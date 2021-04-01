U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.87
    +46.98 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.21
    +171.66 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,480.11
    +233.23 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.90
    +33.38 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.24
    +2.08 (+3.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.30
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1783
    +0.0051 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    -0.0670 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3835
    +0.0053 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6010
    -0.0940 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,289.76
    -109.56 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,208.42
    +5.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,388.87
    +210.07 (+0.72%)
     

Dish accuses T-Mobile of anti-competitive behavior over Sprint CDMA shutdown

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·3 min read

In a letter to the Federal Communications Commission, Dish has accused T-Mobile of becoming precisely the type of incumbent player it spent years trying to fight. The letter, which Axios obtained, highlights several issues, including the carrier's current spectrum policies, but the one most likely to affect consumers relates to the impending shutdown of Sprint's CDMA network. Dish claims T-Mobile's aggressive timeline for that event will hurt its more than 9 million wireless customers.

As a new entrant to the mobile market, Dish is currently dependent on T-Mobile for the network services that underpin its wireless business. To gain regulator approval for its $26 billion merger with Sprint, T-Mobile agreed to sell Boost Mobile to a competitor. In 2020, Dish paid $1.4 billion to buy the Sprint prepaid brand from the carrier. The company eventually plans to move the 9 million subscribers it acquired in that deal to its own 5G network. But until that's built, those customers get wireless service through Sprint's legacy network.  

T-Mobile currently plans to shut down that part of its network on January 1st, 2022. As of the date of the letter, that leaves Dish with 276 days to migrate those customers to new devices. That's a timeline Dish says it can't meet, not only due to the numbers involved but also because of device and chip shortages. "A forced migration of this scale under this accelerated time frame is simply not possible and will leave potentially millions of Boost subscribers disenfranchised and without cell service come January 1st, 2022," the company says in the letter.

According to Axios, the company's initial expectation was it would have as much as three to five years of access to the CDMA portion of Sprint's network. In the letter, it points to Verizon's CDMA shutdown for its more measured approach. The carrier (Verizon is the owner of Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media) has delayed the move multiple times over the years and says it will affect less than one percent of its customer base. What's more, it's currently scheduled to conclude one year after T-Mobile's shutdown.   

"A majority of our 9 million Boost subscribers have devices that rely on Sprint's CDMA network and will be harmed if T-Mobile prematurely shuts down that network. Mr. Sievert's statement that 90 percent of those subscribers will have a T-Mobile device by year's end reinforces our view that they are planning to directly attack Boost customers with an accelerated shutdown in order to churn customers directly to T-Mobile," Stephen Stokols, the head of Boost Mobile, said in a statement to Engadget. "As discussed during our conference call, we believe this is highly anti-competitive. We hope that T-Mobile reconsiders its decision to shut down the CDMA network prematurely so 100 percent of Boost subscribers will not be impacted and DISH can continue providing consumers with competitive choices."

We've also reached out to T-Mobile for comment. We'll update this article when we hear back from the company.

Recommended Stories

  • Specialized's latest e-bike is a lighter, easier-to-ride city cruiser

    Specialized has introduced the Turbo Como SL, a super light e-bike meant for maneuverability and less effort when you pedal.

  • FDA authorizes cheap rapid at-home COVID-19 tests

    Cheap, rapid at-home COVID-19 tests will be available soon without a prescription.

  • PlatinumGames is making an April Fools' Day joke into a real game

    One year after teasing a new Cresta game, PlatinumGames says it will release the shoot 'em up later this year.

  • The Genesis X is a curvy, high-tech luxury EV concept

    Genesis has unveiled the X Concept EV, its fifth concept car since Hyundai launched the Genesis brand in 2015.

  • What's coming to Netflix in April: 'Shadow and Bone' and 'The Mitchells vs. The Machines'

    Catch 'Shadow and Bone' on April 23rd and 'The Mitchells vs. The Machines' on the last day of the month.

  • iZotope's 2nd-gen Spire Studio gets a major but costly upgrade

    The new Spire Studio has improved software, preamps and storage but costs $150 more than the original.

  • Texas Tech: Chris Beard leaving for Texas to replace Smart

    AUSTIN, Texas (AP) The athletic director at Texas Tech said Thursday that men's basketball coach Chris Beard has informed the school he is taking the job at Texas. Beard made the decision early Thursday, according to Kirby Hocutt, the AD at Texas Tech. Texas has not announced the hire.

