U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,849.79
    +7.85 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,979.36
    +483.06 (+1.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,720.58
    -199.56 (-1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,212.84
    +20.63 (+0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.82
    -1.27 (-1.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.40
    -18.10 (-1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1861
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5980
    +0.0440 (+2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    +0.0012 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8750
    +0.4930 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,317.88
    +745.65 (+1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,040.96
    +16.76 (+1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,719.13
    +88.61 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,743.25
    -121.07 (-0.42%)
     

Dish is buying Republic Wireless and its 200,000 subscribers

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Dish plans to add yet another mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) to its wireless business. On Monday, the company announced that it has an agreement in place to buy Republic Wireless. With the deal, which should close before the end of first half of the year, Dish will add approximately 200,000 customers to its wireless subscriber base. The company claims Republic Wireless customers won’t see “any immediate” changes to their plans.

After spending nearly a decade of trying to break into the wireless market, Dish has made a lot of recent progress. It all started July when the company paid $1.4 billion to buy Boost Mobile from T-Mobile and Sprint. The two carriers agreed to divest themselves of the pre-prepaid brand to get regulatory approval for their $26 billion merger. One month later, Dish bought Ting Mobile from Tucows. It’s too early to tell if Dish will successfully transform itself into a competitive national carrier, but it’s certainly trying to make a go of it.

Recommended Stories

  • Google brings more context to major news stories in Search

    The Full Coverage feature has been available in Google News since 2018.

  • New 3D printing technique could make lab-grown organs more practical

    A fast 3D printing technique could lead to healthy lab-grown organs that are ready in minutes rather than hours.

  • Gatorade made a sweat patch to track your perspiration

    The composition of your sweat can tell you a lot about what your body needs to recover after a workout. The problem is, it takes a lot of effort for anything to register on Gatorade's Gx sweat patch.

  • 'WandaVision' is anti-binging TV

    WandaVision is best enjoyed week to week.

  • Intel is working with DARPA on advanced cloud encryption

    They'll try to speed up compute times in the field of fully homomorphic encryption.

  • GM teases more Hummer EV news with sub-zero test footage

    GM has teased more news about the Hummer EV on April 3rd with video showing the electric truck's testing in sub-zero conditions.

  • Apple releases iOS 14.4.1 and macOS 11.2.3 to address a WebKit vulnerability

    Apple recommends downloading the updates as soon as possible.

  • FuboTV Investors Should Celebrate, Not Sweat, the Deal Between DraftKings and DISH Network

    There's more to the recent headlines than is being highlighted, making the stock's recent plunge a buying opportunity.

  • Amazon's Razer sale saves you $300 on a Blade 15 laptop

    Amazon has cut $300 off the original price of Razer's Blade 15 Base gaming laptop as part of a limited-time sale on the PC giant's hardware and peripherals.

  • US plans 'a mix of actions' against Russia over SolarWinds cyberattack

    The government will reportedly start carrying those out within the next three weeks.

  • Google TV is getting kids profiles this month

    It's been almost six months since Google launched its latest TV-focused platform, appropriately called Google TV, alongside new Chromecast hardware. Somewhat surprisingly, Google TV arrived without some essential features for families with young children, as there were no kids profiles or parental controls. That's being fixed, as Google TV will soon support kids profiles and various screen time control features.

  • China five-year plan aims for supremacy in AI, quantum computing

    China has unveiled a five-year plan that will boost tech research in hopes of leading the world in fields like AI and quantum computing.

  • Tesla’s utility-scale batteries are coming to Texas 

    An under-the-radar Tesla subsidiary has been at work building a 100 MW energy storage project in Angleton, Texas, according to an application with the Public Utilities Commission of Texas and other documents. Bloomberg was the first to report on the documents and link a previously unknown subsidiary to Tesla. Gambit Energy Storage LLC applied for an application with the Public Utilities Commission of Texas, the regulatory body charged with overseeing the state’s electric utilities, in June of last year.

  • Boston Beer Stock Belongs On Your Market Menu

    On Monday, Boston Beer Company got an upgrade for its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating from 94 to 96.

  • Porter Road's sustainable, whole animal butchery raises $10 million to expand across the U.S.

    In the nearly ten years since it launched as a whole animal butchery out of a storefront in East Nashville, the founders of Porter Road have wanted to herd America's meat industry down a new path. Now the company has $10 million in financing from investors including L37 Ventures, River Park Ventures, Middleland, FJ Labs, Kelvin Beachum along with previous investors MAX Ventures, Tribeca Venture Partners, and Slow Ventures to bring that mission to a broader swath of the country. Since the company bought its own slaughterhouse back in 2015 and expanded to e-commerce in 2018 it has been shipping its selections of lamb, beef, pork, chicken and sausages from local farms to tables across the U.S.

  • The new stimulus checks: What's still ahead, before you can get your money?

    And will you even get a payment this time, under the new limits the president agreed to?

  • U.S. Government to Sell 0.7501 Bitcoin Worth $38,000 at Current Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Tucked away among the Ford, Dodge and Chevy sedans, the 12,000-gallon storage container and the inoperable Caterpillar tractor being auctioned off by the U.S. government is an unusual item: 0.7501 of a Bitcoin.The U.S. General Services Administration typically uses its auctions to sell surplus federal equipment to the general public. With lot 4KQSCI21105001, which goes up for auction in a week, the government is offering an amount of Bitcoin worth about $38,000 at Monday’s price.The government doesn’t say where its surplus digital currency came from. And while it’s a far cry from the 30,000 Bitcoins auctioned off by the U.S. Marshals Service in 2014 after they were seized from the Silk Road marketplace, the GSA auction is one more indication of how Bitcoin is becoming more and more mainstream.On Wall Street, too, there is a newfound openness to the world’s most valuable digital currency: Custody banking giant Bank of New York Mellon Corp. said it will hold, transfer and issue digital currencies, while Mastercard Inc. announced plans to let cardholders transact in certain cryptocurrencies on its network. A Morgan Stanley unit known for picking growth stocks is considering adding Bitcoin to its possible bets and, last week, a person close to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the bank plans to reopen a trading desk for cryptocurrencies.The Bitcoins auctioned off by the U.S. Marshals Service in 2014 were estimated at the time to be worth about $19 million, though the winning bid -- by venture capitalist Tim Draper -- wasn’t disclosed. Those coins would be worth $1.5 billion today as the cryptocurrency’s price has skyrocketed to almost $51,000.The GSA auction is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 17.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Joe Biden's stimulus check changes: Do you still qualify for $1,400?

    To win Senate passage, Biden agreed to make millions ineligible for the third checks.

  • How you can lose out on a $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes right now

    It's true: Hurrying with your tax return could put your relief money at risk.

  • AMC Entertainment stock soars after price target doubled at Wedbush

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. soared Monday, as the "meme" stock's bounce from last month's plunge continued, after Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter doubled his price target ahead of the company's earnings report, citing an increasing optimism over the post-pandemic environment.