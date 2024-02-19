The Dish: Pueblo's Golden Corral is remodeling; Solar Roast debuts rare Kona coffee

Pueblo's Golden Corral, 3400 N. Elizabeth St. will close Monday for remodeling.

Pueblo's Golden Corral is set to close Monday for extensive remodeling that will include work on both the interior and exterior of the restaurant.

"The remodel will have some great updates to the outside of the restaurant, however, the inside will have a completely new look. One great aspect that will be added is a floor to ceiling fireplace to add to the ambiance," said Kobe Eames, manager.

Pueblo's Golden Corral has a 26-year history of feeding customers and is locally owned and operated. The completion of the remodel will be celebrated with some new promotions, Eames said.

"It is an extensive remodel for the first time in 15 years. We are not sure exactly how long it will last, given the complexity of some of the work, but we will be giving updates on reopening on our Facebook page," he explained.

Solar Roast Coffee is offering a rare organic Kona coffee.

In honor of its 20th anniversary, Solar Roast Coffee is sharing a rare treat — organic Kona coffee from Aloha Farms grown on the big island of Hawaii.

The popular southern Colorado coffee shop, which has four Pueblo locations and one in Colorado Springs, was launched in 2004 by brothers Mike and David Hartkop, who hail from Oregon.

"We were chasing a dream of delicious and sustainably produced coffee and decided to build custom solar electric coffee roasters instead of choosing to use the conventional gas-burning roasters. Roasting coffee without the use of gas means a lower temperature resulting in a deliciously smooth cup of coffee that will never taste burnt or bitter no matter how dark you brew it," Mike Hartkop explained.

"We are always looking for unique coffees from unique regions to try and for the first time in five years, we’ve found something pretty special. This year, we came across a small batch of organic Kona coffee," Hartkop said.

The product is a 100% washed Kona Typica Arabica, which is "a perfect match for our progressive and sustainable style of coffee roasting," he said. "It is certified organic by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and grown under the tropical terrain of the active Mount Hualalai and Mauna Loa Volcanos."

The coffee brews "a delicious cup with a beautifully wet and heavy body that pairs perfectly with it’s fantastic flavor profile. Utilizing our signature low and slow roast profile, the result is a fantastic full-bodied mouthfeel while still retaining the delicate subtleties that are only found in a 100% Kona coffee," Hartkop said.

A freshly brewed cup lends "a subtle nose with notes of chocolate, hazelnut, and dates. At first sip, the fantastic body shines through with heavy chocolate and graham cracker on the pallet. As it settles, the bold acidity takes over while notes of dried cranberries, hazelnut, and orange blossoms shine. Finally it finishes on the back end where notes of blueberry, milk chocolate, and apple peel fade away with an exhale so smooth that it leaves a desire for that next sip," Hartkop said.

The coffee is available at all Pueblo Solar Roast locations at 226 N. Main St., 3206 W. Northern Ave., 154 S. McCulloch Blvd. in Pueblo West, and inside the Fuel & Iron Food Hall, 400 S. Union Ave. An 8-ounce bag retails for $54.95.

