Discovery Senior Living Promotes Lou Maranto to Senior Vice President of Sales

Discovery Senior Living
·2 min read
Image
Image

Maranto has pioneered innovation while leading a sophisticated, Discovery sales organization that successfully returned same-store occupancy to pre-COVID levels by mid-2021.

Lou Maranto, Senior Vice President of Sales, Discovery Senior Living

Lou Maranto, Senior Vice President of Sales, Discovery Senior Living
Lou Maranto, Senior Vice President of Sales, Discovery Senior Living

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery") CEO Richard J. Hutchinson announced the promotion of Lou Maranto to Senior Vice President of Sales during the company's quarterly executive presentation to Team Members on February 24. Maranto has served as Vice President of Sales for the Discovery enterprise since 2018 and has been integral in the company's planning and execution of milestone innovations including the launch of its centralized Sales Contact Center in February 2021.

Maranto will continue to oversee Discovery's national sales organization, which consists of three (3) National Brands, four (4) regions, a Sales Education department and the Sales Contact Center. Under Maranto's leadership, Discovery has strategically expanded its sales training and development programming, in addition to adding more robust analytics and business intelligence. All this amidst a historic period of growth which has seen Discovery and its capital partners acquire and onboard more than 40 new communities across the provider's national and regional, multi-branded portfolios since February 2021.

As Senior Vice President of Sales, Maranto will focus on the development and execution of sales strategies, continued expansions of Discovery's National and Regional Brands, future-phase rollouts of key Sales Contact Center offerings, and providing sales leadership to Discovery's new senior living products.

"It is truly an honor and privilege to be part of an industry-leading company," said Maranto. "I am very grateful for the opportunity to provide senior sales leadership to Discovery Senior Living. Although this is an individual opportunity for me, the entire sales organization deserves a high level of accolades for their accomplishments over the past four years."

Discovery Senior Living currently owns and operates a multi-branded portfolio of 110 communities in 16 states.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes Discovery Management Group, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale senior-living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio of more than 15,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for lifestyle customization and today ranks among the 10 largest U.S. senior living operators and providers.

Media Inquiries:

Heidi LaVanway, Vice President of Marketing

HLaVanway@DiscoveryMGT.com| 239.301.5330

Image 1: Lou Maranto, Senior Vice President of Sales, Discovery Senior Living


Discovery Senior Living has announced the promotion of Lou Maranto to Senior Vice President of Sales.



