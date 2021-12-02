U.S. markets close in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,589.10
    +76.06 (+1.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,724.85
    +702.81 (+2.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,387.22
    +133.17 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,202.92
    +55.50 (+2.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.16
    +0.59 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.10
    -18.20 (-1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4580
    +0.0240 (+1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3302
    +0.0025 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.1700
    +0.3900 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,856.70
    -231.55 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,443.30
    +4.42 (+0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,129.21
    -39.47 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,753.37
    -182.25 (-0.65%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Disney+ boosted by triple whammy of promo, Beatles and holiday binging, data show

Alexandra Canal
·Producer
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Peter Jackson's high-profile Beatles documentary debuted exclusively on Disney+ (DIS) over the long Thanksgiving weekend, and new data suggests the three-part series may have helped lure in subscribers, along with a few other temporary factors.

According to U.S. data from mobile analytics company App Annie, Disney+ daily downloads across both iOS and Google Play increased more than 33% the weekend of the premiere (Nov 25- Nov 27) when compared to the daily average in the week prior (Nov 18-24.)

App download research firm Sensor Tower reported similar trends, adding that Disney+ daily active users rose by 14.5% worldwide, and 29.5% in the U.S. between November 25 to November 28, versus the week prior. 

However, downloads also increased for competitors Netflix (NFLX) and HBO Max (T) during that same time period— rising more than 40% and 30%, respectively, App Annie said, suggesting that holiday binging helped to fuel broad interest in streaming platforms. 

(Courtesy: Apple Corps Ltd./Disney)
(Courtesy: Apple Corps Ltd./Disney)

Data intelligence platform Apptopia explained to Yahoo Finance that most streaming services see download bumps throughout the Thanksgiving weekend, as more people gather at home and seek out content to watch with friends and family. As a result, it's difficult to pinpoint the increase exclusively to the documentary. 

Alternatively, the platform received a much larger download surge after Disney+ Day on November 12 — when consumers were incentivized to become a subscriber for $1.99 per month, compared to the current $7.99 fee.

According to Apptopia data compiled between October 30 and November 28, downloads saw a consistent increase in the days that followed the promotion, as people likely subscribed before later downloading the mobile app. Downloads peaked at 167,302 on November 15 — three days after Disney+ Day. 

Overall, Disney has heavily invested in its content-first strategy with the two-year-old streaming service becoming a key growth driver for the company. 

However, the platform has been adding users at a decelerating clip compared to earlier on in the pandemic, which showed up in the media giant's latest quarterly earnings report

Disney CEO Bob Chapek previously warned investors that a slowdown was imminent, noting that COVID-induced production delays were inhibiting new content from coming to the service globally, which was in turn affecting subscriber growth.

"Although film and television production generally resumed beginning in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, we continue to see disruption of production activities depending on local circumstances," Disney said in its latest earnings release. "Fewer theatrical releases and production delays have limited the availability of film content to be sold in distribution windows subsequent to the theatrical release."

Currently, the box office has struggled to climb back to pre-pandemic levels, as COVID-wary theater goers remain hesitant to return. Coupled with the latest Omicron variant news — which hit just in time to disrupt the five-day Thanksgiving weekend stretch — it seems likely that the box office recovery story is far from over. 

Over the holiday weekend, both Disney's "Encanto" and Lady Gaga's "House of Gucci" delivered lukewarm results amid a largely muted holiday weekend. 

According to data from Comscore, the domestic box office racked up $142 million in ticket sales — a significant improvement from last year (+64%) but still 50% below pre-pandemic levels. 

Alexandra is a Producer & Entertainment Correspondent at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alliecanal8193

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • ViacomCBS's Shari Redstone says media company will focus on organic growth

    ViacomCBS Inc Chair Shari Redstone, who in the past has hinted at more deals to bulk up the media empire, said on Wednesday the company will focus on organic growth and seek global expansion opportunities. In an interview during the Reuters Next conference, she said the company remained open to “always look at opportunities out there,” but had no immediate urge to merge. ViacomCBS, with its $20.1 billion market valuation, is one-tenth the size of the Walt Disney Co. As media conglomerates have raced to bulk up to amass content for subscriptions and advertising-supported streaming video services, the company’s relatively smaller scale has spurred speculation that Redstone would seek another deal.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Invest in the Metaverse

    These companies are connecting all the hardware and software dots to enable the future of social interaction.

  • What Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey stepping down means for Square

    Macquarie Capital Senior Equity Research Analyst Paul Golding joins Yahoo Finance Live's Zack Guzman and Jared Blikre to talk about what Jack Dorsey's stepping down as CEO of Twitter could mean for Square.

  • Facebook says the FTC's claims that it's a monopoly are mere 'speculation'

    In a new federal court filing, Meta Platform’s (FB) Facebook is holding fast on its position that its social media company is no monopolist.

