U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,652.50
    -8.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,182.00
    -21.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,261.50
    -72.25 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,668.40
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.12
    +0.62 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,637.20
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    18.19
    -0.14 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9577
    -0.0021 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.26
    +1.00 (+3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0670
    -0.0061 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6680
    -0.1230 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,019.32
    -1,206.40 (-5.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.80
    -24.33 (-5.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.53
    -21.06 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Discovery Continues to Demonstrate Expansion Potential in Final Phase 2 Drill Holes at Cordero

Discovery Silver Corp.
·15 min read
Discovery Silver Corp.
Discovery Silver Corp.

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX-V: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results of the final 26 drill holes from its Phase 2 drill program on its flagship Cordero silver project (“Cordero” or “the Project”) located in Chihuahua State, Mexico. These holes consisted of upgrade and expansion drilling of the PEA pit and expansion drilling of the 2021 resource pit. Drilling will be used to support a Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) planned for early 2023. The Company is also pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration program on its property wide targets.

Highlight intercepts from Phase 2 drilling include:

  • 58 m averaging 208 g/t AgEq1 (99 g/t Ag, 0.33 g/t Au, 1.6% Pb and 1.0% Zn) from 78 m and 48 m averaging 231 g/t AgEq1 (100 g/t Ag, 0.63 g/t Au, 1.8% Pb and 0.8% Zn) from 148 m in hole C22-614. These intercepts were from upgrade drilling within the PEA starter pit.

  • 125 m averaging 111 g/t AgEq1 (37 g/t Ag, 0.04 g/t Au, 0.4% Pb and 1.6% Zn) from 265 m in hole C22-644. This intercept was directly below the 2021 resource pit in an area previously modeled as waste.

  • 42 m averaging 201 g/t AgEq1 (76 g/t Ag, 0.06 g/t Au, 1.0% Pb and 2.4% Zn) from 453 m in hole C22-634. This interval is located approximately 20 m below the resource pit.

  • 86 m averaging 120 g/t AgEq1 (32 g/t Ag, 0.02 g/t Au, 0.1% Pb and 2.2% Zn) from 716 m in hole C22-636, highlighting the mineralization potential at depth.

Tony Makuch, Interim CEO, states: “The completion of our Phase 2 drill program, consisting of close to 80,000 m in over 250 drill holes, represents another major milestone in the advancement of our Cordero project. This program consistently intercepted mineralization beneath and to the northeast of the open pit outlined in last year’s Preliminary Economic Assessment highlighting the potential to expand the size of the open pit in our upcoming PFS.

“Our PFS is now expected to be completed in early 2023, a slight delay from our original target of mid to late 4Q 2022. The additional time will allow us to further optimise the study to incorporate recent positive metallurgical developments including the streamlining of the process circuit via co-processing of oxides and sulphides and cost efficiencies through lower reagent consumption and a coarse grind size.”

DRILL RESULTS:

This final set of Phase 2 drill holes was focused on two main areas: 1) upgrade and expansion drilling of the PEA open pit; and 2) expansion drilling of the resource at depth in the northeast of the deposit. Results will be incorporated in a resource update and PFS scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2023.

Plan maps summarizing the drilling completed since the 2021 PEA can be found at the following link: PEA vs PFS drill hole plan maps

Detailed drill highlights from the holes in this release are provided in the tables below. Supporting maps and sections, drill hole locations and full assay results can be found at the following link: Plan map, sections & assays

A PDF of this release with supporting maps and sections included as appendices can be found at the following link: Press release with plan map & sections

PEA Pit Upgrade & Expansion Drilling

Resource upgrade drilling in the PEA starter pit (Pozo de Plata zone) continue to confirm the excellent continuity of near-surface high-grade mineralization. Highlight intercepts include 58.3 m of 208 g/t AgEq1 from 78.1 m, 48.3m of 231 g/t AgEq1 from 147.6 m (both intercepts from C22-614) and 50.0 m of 109 g/t AgEq1 from 140.0 m (C22-613).

Drilling beneath the PEA pit in the northeast of the deposit returned a number of excellent intercepts highlighting the potential to expand the open pit for the upcoming PFS. Examples include 61.1m of 123 g/t AgEq1 approximately 50 m below the PEA pit in hole C22-637, 65.3 m of 121 g/t AgEq1 approximately 100 m below the PEA pit in hole C22-615 and 46.7 m of 108 g/t AgEq1 approximately 100 m below the PEA pit in hole C22-645.

