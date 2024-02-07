Disney (DIS) Posts Steady Revenues and Strong EPS Growth in Q1 Fiscal 2024

Revenue : Held steady at $23.5 billion compared to the prior-year quarter.

Diluted EPS : Increased to $1.04 from $0.70 in the prior-year quarter.

Cost Savings : Over $500 million realized in Q1; on track for $7.5 billion annualized savings by end of fiscal 2024.

Free Cash Flow : Expected to total roughly $8 billion in fiscal 2024.

Streaming : Disney+ Core subscribers decreased by 1.3 million; Hulu subscribers increased by 1.2 million.

Experiences Segment : Achieved all-time records in revenue, operating income, and operating margin.

Share Repurchase and Dividend: Board approved a new share repurchase program and declared a cash dividend increase of 50%.

On February 7, 2024, The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the first quarter ended December 30, 2023. The company reported steady revenues of $23.5 billion, mirroring the prior-year quarter, and a significant increase in diluted earnings per share (EPS), which rose from $0.70 to $1.04. Excluding certain items, diluted EPS for the quarter increased to $1.22 from $0.99 in the prior-year quarter.

Company Overview

Disney operates across three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. The company's entertainment and experiences segments benefit from its century-long history of creating iconic franchises and characters. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences include Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, which also benefit from merchandise licensing.

Performance and Strategic Transformation

The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)'s performance this quarter reflects significant strides in its strategic transformation. The company is achieving substantial cost reductions, with over $500 million in savings realized in the first quarter. These savings contribute to the company's goal of $7.5 billion in annualized savings by the end of fiscal 2024. Disney's CEO, Robert A. Iger, emphasized the company's focus on fortifying ESPN, building streaming into a profitable business, reinvigorating film studios, and turbocharging growth in parks and experiences.

Story continues

"Our strong performance this past quarter demonstrates we have turned the corner and entered a new era for our company," said Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. "We believe the stage is now set for significant growth and success, including ample opportunity to increase shareholder returns as our earnings and free cash flow continue to grow."

Financial Achievements and Metrics

Disney's financial achievements this quarter are critical to the Media - Diversified industry. The company's ability to maintain revenue levels while significantly increasing EPS showcases effective cost management and operational efficiency. Additionally, the company's progress toward its streaming businesses' profitability, with a nearly $300 million improvement in operating losses compared to the prior quarter, is a testament to its strategic focus in a highly competitive market.

Key financial metrics from the income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement include a 62% increase in income before income taxes and a 27% increase in total segment operating income. Free cash flow showed a remarkable turnaround, from a negative $2.2 billion in the prior-year quarter to a positive $886 million. These metrics are important as they indicate the company's profitability, operational efficiency, and ability to generate cash.

Analysis of Company's Performance

The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) has demonstrated resilience in maintaining revenue and achieving substantial growth in profitability. The company's strategic focus on cost reduction and efficiency, combined with its diversified portfolio, positions it well for future growth. The increase in the cash dividend and the new share repurchase program reflect confidence in the company's financial health and commitment to delivering shareholder value.

While the decrease in Disney+ Core subscribers indicates challenges in the streaming landscape, the increase in Hulu subscribers and the expected growth in Disney+ Core subscriber net additions in the second quarter suggest positive momentum. The record-breaking performance of the Experiences segment underscores the enduring appeal of Disney's theme parks and experiences.

Overall, The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is navigating the complexities of the media industry with strategic acumen, setting the stage for sustained growth and shareholder returns.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from The Walt Disney Co for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

