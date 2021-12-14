U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

Disney, ESPN, ABC could leave YouTube TV as two sides work toward new deal

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read
The YouTube TV app.
The YouTube TV app.

YouTube TV warned subscribers Monday it might lose channels such as ABC, ESPN and FX as parent company Google works toward a renewed deal with Disney.

In an email sent to subscribers and shared online, YouTube TV said it is in negotiations with Disney on a new contract to continue carrying Disney-owned channels including National Geographic, ABC and ESPN.

The current deal is set to expire on Dec. 17. The two haven't reached an "equitable" deal yet, YouTube TV said.

"Our ask to Disney, as with all our partners, is to treat YouTube TV like any other TV provider – by offering us the same rates that services of a similar size pay, across Disney's channels for as long as we carry them," YouTube TV said in its statement.

Disney told USA TODAY in a statement that it is "optimistic" a deal could be reached.

►Use Kronos?: Ransomware attack could disrupt how companies pay, manage employees for weeks

►A new title for Elon Musk: Billionaire is Time magazine's Person of the Year

"Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution has a highly successful track record of negotiating such agreements with providers of all types and sizes across the country and is committed to working with Google to reach a fair, market-based agreement," Disney added.

Last week, Google reached a deal with streaming platform Roku to continue distributing the YouTube and YouTube TV apps on streaming devices.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Disney, YouTube TV work on deal to prevent loss of ABC, ESPN channels

