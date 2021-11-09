Disney+ Day is coming November 12—here's what to expect

Check out everything that's coming to Disney+ on November 12.

It's (almost) the holiday season, and celebrations are in order. Disney+ is home to content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars and has been steadily rising through the ranks of streaming services since its debut in 2019. Now, two years after its arrival on the scene, the platform is unveiling its first-ever Disney+ Day as a way of thanking fans and celebrating the properties that have allowed it to thrive.

Disney+ Day 2021 will take place on Friday, November 12, and will feature new arrivals to the Disney+ streaming catalog, fantastic deals and discounts on both the subscription and associated media like toys and books, and several surprises throughout the day. We've rounded up the best of the deals on offer, as well as all the new movies, series and shorts coming to Disney+ for Disney+ Day.

What is Disney+ Day?

Disney+ Day is a day devoted to celebrating the properties that catapulted the streaming platform to prominence, from The Mandalorian to WandaVision to Luca. The day will feature new releases from all the Disney+ brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star in international markets as well as behind-the-scenes videos and clips.

As part of the festivities, newcomers and returning subscribers can sign up for Disney+ for $1.99 for their first month of the service until Sunday, November 14. There will also be new perks on the platform, such as the launch of IMAX Enhanced to titles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, meaning that you can watch your favorites at home in IMAX's Expanded Aspect Ratio, bringing a taste of the theater into your home.

It's likely various updates and promotions will drop as the day goes on, so it's recommended that fans follow along with the Disney+ Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts (@DisneyPlus) on Friday for first looks at upcoming Disney+ movies and series.

What is premiering on Disney+ for Disney+ Day?

On November 12, 2021, Disney+ will get a massive influx of new films and series. Notable releases include the arrival of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, coming fresh from its successful theatrical run, and the return of Jungle Cruise, which was a Premier Access release that has since been taken from the platform. You can also catch the next installment in the Home Alone franchise, Home Sweet Home Alone starring Archie Yates, Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper, Aisling Bea and more. Entrelazados, an Argentinian kids' show featuring the story of a young woman who travels back in time, will also debut on Disney+ on Disney+ Day.

Check out the full list of releases below, and keep an eye out for the mysterious Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special.

What other Disney Deals are happening for Disney+ Day?

We already mentioned that you can get one month of Disney+ for $1.99 as part of the Disney+ Day celebrations, but there are other deals to be had. If you're a Disney theme park fan with a Disney+ account, you're invited to travel to the theme parts at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort 30 minutes prior to open and come inside before other guests are allowed in. Additionally, ShopDisney will offer free shipping from November 12 to November 14, and will be rolling out new products (mostly apparel) featuring Raya and the Last Dragon, Luca, Star Wars: The Bad Batch and more.

Disney's publishing arm, Disney Publishing Worldwide, will also take part in the festivities by offering certain e-books, including installments in the "Loki" and "The Mandalorian" series, for $0.99. You can also access new digital collectibles from Veve featuring "Golden Moments" from stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and The Simpsons.

If you're a fan of Funko Pop!, you can get exclusive Disney+ Funko toys, merch and apparel for 10% off from November 12-14 if you use the code DISNEYPLUSDAY at checkout. Similarly, WizKids is offering 5% off of Disney products from November 8-14 with the use of the code DISNEYPLUSDAY.

You can check this list of participants to see if your local AMC Theatre is participating in surprise daily screenings of fan-favorite movies from Disney+. Tickets for the surprise screenings run for $5, and you can get tickets for one of the following options: Pixar Fan-Favorites, Walt Disney Animation Studios Fan-Favorites, Disney Fan-Favorites and Star Wars Fan-Favorites.

