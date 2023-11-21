We Discuss Why PointsBet Holdings Limited's (ASX:PBH) CEO Compensation May Be Closely Reviewed

Key Insights

PointsBet Holdings will host its Annual General Meeting on 27th of November

Total pay for CEO Sam Swanell includes AU$709.7k salary

The overall pay is 152% above the industry average

PointsBet Holdings' three-year loss to shareholders was 82% while its EPS was down 9.7% over the past three years

Shareholders will probably not be too impressed with the underwhelming results at PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX:PBH) recently. Shareholders can take the chance to hold the board and management accountable for the unsatisfactory performance at the next AGM on 27th of November. This will be also be a chance where they can challenge the board on company direction and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. We present the case why we think CEO compensation is out of sync with company performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Sam Swanell Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that PointsBet Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of AU$240m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$3.3m for the year to June 2023. Notably, that's an increase of 86% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at AU$710k.

On comparing similar companies from the Australian Hospitality industry with market caps ranging from AU$152m to AU$610m, we found that the median CEO total compensation was AU$1.3m. This suggests that Sam Swanell is paid more than the median for the industry. What's more, Sam Swanell holds AU$4.4m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$710k AU$676k 21% Other AU$2.6m AU$1.1m 79% Total Compensation AU$3.3m AU$1.8m 100%

On an industry level, around 57% of total compensation represents salary and 43% is other remuneration. PointsBet Holdings sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

PointsBet Holdings Limited's Growth

PointsBet Holdings Limited has reduced its earnings per share by 9.7% a year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 7.6% over the last year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the EPS is down. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has PointsBet Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Few PointsBet Holdings Limited shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -82% over three years. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, management will get a chance to explain how they plan to get the business back on track and address the concerns from investors.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 4 warning signs for PointsBet Holdings that you should be aware of before investing.

