery Behavioral Health)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/discovery-behavioral-health-to-participate-in-healthcare-innovation--investment-conference-301385222.html

SOURCE Discovery Behavioral Health

Recommended Stories

  • Why Sundial, Tilray, Canopy Growth, and Aurora Cannabis Stocks Are Glowing Green Today

    As MarijuanaMoment.net reports, a panel from the U.S. House of Representatives -- having passed its SAFE Banking Act (a law legalizing banks doing business with cannabis companies) as part of the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act last week -- is now preparing for a vote to "federally legalize marijuana" outright. Shares of marijuana stocks are responding as you'd expect. Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) are both up 4.1% as of 11:45 a.m. EDT today.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • Could AbbVie's New Collaboration Be a Blockbuster?

    AbbVie recently announced a strategic partnership with Regenxbio for wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy treatment.

  • If You Have Any of These Nuts in Your Pantry, Throw Them Out Now, FDA Says

    Nuts are a delicious snack and an excellent source of protein. Studies have shown that some varieties, like walnuts, can even add years to your life. But before you pick up some mixed nuts in the hopes of living longer, beware that there are a few brands to be wary of at the moment. The U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) just announced that nuts sold at Amazon, H-E-B, and other major retailers have been recalled due to potential foreign materials floating in some of the bags. Read on to find ou

  • Pfizer CEO Says Vaccine Data in Children Due Soon, Starts Trial of Pill to Protect Against Covid-19

    The company also has started a trial of an antiviral intended as a prophylaxis for adults living in the same house as a person with the virus.

  • India Is Hiding a Nightmare Snakebite Massacre

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastNEW DELHI—An onslaught of fatal snakebite attacks is sweeping India and killing tens of thousands each year—and so far, the government’s response has been to ignore, trivialize, and cover up the crisis altogether.A 2020 study, which was based on verbal autopsies, suggests that on average, close to 58,000 Indian citizens die each year due to snakebites. In contrast, the country’s government reports ridiculously low numbers: In 2018, the Health and

  • Never Make This One Popular Food in Your Slow Cooker, FDA Warns

    Your slow cooker is probably one of the most beloved tools in your kitchen. Whether you're looking to let the flavors of your chili build all day long or you have a busy day ahead and want dinner ready to go later, your slow cooker is there to get the job done. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns against making one popular food in your slow cooker because doing so could be toxic. To see what you should always prep before putting it in your slow cooker, read on.RELATED: If

  • Unvaccinated People Who Work in These 3 States Could Be Fired This Week

    Ever since vaccination rates started slowing over the summer, officials on both a local and national level have been enforcing rules to try to get more people in the U.S. vaccinated against COVID-19. The biggest change came when President Joe Biden announced on Sept. 9 that many businesses would have to require vaccines, or offer a testing option, in order for employees to work in person. Now, these new mandates could have massive consequences for workers in a few states as soon as this coming w

  • Psyched: Delic Buys 10 Ketamine Clinics For $10M, Atai Launches Ibogaine Human Trials, Small Pharma Concludes Phase 1 DMT Study

    The Week In Psychedelics: Delic Signs $10 Million Merger With Chain Of Ketamine Clinics Atai Subsidiary DemeRx Launches Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial On Ibogaine Small Pharma Completes Phase 1 Trial on DTM For Depression, Moves to Phase 2a MindMed and Liechti Lab Release Research Results On LSD, Psilocybin And SSRIs Awakn Buys Rights To MDMA In Alcoholism Study Seattle Could Soon Decriminalize Natural Psychedelics The Milestone Round Delic Signs $10 Million Merger With Chain Of Ketamine Clinics Deli

  • COVID-19 live updates: CDC director stands by decision to overrule panel on boosters

    The United States has been facing a COVID-19 surge as the more contagious delta variant continues to spread. More than 686,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.7 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. is continuing to sink on the list of global vaccination rates, currently ranking No. 46, according to data compiled by The Financial Times.

