Discovery Silver Corp. (TSE:DSV) most popular amongst individual investors who own 52%, insiders hold 24%

Key Insights

Significant control over Discovery Silver by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 24 shareholders own 48% of the company

Insiders have been selling lately

Every investor in Discovery Silver Corp. (TSE:DSV) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 52% to be precise, is individual investors. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 24% of the company's stockholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Discovery Silver, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Discovery Silver?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Discovery Silver does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Discovery Silver's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Discovery Silver is not owned by hedge funds. Eric Sprott is currently the company's largest shareholder with 23% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 11% and 3.6% of the stock.

Our studies suggest that the top 24 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Discovery Silver

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Discovery Silver Corp.. Insiders own CA$58m worth of shares in the CA$241m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 52% of Discovery Silver. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Discovery Silver better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Discovery Silver (including 2 which don't sit too well with us) .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