Detailed drill highlights from the open pit upgrade and expansion drilling are provided in the table below:

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Width
(m)

Ag
(g/t)

Au
(g/t)

Pb
(%)

Zn
(%)

AgEq1
(g/t)

C22-613

140.0

190.0

50.0

58

0.21

0.7

0.4

109

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

C22-614

78.1

136.4

58.3

99

0.33

1.6

1.0

208

and

147.6

195.9

48.3

100

0.63

1.8

0.8

231

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

C22-615

322.7

388.0

65.3

53

0.07

0.7

1.1

121

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

C22-618

106.1

165.3

59.2

42

0.03

0.9

1.0

110

and

274.2

347.4

73.2

47

0.07

0.3

0.2

68

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

C22-634

452.9

495.1

42.2

76

0.06

1.0

2.4

201

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

C22-637

18.3

33.7

15.4

50

0.07

1.0

1.8

153

and

128.9

189.9

61.1

37

0.05

0.9

1.5

123

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

C22-638

89.2

168.9

79.7

37

0.03

0.7

1.0

97

and

179.9

232.2

52.3

21

0.02

0.5

0.7

63

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

C22-641

259.9

300.0

40.2

75

0.14

1.2

1.5

178

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

C22-643

222.2

243.7

21.5

81

0.09

1.2

1.1

164

including

510.3

536.6

26.3

26

0.05

0.3

2.9

147

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

C22-644

264.8

389.5

124.7

37

0.04

0.4

1.6

111

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

C22-645

115.5

157.2

41.8

47

0.04

0.9

1.0

113

and

234.6

270.7

36.1

47

0.05

0.8

0.4

88

and

354.6

401.3

46.7

52

0.04

0.7

0.8

108

1See supporting technical disclosure underneath the second table below.

Resource Expansion Drilling

Drilling continues to be successful in demonstrating the continuity of mineralization beneath the resource pit constraint highlighting the potential to expand the resource at depth in the northeast of the deposit. In the South Corridor, C22-644 intercepted a broad zone of higher-grade mineralization starting at the edge of the resource pit that returned 124.7 m of 111 g/t AgEq1. This area of the deposit was previously modeled as waste. In the North Corridor, C22-634 intercepted 42.2 m of 201 g/t AgEq1 approximately 20 m below the resource pit constraint.

Drilling also continues to intercept broad zones of mineralization at significant depths that correlate with the deep feeder structures of the mineralized system at Cordero. Examples from the drill holes in this press release include C22-637, which returned 86.4m of 120 g/t AgEq1 from 716.4 m and C22-625, which returned 40.6m of 97 g/t AgEq1 from 721.1 m.

Detailed drill highlights from the resource expansion drilling are provided in the table below:

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Width
(m)

Ag
(g/t)

Au
(g/t)

Pb
(%)

Zn
(%)

AgEq1
(g/t)

C22-621

326.7

384.8

58.2

21

0.05

0.2

1.0

70

and

723.8

776.0

52.2

15

0.02

0.1

1.4

71

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

C22-625

61.7

79.0

17.3

25

0.12

0.3

3.1

161

and

325.9

355.9

30.0

24

0.02

0.2

1.9

102

and

721.1

761.7

40.6

35

0.07

0.0

1.5

97

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

C22-629

224.5

272.0

47.6

30

0.08

0.3

0.8

74

and

304.1

327.8

23.7

29

0.08

0.4

0.7

72

and

634.1

662.3

28.3

17

0.02

0.1

1.7

86

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

C22-634

452.9

495.1

42.2

76

0.06

1.0

2.4

201

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

C22-637

0.0

42.9

42.9

34

0.03

0.6

0.7

81

and

716.4

802.8

86.4

32

0.02

0.1

2.2

120

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

C22-644

264.8

389.5

124.7

37

0.04

0.4

1.6

111

1All results in this news release are rounded. Assays are uncut and undiluted. Widths are drilled widths, not true widths, as a full interpretation of the actual orientation of mineralization is not complete. As a guideline, intervals with disseminated mineralization were chosen based on a 25 g/t AgEq cutoff with no more than 10 m of dilution. AgEq calculations are used as the basis for total metal content calculations given Ag is the dominant metal constituent as a percentage of AgEq value in approximately 70% of the Company’s mineralized intercepts. AgEq calculations for reported drill results are based on USD $22.00/oz Ag, $1,600/oz Au, $1.00/lb Pb, $1.20/lb Zn. The calculations assume 100% metallurgical recovery and are indicative of gross in-situ metal value at the indicated metal prices. Refer to Technical Notes below for metallurgical recoveries assumed in the 2021 PEA completed on Cordero.