  • Compass CEO hails IPO as a fundraising event amid 'challenging' market

    While several tech companies are opting to delay their IPOs in the face of less-than-enthusiastic market demand for their shares, real estate tech company Compass forged ahead and went public today. After pricing its shares at $18 apiece last night, the low end of a lowered IPO price range, Compass shares closed the day up just under 12% at $20.15 apiece. TechCrunch caught up with Compass CEO and founder Robert Reffkin to chat about his company's debut in the market's suddenly choppy waters for tech and tech-enabled debuts.

  • DraftKings Stock Rises Despite Virus-Related Hiccup for MLB’s Opening Day

    The Washington Nationals' Opening Day matchup with the New York Mets was postponed from its primetime slot. The Nationals cited contact-tracing efforts.

  • Uber must pay $1.1 million for denying rides to blind woman

    The award, believed to be the largest of its kind, stems from an arbitration case brought by a blind passenger who said she and her seeing-eye dog were denied rides more than a dozen times.

  • How to Get Rich in the Stock Market by Investing $100 Per Month

    You don't have to be an expert investor to make a lot of money in the stock market. In fact, even if you know next to nothing about investing, it's possible to build long-term wealth without breaking the bank.

  • Funko will combine its collectible figures with NFTs

    Funko has claimed a stake in a company, TokenHead, that will let it offer digital NFTs alongside its vinyl figures.

  • Dish blasts T-Mobile for plans to shut down network Dish's customers still use

    Dish Network sent a letter to the FCC on Thursday, complaining that T-Mobile — its partner for wireless services — is rushing to shut down a network still used by millions of Dish's Boost Mobile customers.Why it matters: T-Mobile's purchase of Sprint was only allowed after it agreed to sell a chunk of assets to Dish, including its Boost prepaid business. Plus, Dish is highly reliant on T-Mobile for network services as it builds out its own 5G network over the next several years.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Dish's letter to the FCC addresses a range of concerns, but the largest issue relates to the shutdown of the CDMA network that had previously been used by Sprint and is still used by the majority of Dish's 9 million Boost Mobile subscribers.As part of the Boost sale to Dish, T-Mobile agreed to provide network services, but didn't commit to operating the CDMA service (Sprint's legacy network) for a particular length of time.Dish had expected that T-Mobile would eventually look to shut down that network in three to five years, according to people familiar with Dish's thinking. But Sprint said late last year that it would look to shut it down far earlier, on Jan. 1, 2022.What they're saying: "A forced migration of this scale under this accelerated time frame is simply not possible and will leave potentially millions of Boost subscribers disenfranchised and without cell service come January 1, 2022," Dish said in the letter. It also noted that Verizon, which has only 1% of customers still on CDMA, has repeatedly delayed its shutdown and now doesn't plan to do so until 2023, a year after T-Mobile plans to do so.A T-Mobile representative was not immediately available for comment.Between the lines: The public acrimony is significant as Dish is highly reliant on T-Mobile for network services over the next several years while it builds out its own 5G network. (Dish expects to launch its first city with its own 5G service this year, but the national roll-out will take time.)Our thought bubble: Given Dish's reliance on T-Mobile, it's reasonable to think that a public spat was not its first course of action, and that Dish has gone to regulators only after failing to convince T-Mobile to change its timing on the network shutdown.Meanwhile: In the letter, Dish also accuses T-Mobile of flip-flopping on other spectrum issues. Where T-Mobile previously pushed for policies encouraging smaller competitors, Dish says T-Mobile is now adopting the same tactics as AT&T and Verizon."During its earlier life as the 'Un-Carrier,' T-Mobile championed policies that promoted competition, diverse spectrum ownership, and efficient spectrum use. How quickly things change," Dish says in its letter. "Now, T- Mobile opposes measures that would help new entrants and smaller providers compete."Read the full letter. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • This Bourbon Brand Wants to Give You $100K to Be Its Fist Model

    “You know, you could be a model.” Usually a terrible thing to say at any point, but especially after drinking whiskey. Fistful of Bourbon would disagree. The relatively new and affordable whiskey brand from William Grant & Sons just launched a new campaign, The Search for the $100,000 Fist. It’s a nationwide casting call to […] The post This Bourbon Brand Wants to Give You $100K to Be Its Fist Model appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Crypto Exchange Luno Hires CFO of Digital Banking Giant Monzo

    Alwyn Jones is the latest in a group of digital banking executives to join crypto firms.

