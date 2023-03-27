'It's a disgrace': Charlie Munger says the US health care system is 'totally out of control' — use these 3 simple ways to boost your benefits and slash your health expenses

When Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger commented on the state of U.S. healthcare in 2019, he did not mince words: “The whole damn system is going wrong … it’s ridiculous.”

He was just getting started. In a video posted by CNBC in February, the billionaire vice chairman at Berkshire Hathaway and one of the nation’s highest profile critics of rising medical costs sounded off again. He thinks the whole U.S. health industry mess is a global embarrassment.

“The cost of American medical care and medical insurance … it’s a disgrace,” Munger said. “If you go to Singapore, you will find that they do the whole thing better than we do and it costs 20 percent of what we pay.”

He added: “They're totally out of control. ... Everybody in American has a marvelous record of failing in handling our cost of medicines.”

Munger is no stranger to tough talk about the high cost of health care. Five years ago he drew attention for saying that medical providers “are artificially prolonging death so they can make more money,” with some providers engaging in “deeply immoral” practices. Buffett, Munger’s longtime business partner, likened health care spending to a “tapeworm on the economic system.”

Munger has a profound point to make, even if his wealth means he can pay straight cash for world-class medical care. For the rest of us, containing costs boils down to advocating for ourselves. From shopping around for reduced drug and treatment prices to preventive care and exercise, let’s look at ways to take your healthcare into your hands.

Become your own health service champion

Knowing where to seek services or how much they should cost is enough to challenge a heart surgeon with chronic heartburn.

It’s a good thing, then, that many procedures can be performed in a doctor's office or an ambulatory surgery center; compared to a hospital, their costs can be far lower. Be sure to ask your doctor about all of your options and the costs associated with each option.

Be an informed consumer when it comes to health care: Ask questions and advocate for yourself. Don't be afraid to negotiate with your healthcare provider or insurance company. You'd be surprised how often they will to work with you to find a solution that works for both parties. Some drug companies will also offer discounts for their medications

And finally, never, ever assume that health care costs are constant across providers – because they’re not. The variance, in fact, is so wild that it moved former New York Times journalist Jeanne Pider to start the award-winning website Clear Health Costs. By entering a zip code and procedure, you can see how costs compare in your market or comparable markets.

Health Saving Accounts and flex spending

If you have a high-deductible health plan, consider setting up a health savings account (HSA), which allows you to set aside pre-tax money to pay for medical expenses, including deductibles, co-pays, and even some over-the-counter medications. Plus, any unused funds roll over from year to year, so you can save even more in the long run.

Along those lines, flex spending accounts set up through an employer allow you to spend up to $3,050 a year in pre-tax dollars on all kinds of medical expenses, including prescriptions, psychological care and health care supplies available at local pharmacies.

Preventative care and fitness

Just as a car well maintained as far less likely to have an expensive breakdown, our bodies respond well to a proactive approach. The Kaiser Family Foundation reports that roughly one-third of health care costs are linked to hospital care. Preventative services covered by insurance can steer you clear of this financial hazard.

Many health insurance plans offer free or low-cost preventative services that include flu shots, mammograms, and colonoscopies. Regular testing and immunization can catch health problems early and help you sidestep more costly treatments down the road.

As for regular exercise, a recent study found that just 11 minutes a day of moderate exercise carries significant benefits. Exercise can produce powerful, powerful changes in your health and mood. Meditation as well has been shown to reduce stress, improve focus and enhance overall wellbeing.

Financial health begins with physical health, always. Taking care of your body and your wallet – money troubles are a major source of stress – points you in the direction to live a long, full and vigorous life: just like Charlie Munger, who is 99 years young.