PROPERTY WIDE EXPLORATION:

Surface exploration work has been ongoing at Cordero since March 2021. Work completed to date includes geological mapping, surface rock and soil sampling, geophysics and diamond drilling. In total results from 2,190 surface rock samples and 3,639 soil samples have been received. An additional 1,508 soil samples are pending results. The surface work is based on historical data including soil geochemistry, structural and alteration interpretations of satellite imagery, induced polarization (“IP”) geophysics surveys and an airborne magnetometry (“Mag”) and electromagnetic (“EM”) geophysical survey completed by the Company in 2019.

The five main surface exploration target areas based on this work are Sanson, Porfido Norte, Dos Mil Diez, Molino de Viento, and La Perla. Discovery so far has completed preliminary reconnaissance-style drilling at Sanson and Porfido Norte consisting of 10 drill holes totaling 4,500 m. A map showing the location of these five target areas can be found at the following link: Property wide targets

At Sanson, located two kilometres northeast of the main resource area, seven drill holes have been completed. Drill targeting was based on surface alteration, a magnetic anomaly indicating a proximal intrusive body, and surface mapping of intrusive rocks and breccias. Six of the holes intersected very strongly silicified and sericite-altered rhyodacite, breccias and sedimentary rocks with traces of quartz-molybdenite veining that returned anomalous levels of molybdenum (100 – 400 ppm) and silver (260 – 270 ppm).

At Porfido Norte, three drill holes were completed following surface mapping and rock sampling. Historic IP geophysics indicated the presence of an intrusive body at depth and mapping identified several intrusive sills at surface. Drilling intersected sparse, very narrow (<10cm) mineralized sulphide veins within the intrusive rocks that returned anomalous Ag, Au, and Zn values. Further work at Sanson and Porfido Norte will be evaluated following the completion of the current exploration program across all five property-wide targets.

At Dos Mil Diez, at the southwest edge of the Cordero deposit, surface mapping and sampling has identified a number of rhyodacite intrusive sills and dikes hosted by calcareous sedimentary rocks similar to those present at Cordero. Surface sampling has returned anomalous values of Ag, Pb, and Zn within narrow sulphide veins, including a 10 cm galena vein that returned 2,530 g/t Ag. The typical strike extent of the veins is approximately 10 to 20 m. Drill hole planning is in its final stages for this area.

At Molino de Viento, located ten km southwest of the main Cordero resource, surface mapping and sampling returned elevated Zn values that may coincide with an intrusive body at depth based on the 2019 Mag and EM survey. Drill targets are currently being finalised for this area and will incorporate a recently completed 15,200 m 2D IP survey that supplements the historic geophysical data.

The La Perla target is located approximately 10 km south of the Cordero deposit. Historic work includes an IP survey (16,500m) and a four-hole, 1,380 m drill program. The Company has also completed surface mapping and sampling across the target area. The IP geophysical survey identified weak chargeability anomalies at depth and historic drilling intersected sulphide veins with anomalous Ag, Pb, and Zn values as well as wider intervals of mineralized rhyolite in hole C12-247 that returned 12.0 m averaging 28 g/t Ag from surface and 174.2 m averaging 4 g/t Ag and 0.13% Zn from 38.0 m. Additional IP geophysics survey lines are currently being completed to assist with finalizing drill targets.

DRILL PROGRAM UPDATE:

The Company has now completed its Phase 2 drill program. This drill program along with all previous drilling is summarized in the table below. Feasibility study drilling has already commenced and will consist of engineering drilling, resource upgrade drilling and drilling targeting the expansion of the PFS open pit. The total metres to be drilled in the feasibility study drill program will be finalised following the completion of the PFS.

Drill Program

Period

Drill Metres

Drill Holes

 

Historic

2009 – 2017

123,000 m

253

 

Discovery Silver – Phase 1

2019 – 2021

92,000 m

225

 

Discovery Silver – Phase 2

2021 – 2022

78,000 m

257

 

TOTAL

 

293,000 m

735

 

About Discovery

Discovery’s flagship project is its 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world’s largest silver deposits. The PEA completed in November 2021 demonstrates that Cordero has the potential to be developed into a highly capital efficient mine that offers the combination of margin, size and scaleability. Cordero is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico. Continued exploration and project development at Cordero is supported by a strong balance sheet with cash of approximately C$60 million.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Tony Makuch, P.Eng
Interim CEO

