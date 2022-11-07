Discussion on the long-term deployment of CCS technology in the CEE region is underway again

WARSAW, Poland, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The consortium implementing the CCS4CEE project has just published a series of documents entitled CCS Roadmap for Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), which crowns the project's next phase. The documents aim to support successful CCS deployment across the Region by presenting a first-of-its-kind policy plan with a range of actions related to CCS that should be taken.

The publication includes 3 documents: the summary of national CCS roadmaps for 10 countries (listed below), that were published in June; the roadmap for regional cooperation and links between the roadmap for CEE countries and European-level initiatives.

Our analysis confirms that what is particularly important to successfully deploy CCS in CEE is regional cooperation, especially: sharing knowledge, research experience, and infrastructure, especially storage sites with states which possess limited CO 2 storage potential, Kamil Laskowski from WiseEuropa said.

The specific solutions outlined in the document as well as in the national roadmaps had been consulted with key CCS actors in partner countries. Without considering stakeholders' perspectives of CCS, it wouldn't be possible to develop concrete and implementable roadmaps, support more accurate and realistic policy recommendations and deployment timelines, Michal Hrubý from EUROPEUM Institute for European Policy explained.

The final phase of the project

Events dedicated to the stakeholders, publishing national CCS roadmaps, and the project conference in Brussels were the main highlights of the project's current stage. Now, it is gaining momentum and entering its final phase. We will continue our engagement with stakeholders while seeking to connect more actors with platforms that are relevant to CCS. We would also like to support project developers in their efforts. This will be done through capacity-building and communication activities, Michał Wendołowski from Bellona Europa announced.

About the CCS4CEE Project and the Consortium

The CCS4CEE project aims to renew the discussion on the long-term deployment of CCS in the CEE region, leading to new policies and joint projects. It covers Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Ukraine. The project is funded by Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway through the EEA and Norway Grants Fund for Regional Cooperation. It is led by WiseEuropa and supported by Bellona Foundation as an expert partner. Other partners include Energy Policy Group, Institute for European Integration, and Civitta Latvija. The project is supported by EUROPEUM Institute for European Policy.