  • OPEC+ Shows Confidence in Economic Recovery With Oil-Supply Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ expressed growing confidence in the global economic recovery by agreeing to increase oil production gradually in the coming months.Before Thursday’s meeting, the cartel had been widely expected to maintain its cautious stance by rolling over the current supply cuts, just as it did last month. Yet Saudi Arabia and its allies showed they are more convinced now that fuel demand is on a firmer footing after a yearlong beating from the coronavirus.As countries like the U.S. rapidly expand their vaccination programs, there are growing signals that the oil market is healing. Last week, American refiners processed the most crude since the pandemic started as they prepared for a surge in driving and flying.Although European oil consumption is weak as France, Germany and Italy extend or impose new lockdowns, demand indicators from China remain strong. The global seven-day average of commercial flights taking off each day hit on a post-pandemic high of 77,708 on Wednesday, according to data from Flightradar24.“Even in those sectors that were badly hit such as airline travel, there are signs of meaningful improvement,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at the opening session of the OPEC+ videoconference.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will add more than 2 million barrels a day to world oil supplies from May to July. That will restore about a quarter of the crude they are still withholding after making deep cuts a year ago in response to the pandemic.With oil prices firmly above $60 a barrel, the group has been under pressure to open the taps. Other commodity costs have also been soaring, leaving central banks from the U.S. to China grappling with the risk of higher inflation just as their governments are pouring trillions of dollars into fiscal stimulus.Major consumers including America and India have been calling on OPEC+ to keep prices under control. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm phoned her Saudi counterpart on the eve of the cartel’s meeting to highlight the importance of affordable energy. Prince Abdulaziz told reporters that they didn’t discuss the oil market.The 23-nation coalition will boost output by 350,000 barrels a day in May, add the same volume again in June and increase by 450,000 barrels a day in July, Prince Abdulaziz told reporters after the meeting. On top of that, Saudi Arabia will roll back its voluntary extra 1 million barrel-a day cut, adding 250,000 barrels a day in May, 350,000 in June and 400,000 in July, he said.“OPEC+ agreed today to cautiously increase production quotas,” Ann-Louise Hittle, Wood Mackenzie Ltd.’s vice president of macro oils, said in a note. “The agreement is supportive of oil prices, yet should also help avoid a sharp spike upward as oil demand picks up.”Brent crude rose after the decision, climbing 3.2% to $64.75 a barrel in London.Testing TimesThe Saudi minister said OPEC+ was now “testing” the market, and has the opportunity to reverse course if necessary at its next meeting on April 28.As the world’s largest crude exporter, the kingdom has an unrivaled overview of the health of the global economy. Its state-owned company, Aramco, has visibility of oil demand two months in advance -- the time period in which it informally receives orders from global refiners. So the decision to increase production indicates that Riyadh is seeing sufficient demand for the supplies it will restore in May and June.“We need to keep our finger on the market pulse and not allow an overheating or a significant deficit,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the opening session.For the last two months, Russia and Kazakhstan have been boosting their output while everyone else in the group kept theirs unchanged or cut even deeper. Thursday’s agreement was also an effort to diminish the internal strains this policy was causing.Abu Dhabi was becoming increasingly unhappy at the preferential treatment received by one of the group’s most powerful members, a delegate said. Now, all members get to share the benefits of the demand recovery.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hong Kong Hit by Dozens of Trading Halts After Earnings Deadline

