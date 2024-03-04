Disney’s Activist Investor Publishes Plan to 'Restore the Magic'

(Bloomberg) — Nelson Peltz has published his manifesto for change at Walt Disney Co., as the activist prepares to face off against the entertainment giant at an investor meeting a month from now.

In a 100-plus page white paper entitled Restore the Magic at The Walt Disney Company released on Monday, Peltz’s Trian Fund Management LP cemented its demands for an overhaul of Disney’s board and recasting of its business strategy.

Trian is trying to get Peltz and Jay Rasulo, a former chief financial officer at Disney, elected to the company’s board at its annual general meeting on April 3. The firm also wants to, among other things, put in place a succession process for CEO Bob Iger, initiate a review of studio operations and culture and formulate a digital strategy for Disney’s ESPN sports asset.

A group put together by Trian holds roughly $3.5 billion in Disney stock.

“We believe Disney has lost its way in the past decade, making strategic and operational missteps that have resulted in deteriorating financial performance and poor absolute and relative stock returns, costing shareholders billions,” Trian said in a statement.

Shares in Disney were up 1.8% at 3:14 p.m. in New York on Monday, giving the company a market value of $209 billion. A representative for Disney didn’t immediately provide comment.

Disney’s board is asking shareholders to vote for its slate of 12 candidates at next month’s shareholder meeting and reject those put forward by Trian, as well as those being nominated by another investor, Blackwells Capital.

In February, Disney’s ESPN, Fox Corp. and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. announced they’ll join forces to launch a sports-focused streaming service that will feature major college and pro games usually seen only on traditional TV. Disney also revealed it will invest $1.5 billion in Epic Games, a deal that will allow the Fortnite maker to use Disney properties like Star Wars, Marvel and Avatar in the gaming world.

Peltz rebuffed the plans soon after, calling them “frenetic” and “confused” and saying they were no “substitute for a well-considered corporate strategy.”