For further information contact:

Forbes Gemmell, CFA
VP Corporate Development
Phone: 416-613-9410
Email: forbes.gemmell@discoverysilver.com
Website: www.discoverysilver.com

Sample analysis and QA/QC Program
The true width of the veins is estimated to be approximately 70% of the drilled width. Assays are uncut except where indicated. All core assays are from HQ drill core unless stated otherwise. Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located at the project site 40km north of the city of Parral. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to ALS Geochemistry-Mexico for preparation in Chihuahua City, Mexico, and subsequently pulps are sent to ALS Vancouver, Canada, which is an accredited mineral analysis laboratory, for analysis. All samples are prepared using a method whereby the entire sample is crushed to 70% passing -2mm, a split of 250g is taken and pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples are analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AAS techniques (Au-AA24) from a 50g pulp. Over limits are analyzed by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Samples are also analyzed using thirty three-element inductively coupled plasma method (“ME-ICP61”). Over limit sample values are re-assayed for: (1) values of zinc > 1%; (2) values of lead > 1%; and (3) values of silver > 100 g/t. Samples are re-assayed using the ME-OG62 (high-grade material ICP-AES) analytical package. For values of silver greater than 1,500 g/t, samples are re-assayed using the Ag-CON01 analytical method, a standard 30 g fire assay with gravimetric finish. Certified standards and blanks are routinely inserted into all sample shipments to ensure integrity of the assay process. Selected samples are chosen for duplicate assay from the coarse reject and pulps of the original sample. No QAQC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

Qualified Person
Gernot Wober, P.Geo, VP Exploration, Discovery Silver Corp., is the Company’s designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and has reviewed and validated that the information contained in this news release is accurate.

TECHNICAL NOTES & FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The most recent technical report for the Cordero Project is the 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). The PEA was completed by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. with support from AGP Mining Consultants Inc. and Knight Piésold and Co. (USA). The full technical report supporting the PEA is available on Discovery’s website and on SEDAR under Discovery Silver Corp.

The PEA assumed average life-of-mine recovery assumptions for sulphide material of 84% for Ag, 19% for Au, 86% for Pb and 85% for Zn. The PEA assumed oxide recovery assumptions of 56% for Ag and 63% for Au for crushed feed and 36% for Ag and 35% for Au for uncrushed ROM feed.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release is not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements within this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements including, but not limited to Discovery’s future plans and objectives regarding the Cordero Project and the prospect of further discoveries there, which constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although Discovery believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include fluctuations in market prices, including metal prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. Discovery does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable laws.


Recommended Stories

  • BHP Sees Chile Uncertainties Easing in Investment Climate Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Chilean regulatory uncertainties that have held up some investments in the biggest copper-producing nation are dissipating, according to top mining company BHP Group.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012In a referend

  • Top Materials Stocks for October 2022

    These are the materials stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • CANTEX EXTENDS MAIN ZONE TO DRILL CONFIRMED 2,300 METRES ON ITS 100% OWNED NORTH RACKLA PROJECT, YUKON

    Cantex Mine Development Corp. (TSXV: CD) (OTCQB: CTXDF) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on drilling of the Main Zone at its 100-percent-owned 14,077 hectare North Rackla claim block in the Yukon.

  • Solar-Powered Bitcoin Miner Aspen Creek Raises $8M Despite Bear Market

    Galaxy Digital and Polychain Capital led the Series A funding.

  • Bitdeer leads US$250 mln fund to acquire assets from distressed miners: report

    Crypto tycoon Jihan Wu’s crypto mining firm Bitdeer Technology Holdings is leading a US$250 million fund to acquire mining rigs from distressed miners amid the cryptocurrency bear market, according to Bloomberg. See related article: China mining rig maker Canaan expands despite crypto winter Fast facts Bitdeer has invested US$50 million in it as a junior […]

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Column: Student debt relief might cost $420 billion. That's a bargain

    Conservatives says student debt relief is too expensive, but a new Congressional Budget Office estimate shows it's a pittance.

