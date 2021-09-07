U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,526.35
    -9.08 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,265.21
    -103.88 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,360.41
    -3.11 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.10
    -1.19 (-1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.30
    -19.40 (-1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.50
    -0.30 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1858
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3720
    +0.0500 (+3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3785
    -0.0052 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1130
    +0.2940 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,040.07
    -242.69 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,315.14
    -48.81 (-3.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,171.05
    -16.13 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Discovery Life Sciences Appoints Dr. Shawn Levy Chief Scientific Officer

·3 min read

RENOWNED GENOMICS EXPERT TAPPED TO LEAD AND ENHANCE DISCOVERY'S COLLECTIVE SCIENTIFIC EXPERTISE AND INNOVATION TO ACCELERATE THE AGGRESSIVE BIOMARKER AND THERAPEUTIC RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS OF ITS HIGHLY VALUED CUSTOMERS

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Discovery Life Sciences™ (Discovery), the Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists™, announced today the appointment of Shawn Levy, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer reporting to Chief Executive Officer Glenn Bilawsky. In this role, Dr. Levy will coordinate and support development of the overall scientific strategy for the business and drive cross-functional collaboration to evaluate and operationalize new and innovative services and technologies to significantly advance new therapies supported by biomarker and companion diagnostic programs.

Dr. Levy joined Discovery in 2019 via its acquisition of the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology's Genomics Services Laboratory, which he founded and built into one of the world's premier gene sequencing and bioinformatics laboratories. In his prior position as Chief Scientific Officer of Genomics, he established an industry-wide reputation for successfully helping manufacturers and researchers evaluate and optimize new leading technologies and methods to support scientific investigation.

"At Discovery, we differentiate ourselves on science, innovation, technological capability, and scale," said Bilawksy. "A laboratory filled with technology is of little use without brilliant and highly regarded leaders like Shawn to evaluate, innovate, and deliver scalable solutions. Dr. Levy's cutting-edge and creative work continues to advance scientific knowledge and significantly enhance the productivity of our customers' research efforts. It is highly advantageous to us and our customers to now have Shawn take a leadership role in Discovery's commitment to gain and rapidly apply scientific insights to our 'Science at your Service' model."

Dr. Levy received his doctorate in biochemistry and completed a postdoctoral fellowship in genetics in 2000 at Emory University in Atlanta. Before joining the HudsonAlpha Institute in 2009, he was a faculty member at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the founding director of the Vanderbilt Microarray Shared Resource.

"At our company's core is a commitment to providing the best capabilities at the right time to drive insight and discovery," said Dr. Levy. "I am looking forward to leading our scientific strategies and supporting the incredible research team that makes Discovery Life Sciences so unique. I am excited to be working in this expanded role to advance our scientific programs for the benefit of our customers and collaborators."

About Discovery Life Sciences and HudsonAlpha Discovery

Discovery Life Sciences is the company of Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists, combining the world's largest commercial biospecimen inventory and procurement network with preeminent multi-omic biomarker service laboratories to accelerate new therapies supported by biomarker and companion diagnostic programs for cancer, infectious disease, and other rare and complex conditions. We are a leading provider of highly characterized human cellular starting materials and expert multi-omic analytical services to advance cell and gene therapy research, development, and manufacturing programs.

HudsonAlpha Discovery® is Discovery's sequencing and bioinformatics division, a globally recognized service laboratory that leverages the most current genomic research technologies to comprehensively support discovery, translational, and clinical research.

Driven by leading scientific expertise and innovative use of current technologies, the Discovery team engages and consults with customers to more rapidly overcome obstacles and obtain results to make critical research and development decisions at market-leading speed. We are Science at your Service™! For more information, visit dls.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/discovery-life-sciences-appoints-dr-shawn-levy-chief-scientific-officer-301369966.html

SOURCE Discovery Life Sciences

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/07/c9361.html

Recommended Stories

  • Fission Metallurgical Hole Hits 50.3m of continuous mineralization including 28.5m of continuous +10,000 cps at R840W Zone

    FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or "the Company") is pleased to announce scintilometer results from the summer 2021 "metallurgical & geotechnical testwork" drilling on the R840W zone at its' PLS project, in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Four metallurgical holes and three geotechnical holes were completed as part of the Phase 1 feasibility study field work (see News Release June 10, 2021). All seven holes intersected mineralization with all four metallurgical and two geotec

  • FDA Slaps Clinical Hold on BioMarin's Gene Therapy For Genetic Metabolism Disorder

    ​​​​​​BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) faces another setback in its gene therapy development program after the FDA placed the phenylketonuria (PKU) gene therapy trial on hold. The Phase 1/2 Phearless study is evaluating BMN 307, an AAV5-phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH) gene therapy for PKU. PKU is a rare genetic disease that manifests at birth and is characterized by an inability to break down phenylalanine, an amino acid commonly found in many foods. The agency ordered the pause on the

  • This New Reusable Rocket Ship Can Fly From Earth to Space Several Times a Day

    Designed to fly multiple daily missions, Dawn Aerospace's Mk-II introduces a concept of true sustainability to the space race.

