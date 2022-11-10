U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,956.37
    +207.80 (+5.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,715.37
    +1,201.43 (+3.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,114.15
    +760.97 (+7.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.93
    +107.53 (+6.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.21
    -0.26 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.00
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    +0.05 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0196
    +0.0182 (+1.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8290
    -0.3220 (-7.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1700
    +0.0339 (+2.99%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.7100
    -4.7000 (-3.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,849.05
    +1,870.01 (+11.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.28
    +38.99 (+10.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,375.34
    +79.09 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

Disney has 'the burden of the brand' amid critical ad tier launch: Analyst

Alexandra Canal
·Senior Reporter
·3 min read

Disney (DIS) faces an ultra-competitive landscape as it gets ready to roll out its $7.99 Disney+ ad tier in December, one month after Netflix's (NFLX) much-anticipated debut.

Despite the slowdown in ad spending, analysts remain bullish on the profitability prospects of ad-supported services. That said, investors will be watching Disney's execution carefully as the fight for ad dollars escalates.

"Disney has a burden of the brand where there's a higher expectation in the quality of the ads experience," Eunice Shin, a partner at consulting firm Prophet, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). She explained that ad buyers will have "a very broad spectrum of where they can go and place their ads — that creates a very competitive marketplace."

Disney stock began to recover on Thursday amid a broader market rally, rising by more than 4% as of the market close. Shares plummeted in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings that missed expectations across the board, with the exception of subscriber net additions. Those losses accelerated on Wednesday as investors zeroed in on Disney's weakening park revenue and widening losses within the company's streaming division.

Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ lost a combined $1.5 billion in Q4 after losing $1.1 billion in the third quarter. Average revenue per user for Disney+ also disappointed, dropping to $3.91 (vs. estimates of $4.29) amid an adverse foreign exchange impact and a larger subscriber mix.

Management said that it expects streaming losses to shrink by about $200 million in the first quarter of 2023 and that Disney+ is still on track to achieve profitability in fiscal 2024.

(Courtesy: Disney / Marvel)
(Courtesy: Disney / Marvel)

One way the company plans to hit that target is through advertising.

Shin noted that Disney's top challenge will be crafting an ad experience that doesn't create friction on the platform and helps it stand out relative to competitors.

"How do you win in a compelling space with a lot of competition and a lot of expectations?" Shin emphasized. "Media buyers are expecting a return. They're expecting results. Disney+ and all these other streamers are really going to have to deliver on that."

Kutgun Maral, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, warned in an interview with Yahoo Finance Live that the ad tier will likely take time to grow.

"It's probably more of a back half of 2023, and more meaningfully in 2024, kind of event in terms of the upside we see from advertising," he surmised, adding, "Part of the upside on this ad-supported tier will hinge on, hopefully, an improved macro environment."

Disney+ saw net subscriber additions rise to 12 million in the fourth quarter, beating expectations of just over 9 million. The beat came after the company reported a surge of subscribers in the third quarter (14.4 million) following new market launches and a robust slate of content.

The company warned that it expects core Disney+ subscriber growth and Indian service Hotstar subscriber numbers to be lower in the first quarter. Content spend is expected to be in the low $30 billion range for full-year 2023.

Alexandra is a Senior Entertainment and Media Reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alliecanal8193 and email her at alexandra.canal@yahoofinance.com

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Musk communicates to Twitter employees that ‘bankruptcy is not out of the question’

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley details Elon Musk's latest address to Twitter employees, stating the possibility of bankruptcy amid corporate restructuring and executive shuffling.

  • Market rally may be ‘the signal the market has been waiting for’ on slowing Fed rates: Author

    The Wall Street Journal Senior Writer John Hilsenrath weighs the ongoing market rally against the impact of the Fed's interest rate hikes, in addition to discussing inflation, market volatility, and recession prospects.

  • ‘I’m sorry, I f****d up.’ Sam Bankman-Fried needs $4 billion. Fast

    Bankman-Fried apologized to investors and said he would be “incredibly, unbelievably grateful” if they could help out.

  • Why Cano Health Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) were crashing 31.6% lower as of 11:25 a.m. ET on Thursday. The steep decline came after the primary care provider announced its third-quarter results following the market close on Wednesday. The consensus among analysts surveyed by Refinitiv was for Cano to record a net loss of $0.05 per share.