  • Gold futures log back-to-back declines, notch lowest close since April 2020

    Gold futures declined Monday, with prices for the most-active contract ending at their lowest since early April 2020. "Last week's series of interest rate hikes by central banks had put gold under heavy near-term pressure and with no prospect of the banks changing course in the coming months, the medium-term outlook also looks gloomy for the precious metal," said Rupert Rowling, market analyst at Kinesis Money. December gold fell $22.20, or 1.3%, to settle at $1,633.40 an ounce on Comex, the low

  • Five Headaches Awaiting Italy’s Next Prime Minister

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Giorgia Meloni is set to become premier after her right-wing coalition won Sunday’s elections, but she will have little time to pop the prosecco.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream Gas PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure

  • Why Walmart’s leap into the metaverse could help Roblox

    Walmart Inc. released two sites on Roblox Corp.'s "metaverse mega-platform" Monday, just in time for the holidays, and one of those sites is aimed squarely at a demographic the platform has targeted for needed growth.

  • Apple Suppliers Drop as Firm Said to Ditch IPhone Output Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares in Apple Inc.’s Asian suppliers extended losses Wednesday after Bloomberg reported the Californian company is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones.Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., which assembles most of the world’s iPhones, dropped as much as 2.9% while chip bellwether Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. fell as much 1.8%. The fall in the two stocks helped move Taiwan’s equity benchmark down as much as 2.3% to its lowest level since November 2020.

  • Tech Stocks Face Another 10% Drop or More as Strong Dollar Hits Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- The great tech selloff of 2022 is far from over as investors brace for earnings misses that may spur a more than 10% plunge in the Nasdaq 100.More than two-thirds of 914 respondents in the MLIV Pulse survey think profits of the technology companies will disappoint the market throughout 2022. Firms including Alphabet Inc.’s Google are at risk of advertisers cutting spending as the global economy struggles, while streaming services including Netflix Inc. face an exodus of price-sens

  • French drugmaker Sanofi expects positive boost from currency markets in Q3

    PARIS (Reuters) -French drugmaker Sanofi said it expected a positive boost to its third-quarter business results from movements on the currency markets, helped by the strength of the U.S. dollar since Sanofi does much of its business in the United States. Sanofi said its preliminary estimate of currency impacts on its third-quarter 2022 sales was for a boost of approximately 10% to 11%, and for a lift of around 12% and 13% on its business earnings per share (EPS). Sanofi will report third-quarter results on Oct. 28.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As U.S. Plays Catch-Up Versus China

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St deep in bear market as S&P 500 hits new two-year low

    The benchmark S&P 500 erased gains of up to 1.7% by early afternoon trading to hit lows last seen in late November 2020, leaving investors worrying about how much further stocks would have to fall before stabilizing. Analysts at Wells Fargo now see the U.S. central bank taking its target range for the Fed funds rate to 4.75%-5.00% by the first quarter of 2023. "It's just a continuation of Jerome Powell's digging in and trying to really let markets, investors and the world know that we are going to have to continue to hike rates to get this inflation story that still remains unchecked... it'll be interesting to see if markets end in the red today," said Brandon Pizzurro, director of public investments at GuideStone Capital Management.

  • How Donald Trump Paid Less In Taxes Than A Household Earning Only $20,000 Per Year

    Donald Trump has taken a lot of heat over the years about his income taxes or, more specifically, his ability to get out of paying what most would consider his fair share. Trump has kept a tight grip on his tax returns, becoming the first president in 40 years not to release them to the public. According to data reported by The New York Times, Trump only paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 — less than the average of $819 paid by households making over $20,000 per year in 2017. Acc

  • KB Home (KBH) Down 29.2% YTD: Lower Orders & Higher Rates Ail

    Rising rates and affordability issues are potent headwinds for KB Home (KBH).

  • BOJ board agreed on need for vigilance on sharp yen moves, easy policy to stay

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Bank of Japan (BOJ) board members agreed the inflationary impact of the yen's recent sharp moves must be closely scrutinised, but policymakers reiterated their resolve to keep policy loose even as the currency's rapid fall has unsettled financial markets. In minutes of the BOJ's July policy meeting released on Wednesday, one member said the downward pressure on the yen may ease as the global economic slowdown begins to weigh on inflation and long-term interest rates across the world. At the July 20-21 meeting, the BOJ projected inflation would exceed its 2% target this year in fresh forecasts, but maintained ultra-low interest rates and signalled its resolve to keep monetary super loose.

  • Dow Jones Closes Lower; Top-Rated Lithium, Solar Stocks Show Green Shoots

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower after a day of uneven trading. The index rose sharply in the morning but reversed to session lows in the afternoon. At closing bell, it  pared some loss and ended 0.

  • Gilt yields pull back from multi-year highs as BoE and Treasury seek to calm nerves

    U.K. bonds rallied on Tuesday, forcing yields down from multi-year highs, as the selloff sparked by the government's tax-cutting budget ran out of steam