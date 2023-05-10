Disney earnings miss estimates as streaming losses narrow, parks soar

Disney (DIS) reported quarterly earnings after the bell on Wednesday that missed expectations as the company continues to enact mass layoffs in an effort to slash $5.5 billion in costs and eliminate 7,000 jobs by the summer.

The report was the first since Disney announced its new three-pronged business reorganization — Disney Entertainment, ESPN, and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products — as CEO Bob Iger attempts to streamline the media giant and reset its strategy. The company will begin reporting under the new structure later this year.

Theme parks continued to be a strong outperformer with operating income hitting $2.17 billion in the quarter, echoing recent trends at competitors like Comcast's Universal (CMCSA).

Streaming losses narrowed to $659 million in the second quarter, above consensus estimates of $850 million and above a loss of $887 million in the year-ago period. The company reported a streaming loss of $1.1 billion in Q1 and a $1.5 billion loss in Q4.

The stock dipped immediately following the release, with shares slumping 2% in after-hours trading

Here are Disney's second-quarter results compared with Wall Street's consensus estimates, as compiled by Bloomberg:

Revenue: $21.82 billion versus $21.82 billion expected

Adj. earnings per share (EPS): $0.93 versus $0.94 expected

Total Disney+ subscribers: 157.8 million versus 163.1 million expected

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products revenue: $7.78 billion versus $7.67 billion expected

Iger, who stepped back into the CEO position in November, has remained hyper-focused on profitability as investors shift focus away from subscriber growth and put more emphasis on margins. The company's direct-to-consumer division, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, shed a whopping $4 billion-plus in its fiscal 2022 ended Oct. 1, after it spent an estimated $33 billion on content last year.

Since that time, Iger has worked hard to establish new revenue streams like Disney's recently launched ad-supported tier, in addition to various price increases to help pare losses.

Iger has consistently reaffirmed the company's outlook of reaching streaming profitability by the year 2024, although it will be a bumpy road ahead.

Coupled with profitability concerns, the future of Hulu hangs in the balance after Bob Iger said "everything was on the table" regarding the company's stake in the streamer. Investors will be closely monitoring any additional commentary on the earnings call regarding the future of Hulu and Iger's overall streaming vision.

Advertising also continued to be a headwind, similar to competitors.

On the parks side of the business, operating income beat expectations of $2.14 billion to hit $2.17 billion, higher than Q2 2022's $1.76 billion.

Parks soared to $3.05 billion in Q1 on strong domestic theme park trends. Analysts have remained largely bullish on the parks business despite heightened risks to margins amid inflation.

Earlier this year, Disney announced long-awaited updates to its parks reservation system and annual passholder program following intense backlash from consumers over lengthy wait times and sky-high ticket prices.