  • Why Magnite Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the supply side ad-tech company, were soaring today after it beat estimates in its third-quarter earnings report and also benefited from the lower-than-expected inflation reading this morning. Magnite, which helps publishers optimize their digital ad inventory, said revenue, excluding traffic-acquisition costs (ex-TAC) in the quarter, increased 12% to $127.7 million, which was better than analyst estimates at $124.2 million.

  • Why Nvidia, Shopify, and Snowflake Stocks All Surged Early Thursday

    The latest read on inflation had bargain-hunting investors on the prowl for beaten-down tech stocks.

  • Why Home Depot Stock Was Up on Thursday

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shareholders outpaced a soaring market on Thursday. Investors also gained a bit more confidence about the retailer's upcoming earnings report. The main factor driving Home Depot's shares higher was news that inflation cooled slightly in October.

  • Why Unity Software Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) were up 27% as of 12:24 p.m. ET on Thursday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter. The stock has fallen sharply this year after an internal performance problem caused revenue growth to slow with one of its advertising products and the stock is down about 80% year to date. Revenue growth accelerated over the second quarter's 9%, despite a 7% year-over-year decline in the "operate solutions" segment, where Unity offers advertising tools to help game companies monetize their games.

  • Why Carnival Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) soared in Thursday's trading thanks to better-than-expected inflation data. The cruise line company's share price closed out the day up 14.3%, while the S&P 500 index ended the daily session with a 5.5% gain. The latest data from the U.S. Labor Department showed that the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% on a sequential basis and 7.7% year over year in October, significantly below the 0.6% sequential increase and 7.9% annual increase that had been forecasted by economists.

  • Wall Street Analysts Think Sunrun (RUN) Could Surge 128%: Read This Before Placing a Bet

    The consensus price target hints at a 128.5% upside potential for Sunrun (RUN). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • Why Shares of Visa, Mastercard, and Blackstone Are Rising Today

    Investors cheered October inflation data, which showed that consumer price growth is starting to slow.

  • Why Good Inflation News Has Upstart, SoFi, and Ally Shares Rising Today

    The market zoomed higher this morning after a better-than-expected inflation report showed that consumer prices finally might be easing. Bond yields dipped and the Dow Jones Industrial Average had jumped more than 880 points as of this writing, while the Nasdaq Composite was up nearly 5.6%. Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), the lender powered by artificial intelligence (AI), traded more than 17% higher as of 10:50 a.m. ET today.

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]

  • Why Shares of Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Are Glowing Green Today

    Canadian marijuana stocks are having a moment in the sun today. Shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) are up by a healthy 7.4%, while Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) stock is higher by 14.3%, and Tilray Brands' (NASDAQ: TLRY) equity is in the green by 5.6%, as of 12:35 p.m. ET Thursday. The U.S. Labor Department announced this morning that the Cosumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 7.7% in October relative to the same month a year ago, which represents the smallest rise in the CPI so far this year.

  • Is Disney Stock a Buy Now?

    Shares of Disney have fallen after earnings, but investors shouldn't be surprised by the company spending on streaming. Does the market's short-term view make this a long-term buy? Travis and Jason discuss in this video.

  • Qualcomm's 2023 Outlook Is No Surprise: Time to Buy the Dip

    Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) already-bad stock performance in 2022 just got worse. Qualcomm's growth is taking a breather after the surge it experienced over the last few years, and many investors concluded shares aren't worth owning right now. When Qualcomm gave its last earnings update on Nov. 2, the weak smartphone market was no grand revelation.

  • Bulls in Control of Nvidia Stock. Here's How High It Could Rally

    Nvidia stock is bursting higher on Thursday and hitting its highest level since August. Here's how to trade it from here.

  • Why Tesla, Lucid, and Fisker Shares All Jumped Today

    Quarterly reports have given electric vehicle (EV) investors plenty to look at recently. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has led the way, perhaps for non-business-related reasons. A jump in several stocks in the EV sector today may be due to more general economic news, but some of those are outperforming even the mammoth 6% gain the Nasdaq Composite index is seeing.

  • Honest (HNST) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Honest (HNST) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -62.50% and 0.13%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Nasdaq, Dow soar ahead of the closing bell

    Markets reporter Ines Ferre examines how high stocks are climbing ahead of the day's closing bell, as well as sector gains and Nasdaq leaders.