    (Bloomberg) -- Trading in more than 50 Hong Kong-listed companies was suspended on Thursday, after a number of firms failed to report earnings ahead of the March 31 deadline.GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. and China Huarong Asset Management Co. were among the firms that announced a trading halt. GCL-Poly said additional time is required to complete its audit procedures while Huarong said it will delay delivering its earnings because its auditor will need more time to finalize a transaction. While it’s not uncommon for some companies in Hong Kong to have to suspend trading on April 1, the number this year compares with at least 9 last year and 25 in 2019.“It’s a bit surprising to me that so many firms delayed their earnings and most of their filings didn’t explain very clearly,” said Daniel So, a strategist at CMB International Securities Ltd. “This year surprisingly there are so many delays, much more than last year when the pandemic hit. The longer they delay in reporting earnings, the worse it will be for their share prices.”Trading halts may dampen investor sentiment toward Hong Kong’s stock market, where the benchmark gauge briefly slumped into a technical correction late last month amid setbacks in the city’s vaccine rollout and as traders rushed to sell pricey stocks in the wake of rising bond yields.“Many investors could be worried about their earnings and quality of reports,” So of CMB International said. “If they report quickly and the audit report doesn’t have a negative opinion on those companies, it should be fine.”Last year, almost all companies listed in Hong Kong were able to provide an earnings update to investors ahead of the March 31 deadline, overcoming difficulties posed by travel restrictions and an economic lockdown following the outbreak of the coronavirus. The bourse allowed companies to release unaudited results by that date in relaxed rules during Covid-19 last year, but it didn’t make an exception again this year.The delays could be simple because auditors need longer time to compile 2020 earnings results to account for new mergers and acquisitions or other business activity during the pandemic, according to Marvin Chen, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.The trading halts also come as regulators in Hong Kong and mainland China look to improve the standard of financial reporting of listed companies. The Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong said in February that it would enhance collaboration with the Financial Reporting Council, which oversees audit activities in Hong Kong, to ensure the quality of financial reporting.Separately, the China Securities Regulatory Commission vowed to advance cooperation on cross-border auditing earlier this year in a statement on its work plan for 2021. The CSRC said it would set up cross-ministry work groups to strengthen crackdowns on illegal behaviors including frauds in IPOs and financial reporting, market manipulation.“The CSRC has had a greater drive over the past years to make sure the financials of Hong Kong firms are sound as domestic investors have a growing rate of participation in Hong Kong, and this is in line with their goal onshore,” said Yu Yingbo, investment director at Shenzhen Qianhai United Fortune Fund Management Co.The CSRC didn’t immediately reply to a fax seeking comment on whether the work plan has had an impact on financial reporting.China Huarong said its auditor will need more time as a transaction is still being finalized. The company was scheduled to approve 2020 full year results on Wednesday. All structured products related to the company will also be suspended from trading. The firm’s bonds slumped.“It shows that the market has more companies with financial problems,” said Francis Lun, chief executive officer at Geo Securities Ltd. Retail investors should be particularly cautious in current market environment, he added.The Hang Seng Index climbed 2% on Thursday, tracking a broad rally in Asian stocks stoked by optimism over U.S. President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan.(Adds more details throughout, updates prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S. Korea’s Crypto Rules Might Only Help the ‘Big 4’ Exchanges

    South Korea may not be planning to ban cryptocurrencies, but its regulatory regime may only favor the biggest incumbents.

  • CoinShares Partners With Canada’s 3iQ to Launch New Bitcoin ETF on TSX

    Another bitcoin ETF is in the works for Canadian investors.

  • Frontier Airlines IPO Raises $570 Million at Low End

    (Bloomberg) -- Frontier Group Holdings Inc., which operates budget carrier Frontier Airlines, priced its U.S. initial public offering at the bottom of a marketed range, according to people familiar with the matter.The company’s shares sold for $19 apiece, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information wasn’t public yet. The company and its shareholders sold 30 million shares in all, one of the people said. The company and the investors had each offered 15 million share for $19 to $21 each.At $19 a share, Frontier will have a market value of about $4 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings.William Franke, Frontier’s 83-year-old chairman and biggest shareholder, planned to sell 14.2 million of the shares, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission show.A representative for Denver-based Frontier didn’t respond to a request for comment.Like Sun Country’s IPO earlier this month, Frontier is betting that investors will turn to low-cost airlines that focus exclusively on the leisure-travel market given the severe decline in U.S. business travel and the widespread closure of international borders.Domestic Up-TickThe up-tick in domestic travel has prompted many of the largest carriers, including American Airlines Group Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc., to revamp large parts of their networks to serve more leisure destinations.United’s domestic leisure business has nearly recovered from the steep pandemic decline, Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby said Wednesday at a U.S. Chamber of Commerce aviation event.Frontier could return to pre-pandemic sales and profits by next year, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts wrote in a March 29 report, noting that the airline aimed to raise funds with a valuation nine times its value based on 2022 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Compared with low-cost peers like Spirit Airlines Inc., the valuation “looks rich to us,” analysts George Ferguson and Francois Duflot wrote.Franke is a co-founder of Indigo Partners, a private equity firm that invests in low-cost airlines around the world. Indigo Partners acquired Frontier in 2013.Second EffortFrontier previously filed to go public in 2017 but the effort languished and the carrier withdrew that effort last July.Citigroup Inc., Barclays Plc., Deutsche Bank AG, Morgan Stanley and Evercore Inc. are leading the share sale. Frontier is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market Thursday under the symbol ULCC.(Updates with market value in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.