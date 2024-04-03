How To Find Disney Deals: 6 Best Ways Using Cash Back Apps and Social Media

JodiJacobson / Getty Images

Many people consider Disney the happiest, most magical place on Earth. For many families, a trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Others are fortunate enough to make it an annual adventure.

Either way, you can be certain the trip will cost a significant amount of money. While you’re at the resort, the last thing you want to do is count pennies or worry about every snack you buy. It’s good to be frugal and mindful of costs, but you don’t want to feel as if you’re missing out because you haven’t budgeted properly.

Fortunately, with a solid savings strategy, you can set aside money for your trip that will allow you to enjoy your vacation without coming home to a stack of bills.

Look for Deals on the Disney Website

Your first stop when planning a Disney vacation should be the Disney website, DisneyWorld.Disney.Go.com. You’ll find any special offers, including discounts at Disney hotels. Right now, you can book for any time through July 7, 2024, and save 30% on your hotel stay of five days or longer, and 25% on shorter stays.

Now through September 24, 2024, Disney offers 3-day, 3-park tickets starting at $89 per day for Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Animal Kingdom parks.

You’ll find the best Disney deals during the off-season, though. It pays to keep your eye on the site and jump when you find a deal that fits your budget..

Use Your Chase Disney Premier Card

Leverage cash-back credit cards and put that money toward your trip. The Chase Disney Premier card is packed with perks and benefits for Disney enthusiasts. You’ll get 5% cash back on purchases made directly at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, and ESPNPlus.com, 2% at gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants, and U.S. Disney locations, and 1% on all other purchases.

Plus, after you spend $1,000 in the first three months after opening the account, you’ll earn a $400 statement credit. You can also use your card to finance your Disney trip at 0% APR for six months.

Shop with Rakuten

Many shopping apps put money in your pocket. Rakuten, formerly Ibotta, pays as much as 10% cash back at popular stores, including Walmart, Kroger, Shein, and more. Rakuten deposits money directly into your PayPal account monthly. Transfer those funds into your PayPal high-yield savings account to earn as much as 4% interest, and you’ll be on your way to saving for your Disney trip.

Book Your Hotel and Flight through Hopper or Expedia

You can save money on your Disney vacation by staying at a nearby hotel located off Disney property. Travel apps like Hopper and Expedia can help you find the lowest prices on hotels in Kissimmee, Florida.

When you use the Expedia app, you can choose how you want to earn rewards. You can use the Rakuten app and earn cash back, or skip Rakuten and rack up travel rewards through Expedia’s OneKey rewards program. You can apply OneKeyCash you earn to future hotel stays. The more you use the app, the more you save on hotel stays, flights, rental cars, and more.

Use Google Flights to Track Airline Fares

Families may find they’ll keep money on their Disney vacation by driving. But if you want to be sure you’re getting the best rates, let Google Flights’ AI algorithms track prices for you and notify you when fares drop.

Use a Disney Travel Agent

Using a Disney travel agent to help plan your trip doesn’t cost extra money. It could save you money since Disney agents know how to snag the best deals. Plus, they can take care of booking your dinners and special events so you can enjoy a stress-free vacation.

You can find a travel agent by searching Disney fan groups on Facebook or asking friends and family for recommendations.

