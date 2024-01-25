Advertisement
Disney, DeSantis-backed district agree to June trial date for public records lawsuit

Skyler Swisher, Orlando Sentinel
·1 min read
Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney and the Gov. Ron DeSantis-backed tourism oversight district agreed Thursday to a June 24 trial date for a lawsuit over public records.

The entertainment district sued the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District last month, alleging that officials were withholding records in violation of the state’s public records law. Lawyers for the tourism oversight district deny the allegations.

In a separate lawsuit, Disney’s lawyers accuse the district of stonewalling them on discovery. They asked the court on Tuesday to order the district to turn over text messages and emails, including work-related communications from board members and district employees on personal devices. A judge has not yet ruled on that request.

The tourism district filed that lawsuit over development agreements limiting its authority. The suit asks for a judge to declare the agreements void.

A third lawsuit filed by Disney against DeSantis and state officials is also pending in federal court.

