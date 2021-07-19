Dish will pay AT&T $5 billion to serve its mobile customers

AT&T is set to provide voice, data and messaging services to Dish 's Boost Mobile, Ting and Republic Wireless customers for the next 10 years. Dish plans to pay AT&T at least $5 billion as part of the deal, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

To serve customers of both companies, AT&T may be able to use parts of the wireless spectrum to which Dish holds licences, as The Wall Street Journal notes. Before now, T-Mobile provided services to the nearly 9 million customers of Dish’s mobile brands.