The Dish: Walter's celebrates its founder; Little Bite of Heaven hosts Winter Tea

Walter's Brewery is located at 126 Oneida Street.

Walter's Brewery, 126 Oneida St., will celebrate Founder Martin Walter's birthday from 7-11 p.m. Jan. 20.

Martin Walter purchased The Pueblo Brewery for $7,000 and in the tradition of his brothers in Wisconsin, launched his own brewery in 1889. Brewed with clean Colorado water, the company supplied brews under dozens of labels in more than 20 states and became a Pueblo legend, according to waltersbeer.com.

After a 25-year hiatus from 1975 to 2000, a group of Puebloans revived the brewery and it continues to offer Walter's original pilsner, the Pueblo Chile beer and a blood orange lager sold at the taproom and at more than 300 liquor stores throughout Colorado.

Winter Tea is Jan. 21 at Little Bite of Heaven

Little Bite of Heaven, 138 W. B St., is set to offer two sittings for its Winter Tea event on Jan. 21.

The business is offering a proper British tea featuring finger food and beverages at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. The family-owned business opened in the Pueblo Union Depot in 2000.

The eatery specializes in Italian cookies, cannoli, custom cookies, lunches, salads, desserts, and more. Cost of the tea is $25 per person and reservations can be made by calling 719-545-8044.

Homemade treats at Little Bite of Heaven.

