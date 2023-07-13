Disney-DeSantis dispute not hurting theme park attendance: CEO Bob Iger

Disney (DIS) CEO Bob Iger said the parks business is booming despite an ongoing battle with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

"We see no sign of [DeSantis impacting attendance] at all," Iger said in a lengthy interview with CNBC on Thursday, a day after the company announced it will be extending his contract through 2026.

The battle stems from what has largely been seen as a politically-targeted response over Disney's reaction to the so-called "Don't Say Gay" law, which forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade.

In 2022, then-Disney CEO Bob Chapek condemned the law at the company's annual shareholder meeting after initially deciding not to speak publicly on the matter.

In response, DeSantis signed a bill into law that allows him to take control of the company's long-standing special tax district, formerly known as Reedy Creek. The political firestorm is still ongoing with both sides launching multiple lawsuits and countersuits.

In regards to the domestic parks, the company previously said the back half of this year will see "a moderation in demand," especially when compared to last year's 50th-anniversary celebration at Walt Disney World, which is based in Florida.

There are signs that moderation is coming to fruition, which analysts have called out as a top concern heading into earnings.

According to data provided by Touring Plans, a trip planning company that tracks wait times at theme parks, the Fourth of July holiday was relatively quiet at Disney's domestic parks in both Florida and California — further emphasizing signs of a summer slowdown.

Still, Iger said that was due to myriad outside factors, such as intense summer heat in Florida and more competition post-pandemic.

"Florida opened up early during COVID and it created huge demand and [there wasn't] competition because there was a number of other places and states that weren't open yet," he said, emphasizing that is an issue for Florida as a whole — not just Disney World.

When pressed by CNBC's David Faber if he was at all concerned about current and future attendance, the executive responded, "Not at all. ...We do not have longterm concerns about that business."

'Preposterous and inaccurate': Iger slams DeSantis

Disney had alleged in federal court that DeSantis and other officials launched a "targeted campaign of government retaliation" for its stance on a parental rights bill when the state stripped the company of power it held for 55 years to self-govern a special tax district that houses Walt Disney World. (AP Foto/Matt Rourke)

Most recently, Florida's attorney general filed a motion to dismiss an April lawsuit from the entertainment giant, arguing immunity for DeSantis.

Disney had alleged in federal court that DeSantis and other officials launched a "targeted campaign of government retaliation" for its stance on a parental rights bill when the state stripped the company of power it held for 55 years to self-govern a special tax district that houses Walt Disney World.

"We are concerned that [DeSantis] has decided to retaliate against the company for a position the company took on pending legislation in that state,” Iger said during Thursday's interview.

"And frankly, the company was within its right, even though I’m not sure it was handled very well, it was within its right to speak up on an issue [of the] constitutionally protected right of free speech,” he said. “To retaliate against the company in a way that would be harmful to the business was not something that we could sit back and tolerate," he continued.

DeSantis has consistently accused the company of carrying out a "woke" agenda.

"We’ve put this company on a pedestal. ...In the past it has been like the all-American company," DeSantis said during a town hall in New Hampshire last week. "But they’ve really embraced the idea of getting the sexualized content in the programming for the young kids. And that is just a line that I am not willing to cross."

In response to those comments, Iger told CNBC, "We are a preeminent entertainer in the world, and we’re proud of our track record there. The notion that Disney is in any way sexualizing children, quite frankly, is preposterous and inaccurate."

"The last thing that I want for the company is for the company to be drawn into any culture wars," he emphasized, adding. "Our goal is to continue to tell wonderful stories and have a positive impact on the world."

The governors' office did not immediately respond to Yahoo Finance's request for comment on Iger's interview remarks.

