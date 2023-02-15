Disinfectants Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the disinfectants market are 3M Company, Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Bio-Cide International Inc., Cardinal Health, Steris Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Novartis AG, and American Biotech Labs.

The global disinfectants market will grow from $6.16 billion in 2022 to $6.8 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The disinfectants market is expected to grow from $10.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.8%.

The disinfectant market consists of the sales of formaldehyde, glutaraldehyde, iodophors, and ortho-phthalaldehyde (OPA) disinfectants.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The disinfectant is a chemical solution that kill microorganisms and prevent infectious diseases. A disinfectant is used to kill all recognized pathogenic microorganisms on inanimate objects on the surface of floors, tiles, washrooms, furniture, and instruments.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the disinfectants market in 2022.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the disinfectants market.

The regions covered in the disinfectants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main types of disinfectants are quaternary ammonium compounds, peracetic acid, chlorine compounds, hydrogen peroxide, alcohols, aldehyde products, and other products.Hydrogen peroxide is defined as an unstable, oily, colorless liquid that is used as a bleaching agent or an antiseptic.

It also occurs naturally in the air in small amounts.The major forms of disinfectant are liquids and sprays.

The various end-user industries for disinfectants include hospitals, clinics, domestic users, and other end-users.

The rising occurrence of hospital-acquired infections increased spending on disinfectant solutions globally, and this factor contributed to the global disinfectant market's growth.Patients sometimes get cured in hospitals but get infected by other diseases in hospitals themselves.

This is called hospital-acquired infections (HAI). According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in Europe, nearly 41.31 million patients are infected by approximately 45.441 million episodes of healthcare-associated infections every year. The increase in safety towards patients in hospitals has boosted the spending on disinfecting solutions, which has resulted in the growth of the disinfectant market.

A saturated market in developed economies is expected to limit the growth of the disinfectant market.In recent years, developed countries are using the same quantity of disinfectant solutions as in previous years.

Due to stabilized consumption, the growth rate in developed markets is expected to decline when compared to the growth of disinfectants in the emerging market. Inadequate change in the market hampers the disinfectant market.

Disinfectant service providers are using drones to spray the disinfectant solutions without using humans to reduce the spread of infection from the contaminated area.In China, several drone manufacturers have modified their agricultural drone models, which were originally intended to spray crops with pesticides, to spray disinfectants.

Large areas can be disinfected with ease and effectiveness.

In August 2021, MicroCare LLC, a US-based chemical manufacturer acquired Certol International for an undisclosed sum.The acquisition expands the product line of MicroCare and enables it to offer a complete range of critical cleaning options to its customers.

Certol International is an American manufacturer of specialty cleaning and disinfecting products.

The countries covered in the disinfectants market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The disinfectant market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides disinfectant market statistics, including disinfectant industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a disinfectant market share, detailed disinfectant market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the disinfectant industry. This disinfectant market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

