Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drug (DMARD) Market to Surpass US$ 27,167.8 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the Global Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drug (DMARD) Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 20,671.1 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drug (DMARD) Market:

Key trends in the market include key companies in the market focusing on growth strategies such as product approval which is expected to drive the global Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drug (DMARD) market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2021, Pfizer Inc. is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XELJANZ/ XELJANZ XR (tofacitinib) for the treatment of adults with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drug (DMARD) market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period due to key company operating in the market focusing on acquisition of disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs which is expected to drive the global disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (DMARD) market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2021, Amgen is an American multinational biopharmaceutical company, announced the successful completion of its acquisition of worldwide rights to Otezla (apremilast), the only oral, non-biologic treatment for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. Otezla was acquired from Celgene Corporation is a pharmaceutical company in connection with its previously announced merger with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, is an American multinational pharmaceutical company, which was completed on November 20, 2021.

In terms of Drug Type, Synthetic (sDMARD) segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in global disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (DMARD) market over the forecast period owing to increasing number of product launches which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2020, Lupin Indian multinational pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of Leflunomide tablets, used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, in the U.S. market.

Among region, North America is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (DMARD) market over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of prevalence of psoriatic arthritis in the region. For instance, according to the National Psoriasis Foundation, psoriatic arthritis affects about 1 million people in the U.S., or about 30% of all persons with psoriasis in 2019.

Key players operating in the global disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (DMARD) market include Sanofi., Pfizer, F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly & Company, Amgen Inc., Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, UCB S.A., Gilead Sciences, Inc., and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs) Market, By Drug Type:

Global Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs) Market, By Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Others

Global Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs) Market, By Indication:

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Psoriatic Arthritis

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Others

Global Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs) Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Global Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs) Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

