Dish Parent EchoStar Offers Debt Exchange After Asset Transfer

(Bloomberg) -- Dish Network Corp.’s new parent entity launched an offer to exchange about $4.9 billion of convertible debt for new bonds that would be backed by wireless spectrum as the company seeks to tame a massive debt load.

The deal, which also asks holders of the convertible debt to agree to eliminate nearly all investor protections in the existing notes, would swap the debt for new secured notes paying a 10% coupon and issued by EchoStar Corp., the company said in a statement late Friday.

The bonds would be backed by spectrum that the company says is valued at about $9 billion. The old securities would be exchanged at a discounted price of between 51 cents and 61 cents on the dollar.

Dish, which recently reunited with its satellite network EchoStar in a merger, roiled debt markets this week by announcing that it had transferred a handful of wireless spectrum licenses into a new legal entity under EchoStar and freed a new unit holding 3 million television subscribers from debt covenants. The new bonds would be backed by at least some of the transferred wireless spectrum.

The asset transfers prompted Dish’s bondholders to huddle with lawyers this week and explore legal options including whether they can make the case that that the company is in default for moving prized assets out of bondholders’ reach, Bloomberg reported earlier Friday.

Dish’s bonds have plummeted for two straight days, and about $16.6 billion of its $20 billion of debt now trades at distressed prices, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That compares with $9.3 billion before the announcement of the asset transfer.

