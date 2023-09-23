The Dish on Pueblo's Chili & Salsa Showdown winners; the new Domino's Pizza location

Mandy Thacker, Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce community development coordinator, pours green chilis into warming dishes during the Chili & Salsa Showdown at the Pueblo Convention Center Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

Chili & Salsa Showdown winners announced

To kick off the 29th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce hosted its Chili & Salsa Showdown Thursday, where professional and amateur chefs alike served up their best recipes to a panel of judges for a chance to be recognized as one of Pueblo's best.

The big winner at this year's showdown was Paul Cordova of Taco Casa, who took home first place in both the red chili and salsa categories in the commercial side of the competition.

Here are the rest of the first-place winners of this year's showdown, in both the commercial and non-commercial categories:

Commercial (first place winners receive $500)

Green Chili — Prime on a Dime (Anthony Gallegos)

Red Chili — Taco Casa (Paul Cordova)

Salsa — Taco Casa (Paul Cordova)

Non-commercial (first place winners receive $100)

Green Chili — Brad Bowers

Red Chili — George Lott

Salsa — Caroyl Pacheco

A new Domino's Pizza location has opened at 110 Lincoln St. in Pueblo.

Domino's Pizza opens new location in central Pueblo

Domino's Pizza has a new central location at 110 Lincoln St. that is enabling the locally owned and operated Domino's branches to offer quicker and better service to the entire community.

The new location, in the heart of the city, will serve central Pueblo from north to Joplin, west to 24th Street, south to Stonemoor Hills and almost all the way east to Northern Avenue, covering the midtown, Abriendo and Pueblo Community College areas.

The building once was home to a gun range and law offices, among other businesses.

The full-service store offers carryout from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, curbside delivery to your car from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and home delivery from 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Domino's offers a carryout special of one large, one-topping pizza for $7.99 and a special on two large, two-topping pizzas for $11.99 each.

To order call 719-225-2227. For online ordering go to dominos.com.

Story continues

The Pueblo franchise operators have put in more than two decades overseeing the business, which now includes four Pueblo stores and one Pueblo West store. The store managers are hiring at all of the local Domino's.

The Dish is a new feature in the Pueblo Chieftain highlighting local food and restaurant news. To submit news tips about new product offerings, changes in hours, special events, expansion plans, etc., email Chieftain reporter Tracy Harmon at tharmon@chieftain.com for consideration.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: The Dish: Pueblo's Chili & Salsa Showdown winners; new Domino's Pizza