  • Pfizer Kick Starts Late-Stage Study For COVID-19 Oral Antiviral For Post-Exposure Prophylaxis

    Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) has started the Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP study to evaluate its oral antiviral candidate PF-07321332, co-administered with a low dose of ritonavir, for the prevention of COVID-19 infection. Related: COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Drug From Pfizer Could Be Available By 2021, Says CEO: CNBC. This Phase 2/3 trial is part of a global program and enrolls adult individuals who live in the same household as individuals with a confirmed symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection. The Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP t

  • First Procedure in Asia-Pacific Performed with Medtronic Hugo™ Robotic-Assisted Surgery System

    Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) and Apollo Hospitals Group today announced the first clinical procedure in Asia-Pacific with the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. The robotic prostatectomy was performed on September 17 by Dr. N Ragavan, consultant urologist, uro-oncologist and robotic surgeon, at Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, Chennai, India.

  • Alabama doctor: Americans 'who have not rolled up their sleeve' are still the biggest issue

    Vaccinating Americans with their first or second shots is more urgent than giving boosters, according to one infectious disease expert, as unvaccinated individuals experience worse COVID-19 infection outcomes.

  • Two disbarred lawyers sued a Texas doctor who performed an abortion. Flustered ‘pro-lifers’ are backpedaling

    Anti-choice groups are embarrassed that their draconian law is being enforced the way it was designedDemocrats present last line of defense for abortion rights Women protest against the six-week abortion ban at the Texas capitol. Photograph: Jay Janner/AP Dr Alan Braid, an OBGYN based in San Antonio, broke the law on purpose. In an essay published in the Washington Post last Saturday, the doctor announced that he performed an abortion on a woman who was past six weeks of gestation, the limit imp

  • Are you considered fully vaccinated if you don’t get COVID booster shot? What to know

    Some businesses are requiring employees and visitors to show proof of complete vaccination against COVID-19, but now that booster​ shots are in the mix, what does it mean to be fully vaccinated?

  • The Unintended Consequences of Ever-Increasing Marijuana Potency

    Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash The trend of cannabis legalization in the United States has not only vastly increased access to the drug, but it has also resulted in substantial increases in potency. The competition between products in this new market has accelerated an existing trend toward increased THC levels in these products. One study showed roughly a doubling in the potency of cannabis plants (from 8.9% to 17.1%) between 2008 and 2017. Another factor that can influence the perceived poten

  • Eyes, ears, teeth: Big changes coming — maybe — to Medicare

    One of the biggest changes ever proposed to Medicare is working its way through Congress, and if it passes, and is signed into law by President Biden, it would put a smile on the face of tens of millions of beneficiaries—literally. The change would add dental benefits to Medicare for the first time since the gargantuan federal program was launched in 1965. As many seniors know, Medicare generally doesn’t cover the so-called “head issues”—eyes, ears and mouth.

  • Pfizer CEO Just Predicted When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over

    After a year and a half that has seen vaccines rolled out and contagious variants spread, many experts have gone back and forth on their timelines for when they believe the ongoing threat of COVID-19 could be put behind us. But even as some parts of the world still face rising cases or a shortage of necessary doses, some are becoming confident that the trajectory could change relatively soon. This list now includes Albert Bourla, CEO of pharmaceutical company and vaccine manufacturer Pfizer, who

  • To Prevent Burnout, Stop Micromanaging and Give More Autonomy

    In this excerpt from The Burnout Epidemic: The Rise of Chronic Stress and How We Can Fix It, author Jennifer Moss provides strategies for how employers can overcome micromanagement in order to keep employees from burning out. The post To Prevent Burnout, Stop Micromanaging and Give More Autonomy appeared first on Worth.

  • NYC Fights for Mandate with 10% of Teachers Unvaccinated

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City officials will continue to press for a vaccination mandate covering all school workers, which was set to begin Monday at midnight until it was delayed by a court challenge, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignAlr