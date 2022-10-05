The Disney+ app for PS5 finally supports 4K and HDR

The latest Disney+ app for the PlayStation 5 finally streams in 4K HDR, Disney announced. After installing it, you'll be able to watch supported Disney content, including Marvel and Star Wars movies and TV shows, in UltraHD and HDR10. Until now, the app was a simple port from the PS4 that was limited to 1080p resolution.

"A key part of our global expansion strategy is to meet consumers wherever they are," said Disney's EVP of product for streaming. "The ability to support 4K HDR video streaming on the platform will also improve the viewing experience for fans."

That's certainly true, but it took Disney long enough — its main streaming rivals Netflix, HBO Max and Prime Video have offered 4K playback on the PS5 for a good while now.

While 4K HDR10 is nice, PS5 doesn't support the far superior Dolby Vision format and can't handle Dolby Atmos audio either (except for Blu-rays). But more importantly, using the PS5 (or Xbox Series X) for streaming is a waste of electricity — it consumes about 70 watts, while the latest Google Chromecast, Roku or Apple TV devices use just 3-6 watts. In any case, you can now download the new PS5 Disney+ app from the media tab on the PS5's home screen.