  • Libero Provides Big Red Exploration Update

    Libero Copper & Gold Corporation (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (DE: 29H) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities on its 100% owned Big Red Project, located near Telegraph Creek, in BC's Golden Triangle. Exploration at Big Red has been primarily focused on advancing the new Terry porphyry copper discovery through diamond drilling, ground-based geophysics and surficial sampling and mapping.

  • Newly discovered Napoleon hat with DNA previews in Hong Kong

    A newly discovered hat with DNA evidence proving it belonged to the legendary European statesman and general Napoleon Bonaparte was previewed by auction house Bonhams in Hong Kong on Monday. Described by Bonhams as the "first hat to bear the Emperor's DNA", it is on display in Hong Kong before it moves to Paris and then London, where it will be auctioned on Oct. 27. The hat, one of the iconic bicornes often seen in depictions of Napoleon on the battlefield, had been bought by its present owner at a small German auction house that did not know at the time it had belonged to the emperor.

  • Inside the Wuhan lab: French engineering, deadly viruses and a big mystery

    One chilly morning in February 2017, a tall Chinese scientist in his 50s named Yuan Zhiming showed Bernard Cazeneuve, then the French prime minister, around Wuhan's new high-security pathogen lab. Built with French engineering, it was China's first P4 lab, one of several dozen in the world with that highest security designation. Yuan, the director of the lab, had worked more than a decade to make it a reality. Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories f

  • What caused the "Year without a Summer" in 1816?

    Can you go an entire year without summer? In 1816, people around the world had no choice as they had to endure an entire year of frigid, cold weather.

  • A Climate Solution Lies Deep Under the Ocean—But Accessing It Could Have Huge Environmental Costs

    At the bottom of the pacific ocean lies a solution to the imminent battery shortage ... at a great potential cost to biodiversity and life on earth

  • Investors are placing big bets on a growing space economy - but can they reach orbit?

    Space is hot. The billionaire "space barons" - Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson - have given the industry a cachet not seen since the Apollo era of the 1960s and '70s, with Branson and Bezos flying to the edge of space on their own spacecraft and Musk's SpaceX becoming the dominant supplier of people and cargo to the International Space Station.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Investors are fearful of missing

  • NASA says the Mars Perseverance rover has collected its first sample

    After initially failing to capture sample of rock, NASA has confirmed that Perseverance succeeded in its second attempt.

  • If everyone on Earth sat in the ocean at once, how much would sea level rise?

    There are a lot of people, but the oceans are very big. Rosley Majid/EyeEm via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. If everyone on Earth sat down in the ocean, how far would the water rise? – Zahkaev and Viktor Hypothetical questions, like what would happen if everyone on Earth went for an ocean swim at once, are fun to think about. And using math, you can get pretty cl

  • Antibiotic resistance found in wild brown bears in Europe

    Researchers have found antibiotic resistance in wild brown bears in Sweden, using museum collections to study the effects of the drugs over time.

  • The South African farm turning flies into food for pets - and maybe people

    A South African company is aiming to take advantage of a new interest in protein-rich insects.

  • Hubble discovers hydrogen-burning white dwarfs age more slowly

    Some white dwarfs can slow their rate of cooling, new research suggests

  • Inspiration4: Who are the four people joining SpaceX’s pioneering trip to orbit?

    The Inspiration4 mission is about to set off to orbit, with perhaps the four most unusual space explorers in history. Together, they will represent a milestone in space tourism, as the first ever human spaceflight to orbit by a crew entirely made up of private citizens.

  • Schools could face disruption if Covid cases hit 100,000 a day, says leading professor

    Disruptive school measures may need to be reinstated if Covid case numbers reach 100,000 a day, Professor Neil Ferguson has said.

  • What it takes for the all-civilian SpaceX Inspiration4 crew to train for space

    Axios' "How it Happened: The Next Astronauts" podcast follows the first all-civilian space crew as they prepare for their historic mission. The all-civilian Inspiration4 crew's training program to prepare them for their trip to orbit is a reality check on the space industry's goal to send many more ordinary people to space. Why it matters: One day SpaceX, which is operating the upcoming mission, hopes to help establish a settlement on Mars and other companies like Blue Origin are working to buil

  • German industrial orders reach record high

    German industrial orders climbed to a new high in July, official data showed Monday, as the economy continued its strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The technology is 99.9% effective at breaking down DNA and RNA at the molecular level using UV wavelengths to kill germs.

    The technology is 99.9% effective at breaking down DNA and RNA at the molecular level using UV wavelengths to kill germs.

  • Seqera Labs grabs $5.5M to help sequence Covid-19 variants and other complex data problems

    Bringing order and understanding to unstructured information located across disparate silos has been one of more significant breakthroughs of the big data era, and today a European startup that has built a platform to help with this challenge specifically in the area of life sciences -- and has, notably, been used by labs to sequence and so far identify two major Covid-19 variants -- is announcing some funding to continue building out its tools to a wider set of use cases, and to expand into North America. Seqera Labs, a Barcelona-based data orchestration and workflow platform tailored to help scientists and engineers order and gain insights from cloud-based genomic data troves, as well as to tackle other life science applications that involve harnessing complex data from multiple locations, has raised $5.5 million in seed funding.