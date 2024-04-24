We Discuss Why Federal International (2000) Ltd's (SGX:BDU) CEO Compensation May Be Closely Reviewed

Key Insights

Federal International (2000) to hold its Annual General Meeting on 30th of April

Total pay for CEO Kian Kiong Koh includes S$576.0k salary

The total compensation is 802% higher than the average for the industry

Federal International (2000)'s three-year loss to shareholders was 6.3% while its EPS was down 46% over the past three years

Federal International (2000) Ltd (SGX:BDU) has not performed well recently and CEO Kian Kiong Koh will probably need to up their game. Shareholders can take the chance to hold the board and management accountable for the unsatisfactory performance at the next AGM on 30th of April. It would also be an opportunity for shareholders to influence management through voting on company resolutions such as executive remuneration, which could impact the firm significantly. We present the case why we think CEO compensation is out of sync with company performance.

Comparing Federal International (2000) Ltd's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, Federal International (2000) Ltd has a market capitalization of S$17m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth S$661k over the year to December 2023. That's a fairly small increase of 3.9% over the previous year. Notably, the salary which is S$576.0k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

In comparison with other companies in the Singapore Trade Distributors industry with market capitalizations under S$272m, the reported median total CEO compensation was S$73k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Federal International (2000) Ltd pays Kian Kiong Koh north of the industry median.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary S$576k S$552k 87% Other S$85k S$84k 13% Total Compensation S$661k S$636k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 93% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 7% is other remuneration. Although there is a difference in how total compensation is set, Federal International (2000) more or less reflects the market in terms of setting the salary. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

A Look at Federal International (2000) Ltd's Growth Numbers

Federal International (2000) Ltd has reduced its earnings per share by 46% a year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 63%.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Federal International (2000) Ltd Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 6.3% for the shareholders, Federal International (2000) Ltd would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We identified 2 warning signs for Federal International (2000) (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

