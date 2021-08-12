U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.25
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,403.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,066.75
    -11.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.30
    -3.20 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.90
    -0.19 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.80
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0280 (+2.09%)
     

  • Vix

    15.59
    -0.47 (-2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3810
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4300
    +0.0080 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,599.34
    -1,170.33 (-2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,114.30
    -39.28 (-3.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Disney+ beats expectations to reach 116 million subscribers in Q3

Sarah Perez
·3 min read

Disney's streaming service is seeing improved growth, after initially seeing slower numbers of subscriber additions in Q2 as COVID lockdowns and mask mandates came to an end. Today, Disney+ beat analyst expectations for subscriber growth in Disney's blowout third quarter, reaching 116 million paid subscribers -- above the 114.5 million Wall Street had expected -- and up over 100% year-over-year.

Disney also topped expectations across the board, with $17.02 billion in revenue versus the $16.76 billion expected, and earnings per share of 80 cents, above analysts' expectations of 55 cents. Even Disney Parks were back in business.

The pandemic had thrown a wrench in forecasting growth metrics across a number of industries, streaming included. Although Disney+ has well-established itself as one of the few competitors capable of challenging Netflix in an increasingly crowded market, it has seen some ups and downs due to COVID impacts. In the earlier days of the pandemic, streaming was on the rise. This March, Disney+ passed 100 million subscribers after just 16 months of operation. At the time, Disney execs said the service was on track to meet its projections of 260 million subscribers by 2024.

But in Disney's second-quarter earnings, the economy's re-opening impacted Disney+ numbers, as people finally had more to do than just sit at home, and vaccinations become more widely available. Then, Disney+ only reached 103.6 million subscribers, when analysts were expecting 109.3 million, and the stock slipped as a result.

Scarlett Johansson files suit over Disney+ ‘Black Widow’ release

Disney wasn't alone in feeling the impacts of COVID-induced lumpiness in subscriber additions. Netflix had also seen slower subscriber growth earlier in the year due to COVID and its far-reaching effects on things like production delays and release schedules.

But Netflix's most recent quarter, where it once again topped subscriber estimates, had hinted that Disney+ may see a similar boost. Aiding in that growth was Disney+'s recent market expansions in Asia. Disney+ Hotstar arrived in Malaysia and Thailand in June after prior launches in India and Indonesia last year.

The Hotstar version of Disney+, however, led to lowered average monthly revenue per user (ARPU) in the quarter due to its lower price points. In Q3, ARPU declined from $4.62 to $4.16 due to a higher mix of Disney+ Hotstar subscribers compared with the prior-year quarter, Disney said.

Disney's other streaming services, Hulu and ESPN+, didn't see the same trend.

Hulu's subscription video service jumped from $11.39 to $13.15 year-over-year and its Live TV service (+SVOD) grew from $68.11 to $84.09. ESPN+ also grew from $4.18 to $4.47.

Subscriber growth also increased across the services, with ESPN+ growing 75% year-over-year to reach 14.9 million customers and total Hulu subscribers growing 21% to reach 42.8 million.

"...Our direct-to-consumer business is performing very well, with a total of nearly 174 million subscriptions across Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu at the end of the quarter, and a host of new content coming to the platform," noted Disney CEO Bob Chapek in a press release.

Across Disney's direct-to-consumer business, revenues grew 57% to $4.3 billion and its operating loss declined from $0.6 billion to $0.3 billion, thanks to improved results from Hulu, including subscription growth and higher ad revenues.

These gains were offset by a higher loss at Disney+ attributed to programming, production, marketing and technology costs that were somewhat mitigated by increases in subscription revenues and success of the Disney+ Premier Access release of "Cruella." (Disney's fiscal quarter ended July 3, so the impacts of the massive haul that "Black Widow" saw following its U.S. opening -- nor the resulting lawsuit from star Scarlett Johansson, for that matter -- have yet to be included in these figures.)

Disney+ UX teardown: Wins, fails and fixes

