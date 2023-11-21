We Discuss Whether Lotus Resources Limited's (ASX:LOT) CEO Is Due For A Pay Rise

Key Insights

Lotus Resources to hold its Annual General Meeting on 28th of November

Salary of AU$372.5k is part of CEO Keith Bowes's total remuneration

The overall pay is 31% below the industry average

Lotus Resources' EPS grew by 61% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 218%

The solid performance at Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT) has been impressive and shareholders will probably be pleased to know that CEO Keith Bowes has delivered. At the upcoming AGM on 28th of November, they would be interested to hear about the company strategy going forward and get a chance to cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. Let's take a look at why we think the CEO has done a good job and we'll present the case for a bump in pay.

How Does Total Compensation For Keith Bowes Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Lotus Resources Limited has a market capitalization of AU$516m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$815k for the year to June 2023. We note that's a decrease of 30% compared to last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at AU$373k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the Australian Metals and Mining industry with market capitalizations between AU$305m and AU$1.2b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was AU$1.2m. That is to say, Keith Bowes is paid under the industry median. Moreover, Keith Bowes also holds AU$1.2m worth of Lotus Resources stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$373k AU$265k 46% Other AU$442k AU$894k 54% Total Compensation AU$815k AU$1.2m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 61% of total compensation represents salary and 39% is other remuneration. Lotus Resources sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Lotus Resources Limited's Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Lotus Resources Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 61% per year. It saw its revenue drop 39% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Lotus Resources Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 218% over three years, Lotus Resources Limited has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Given the improved performance, shareholders may be more forgiving of CEO compensation in the upcoming AGM. However, despite the strong growth in earnings and share price growth, the focus for shareholders would be how the company plans to steer the company towards sustainable profitability in the near future.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We did our research and identified 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) in Lotus Resources we think you should know about.

