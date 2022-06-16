Disney+ expands its livestreaming efforts with upcoming 'Harmonious Live!' music special

Disney+ will be livestreaming for the second time ever to celebrate World Music Day on June 21. “Harmonious Live!”, a special music performance at the Epcot theme park at Walt Disney World Resort, will be broadcast on the platform at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET in the United States and Canada. The announcement indicates Disney’s interest in expanding live programming for its flagship streaming service.

The upcoming musical special will give viewers at home the chance to experience one of Disney World’s largest nighttime spectaculars in an event hosted by “Frozen” star Idina Menzel, along with special guest Auli‘i Cravalho from “Moana.”

“Harmonious Live!” operates a combination of enormous floating screens, lights, pyrotechnics, choreographed moving fountains and lasers while exploring worlds inspired by “Aladdin,” “Coco,” “The Lion King,” “Moana” and “Mulan,” among other Disney classics. The event not only gives Disney a way to leverage the entertainment happenings at its parks, which it can turn into streaming content, it also gives the company a way to create demand for Disney Parks among its streaming subscribers.

The show will continue to live on after the steam ends, too. If you miss the live event, “Harmonious Live!” will be released on the platform in the U.S. and Canada for subscribers to stream on-demand, Disney says.

The “Harmonious Live!” announcement follows the news that “Dancing with the Stars” will be moving from ABC to stream live on Disney+ in the fall as the platform’s first-ever live series. A live broadcast of the well-known show will become a key feature on the service, as well as its forthcoming ad-supported tier.

The Walt Disney Company, as a whole, has plenty of experience with live broadcasts. Back in February, Disney+ tested its livestreaming capabilities for the first time when it streamed the 94th Oscar nominations. Plus, Disney+ already airs live sports in global markets, but domestic subscribers aren’t accustomed to seeing live programming on the service. This gives Disney+ a leg up on its rival Netflix, which also announced a livestreaming venture.

As Disney+ further embraces livestreaming in the U.S., the door is open for all kinds of live broadcasts, such as live musicals, red carpet events, live TV tapings and more.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AIikiA02GbY?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]