  • The Biggest Problems With Facebook's Meta Transition

    It's been a few weeks now since Facebook announced its name change to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), which will officially make a ticker change to "MVRS" early next year. The company is clearly signaling to investors and employees that its future isn't just in social media but also in building the metaverse. There's a lot of debate about what exactly the metaverse is and what devices and platforms it will involve.

  • LinkedIn adds Hindi to reach 500 million people in India

    Less than 20% of India’s 1.3 billion people speak English. LinkedIn has started to roll out support for Hindi on its social network, it said on Thursday. Hindi, a language spoken or understood by more than half a billion people in India and over 600 million people globally, is the first Indian regional language to be supported by the social network.

  • Halle Berry makes a deal with Netflix

    Actress and producer Halle Berry, coming off the success of her latest film, "Bruised," is poised to make more pictures for the streaming service. "Bruised," a story starring Berry as an MMA fighter making a comeback, was the No. 1 film a week after its release Nov. 24.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) -- the artist formerly known as Facebook -- tumbled 3.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading, as of 3:20 p.m. ET, after Reuters reported that Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has ordered the company to divest itself of the popular GIF website Giphy. Facebook (as it was still known at the time) bought Giphy last year in a deal valued at $400 million, giving itself and its users potentially exclusive access to the company's library of GIFs (short for the Graphics Interchange Format files used to post short, animated images on social media sites). To date, neither Facebook nor its Meta Platforms parent company have prevented users of rival social networks such as TikTok or Twitter from accessing Giphy GIFs on their own sites.

  • ‘Facebook is running the show whether we know it or not,’ whistleblower Frances Haugen testifies

    Yahoo Finance's Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen's testimonial statements to Congress and the value of the social media giant's stock ticker.

  • What AMC’s Spider-Man site crash means for movie NFTs

    Spider-Man's early ticket sales crash indicates a bright future for Hollywood NFTs as promotional vehicles.

  • Square Changes Name to Block, Days After CEO Jack Dorsey Leaves Twitter

    The name change comes shortly after the company’s CEO, Jack Dorsey, stepped down at Twitter and aligns with his interest in bitcoin and blockchain.

  • Review: Steven Spielberg's rousing 'West Side Story' revival

    Spielberg, Tony Kushner and Steven Sondheim have taken the original play and reworked it from the inside, burrowing into the DNA of “West Side Story” and its characters to recast, reconsider, deepen and clarify one of the 20th century's most iconic musicals. It is, I think, a better movie than the 1961 original, by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, in almost every respect. The Sharks, the Puerto Rican gang who squares off with the white Jets in 1950s New York, have been a given a new and fuller life, bringing “West Side Story” into balance and righting some of the wrongs of the original in its stereotyped depictions.

  • Sarah Hyland Flashes Her Toned Abs And Booty While On Vacay—And It's All On IG

    Sarah Hyland flashes her super-toned abs and booty while on a mini birthday vacay in Big Sur—and it's all on Instagram. Strength training keeps her totally fit.

  • The Numbers Confirm It -- Disney Still Needs Theaters

    The entertainment giant did well enough selling pay-per-view movies at the same time they were in theaters during the pandemic, but this approach isn't a long-term winner.

  • ‘Hawkeye’ Episode 3 Does What the ‘Avengers’ Movies Should Have Been Doing

    Hawkeye episode 3 delves deeper into key aspects of Jeremy Renner's character while also cementing him as a formidable hero in ways the MCU never has before.

  • Microsoft Office's simplified visual update is now available

    Microsoft has released a visual update for Office that promises a simpler, sleeker look with extras like better theming.

  • George Stephanopoulos says his Alec Baldwin interview about Rust was 'the most intense' of his ABC career

    George Stephanopoulos says his Alec Baldwin interview about Rust was 'the most intense' of his ABC career

  • Copperleaf to Present at BMO Growth and ESG Conference

    Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company"), a provider of enterprise decision analytics software solutions, today announced that Judi Hess, CEO and Chris Allen, CFO will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 2nd Annual BMO Growth and ESG Conference on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.

  • This Fantastic Four cast leak is probably fake, but it would be so amazing

    Almost a year ago, Marvel gave us the first official Fantastic Four detail after announcing the movie a couple of years ago. Kevin Feige said that John Watts will direct the MCU’s reboot without revealing details about release plans or the Fantastic Four cast. The latter has been a hot topic among fans, as many … The post This Fantastic Four cast leak is probably fake, but it would be so amazing appeared first on BGR.

  • Silent Night review: A comic Christmas tale hiding a particularly nasty surprise

    3/5 The tonal shift is so sudden, it’s almost impossible to write about the film and preserve the integrity of its surprises