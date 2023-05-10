Disinfection Robots Market Size Worth US$ 9,445.86 Million by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Growth Plus Reports, the global disinfection robots market was valued at US$ 909.45 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass US$ 9,445.86 million by 2030, at a revenue CAGR of 29.70%. The report analyzes top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenarios, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of hospital acquired diseases will provide plenty of growth opportunities for the disinfection robots market.

North America will dominate the global disinfection robots market.

Increasing disinfection awareness will fuel the growth of the disinfection robots market.

Disinfection Robots Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 909.45 million Market Size Value in 2031 US$ 9,445.86 million Growth Rate CAGR of 29.7% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Technology, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The rising demand from the healthcare sector, which has a high demand for comprehensive disinfection of healthcare facilities is the primary factor driving the revenue growth of the global market. Furthermore, the ease and comfort with which robots clean rooms and equipment, the rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, and technological advances in robotics will support market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global disinfection robots market from three perspectives: Type, Technology, End User, and Region.

Type Segmentation: Based on the type, the global disinfection robots market is segmented into ultraviolet light disinfection robots, disinfectant spraying robots, and combined system disinfection robots. The ultraviolet light disinfection robots segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of the rising awareness of hospital-acquired infections, the effectiveness of UV-C irradiation for surface disinfection, and the increased need for disinfection and sanitation.

Technology Segmentation: Based on the technology, the global disinfection robots market is segmented into fully autonomous and semi-autonomous disinfection robots. The fully autonomous segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of the minimal manual interaction needed to operate these robots.

End User Segmentation: Based on the end user, the global disinfection robots market is segmented into hospitals, transportation industry, hospitality, and others. The hospital segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of the rising healthcare expenses, increased knowledge of the benefits of disinfection robots, and the prevalence of hospital-acquired illnesses and their substantial economic impact.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global disinfection robots market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global disinfection robots market due to technological advancements, increased need for automated equipment in healthcare and industrial facilities, strict government cleanliness laws, and a growing need to reduce labor costs, enhance cleaning efficiency, and reduce the risk of infectious germs.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the global disinfection robots market are:

SESTO Robotics Pte. Ltd.

Xenex Disinfection Services Inc.

Badger Technologies LLC

Omron Corporation

UVD Robots, PDI, Inc.

Nevoa Inc.

Finsen Technologies Ltd

Skytron, LLC

Taimi Robotics Technology Co. Ltd

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

Akara Robotics Ltd.

Siemens AG

Milagrow Business

Knowledge Solutions (Pvt.) Limited

The disinfection robots market is moderately competitive with few key players. Key players operating in the market are implementing competitive sustainability tactics such as product development and regional presence growth. Major firms are aggressively acquiring other companies to strengthen their global market positions.

Recent developments:

UVD Robots, a Blue Ocean Robotics robot portfolio, will join Ecolab's global infection prevention capabilities in January 2022. It has expanded its global portfolio of infection prevention solutions for healthcare customers such as hospitals, in-patient and out-patient clinics, ambulatory surgical facilities, rehabilitation clinics, and other care facilities through a programmatic approach to maintaining staff and facility hygiene.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL DISINFECTION ROBOTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Ultraviolet Light Disinfection Robots Disinfectant Spraying Robots Combined System Disinfection Robots GLOBAL DISINFECTION ROBOTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY Fully Autonomous Disinfection Robots Semi-Autonomous Disinfection Robots GLOBAL DISINFECTION ROBOTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Transportation Industry Hospitality Others

DISINFECTION ROBOTS MARKET TOC

