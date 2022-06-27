Discovery Silver Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Discovery Silver Corp.

TORONTO, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX-V: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting held Friday, June 24, 2022. Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors (“the Board”) and Management.



Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees: Murray John (Chair); Tony Makuch; Jeff Parr; Moira Smith; Daniel Vickerman; and Jennifer Wagner.

Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration; (ii) fixing the number of directors on the Company’s Board at six persons; (iii) re-approving and ratifying the Company’s Stock Option Plan and (iv) re-approving and ratifying the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan and Deferred Share Unit Plan. A total of 124,892,509 Discovery common shares were voted, representing 37.5% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

About Discovery

Discovery’s flagship project is its 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world’s largest silver deposits. The PEA completed in November 2021 demonstrates that Cordero has the potential to be developed into a highly capital efficient mine that offers the combination of margin, size and scalability. Cordero is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico. Continued exploration and project development at Cordero is supported by a strong balance sheet with cash of approximately C$65 million.



