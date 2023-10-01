We Discuss Whether Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CALM) CEO Is Due For A Pay Rise

Key Insights

Cal-Maine Foods' Annual General Meeting to take place on 6th of October

Total pay for CEO Sherman Miller includes US$370.8k salary

Total compensation is 65% below industry average

Cal-Maine Foods' EPS grew by 244% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 41%

The impressive results at Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) recently will be great news for shareholders. This would be kept in mind at the upcoming AGM on 6th of October which will be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. Here we will show why we think CEO compensation is appropriate and discuss the case for a pay rise.

How Does Total Compensation For Sherman Miller Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$2.4b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$1.1m for the year to June 2023. That's a notable increase of 69% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$371k.

In comparison with other companies in the American Food industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$3.3m. This suggests that Sherman Miller is paid below the industry median. Furthermore, Sherman Miller directly owns US$1.3m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$371k US$311k 32% Other US$779k US$371k 68% Total Compensation US$1.1m US$681k 100%

On an industry level, around 29% of total compensation represents salary and 71% is other remuneration. Cal-Maine Foods is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 244% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 75% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. for providing a total return of 41% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

Given the company's decent performance, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the AGM. However, investors will get the chance to engage on key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. We identified 2 warning signs for Cal-Maine Foods (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Important note: Cal-Maine Foods is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

