Discovery First Half 2024 Earnings: EPS: R4.93 (vs R4.88 in 1H 2023)

Discovery (JSE:DSY) First Half 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: R35.1b (up 16% from 1H 2023).

Net income: R3.25b (up 1.5% from 1H 2023).

Profit margin: 9.3% (down from 11% in 1H 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: R4.93 (up from R4.88 in 1H 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Discovery Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to fall by 3.7% p.a. on average during the next 3 years compared to a 39% decline forecast for the Insurance industry in South Africa.

Performance of the South African Insurance industry.

The company's shares are down 4.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Discovery is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis that you should know about...

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.