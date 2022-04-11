U.S. markets open in 7 hours 29 minutes

Discovery of a High-Grade Nickel & Palladium Ore Body

·5 min read
In this article:
  • SXOOF
  • SX

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 /St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX)(OTCQB:SXOOF)(FSE:85G1) is pleased to disclose additional partial results alongside historical results related to the resampling and analysis of the cores related to the drilling effort predating the 2021 campaign of the Company of its 100% owned Manicouagan Project.

The drill cores assays contain results up to 2.11 g/t of platinum, up to 7.88 g/t of palladium, up to1.73 g/t rhodium, up to 2.63 g/t ruthenium, up to 2.2% copper and up to 9.49% nickel.

The Company has not previously released all of these results. Since recovering virtually all of the core from the camp site, the Company has initiated a program of re-logging and sampling portions of the core not previously sampled while leaving intact portions that were historically sampled.

The Company's geologists feel that the availability of the assays has been significantly confirmed by hole 21-18 partial results thus far. See March 24, 2022 Press Release titled "Discovery of High-Grade Nickel & Palladium Large Corridor Confirmed" https://www.thecse.com/en/trading/market-activity/company-filings/discovery-of-high-grade-nickel-palladium-large-corridor.

This and previous work have provided evidence for the identification of a new discovery referred to as the Bob Zone carrying high-grade mineralization that has dimensions of 180 meters in length in an east-west trend and at least 80 meters in depth based on drill intercepts.

The mineralization is open-ended to depth and along strike.

Additionally, two widely spaced holes with similar mineralogy are located 1.34 km to the northeast (hole 07-09) and 2.8 km to the east (hole 07-32) with no nearby drill holes. Although there are wide spaced holes drilled between the Bob Showing and the above-mentioned holes that contain little or no values, the complex structural regime and our increased knowledge of the area allow us to identify a 3 km corridor carrying high-grade palladium & nickel, still to be assayed for rhodium, that offers a similar mineralization signature to the Bob Zone discovery while being along strike. This corridor is highly prospective, and the Company intends to prioritize this zone to investigate continuity or the presence of multiple mineralized lens.

Table 1 provides a summary of results from the previous drilling and includes the results previously reported for hole 21-18. Table 2 provides individual sample results for each of the zones in the summary.

It is worth noting that although there are significant platinum and palladium values in these results, there are limited assays for rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, or osmium for the holes predating the 2021 drilling campaign.

In addition to the limited intersections sampled in hole 21-18 from the recent drilling campaign, 5 drill holes returned significant rhodium and ruthenium intersections:

  • Hole 07-05 gave 0.960 g/t rhodium & 1.380 g/t ruthenium over 0.62 meter;

  • Hole 07-06 gave 0.6 g/t rhodium & 0.59 g/t ruthenium over 0.44 meter;

  • Hole 07-17 gave 0.440 g/t rhodium & 0.40 g/t ruthenium over 2.04 meter;

  • Hole 08-02 gave 0.054 g/t rhodium & 0.029 g/t ruthenium over 1.84 meter;

  • Hole 08-04 gave 1.73 g/t rhodium & 2.63 g/t ruthenium over 0.22 meter;

Its also worth noting that a surface channel sample from the Bob showing assayed 1.01 g/t of rhodium and 1.15 g/t of ruthenium over 1.98 meter at surface.

The Company believes there will be significant value added in these minerals. As such, the go-forward plan for this project is to assay for all platinum group elements (PGEs) where significant nickel, cobalt, and/or copper are present or where certain alteration features indicate potential.

The following holes located within the Bob and Bob East zones were generally drilled in a due north direction with the objective of intercepting the mineralization at right angles. Further, the holes in this area were drilled in a fan ranging from -40 degrees to -75 degrees in order to demonstrate continuity down dip and along strike.

Although not the Company's priority, there are several other mineral-rich models that are worth mentioning. Wide spaced holes with singular narrow intersections of lower-grade nickel and modest amounts of PGEs occur in several areas. Copper-zinc zones with up to 3% combined mineral content and significant gold are present in several drill holes. Currently, these remain a low priority based on dollar value compared to the high-grade Ni-Cu-Co-PGEs the Company is currently working on.

Table 1. Summary Table of Assays Results from the Manicouagan Project

Table 1: Summary table of assays results from the Manicouagan Project

Table 2 below provides individual sample intervals with specific intervals and values.

Table 2: Individual sample intervals with specific intervals and values.

Map 1: Showing Bob area with several hole positions

"(…) We believe that the values defined above coupled with the apparent credits of additional associated PGEs are significant in value. Although some of the intersections are narrow, the overall dimensions and outlying mineralized holes are encouraging for a major discovery of nickel-cobalt-copper with high grades of palladium, rhodium, platinum, ruthenium, osmium, and iridium. (…) I eagerly look forward to the next exploration phase (…)." Commented Herb Duerr, President of St Georges Eco-Mining.

About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining sector, including maximizing metal recovery and full circle EV battery recycling. The Company explores for nickel & PGEs on the Julie Nickel Project and the Manicougan Palladium Project on Quebec's North Shore and has multiple exploration projects in Iceland, including the Thor Gold Project. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX and trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1 and on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Timequotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange(CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

SOURCE: St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696794/Discovery-of-a-High-Grade-Nickel-Palladium-Ore-Body

