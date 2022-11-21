U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,949.94
    -15.40 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,700.28
    -45.41 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,024.51
    -121.55 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.14
    -10.59 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.74
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.40
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    +0.04 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0254
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8250
    +0.0070 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1842
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.0240
    -0.0720 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,857.70
    -350.86 (-2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    362.59
    -9.77 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,376.85
    -8.67 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    0.00 (0.00%)
     
1

Disney first approached Bob Iger about returning as CEO just days ago

Grace Kay,Claire Atkinson
·2 min read
Bob Iger
Bob Iger.Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • Disney's plan to bring back Bob Iger as CEO came together in only a few days, a senior employee said.

  • A top executive reached out to Iger about returning as CEO and the board agreed to the change.

  • Several executives had expressed frustration with Bob Chapek's leadership over the past few months.

Disney's decision to bring back Bob Iger as CEO came together in a matter of days.

Iger agreed to return as CEO for two years after a top executive at Disney reached out to see if he would be interested in reprising the role, a senior Disney employee told Insider's Claire Atkinson. The executive then shared Iger's response with The Walt Disney Company's board, which agreed to a leadership change, said the exec, speaking anonymously as they were discussing internal company matters.

The board reached out to Iger on Friday, CNBC reported — just three days before the company announced that the former executive would immediately replace Bob Chapek as CEO. Iger, who served as Disney's CEO from 2005 to 2020, had told the New York Times earlier this year that he had no interest in returning.

"The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period," Susan Arnold, Disney board chairman, said in the company's press release.

Over the past few months, several high level Disney executives told the board they were considering leaving under Chapek's leadership, the Disney exec told Insider.

As a result, the board came to the conclusion that Chapek wasn't fit for the role of CEO, the insider said.

Read more on Bob Iger's return to Disney: A senior executive's outreach to the former chief followed months of complaints to the board about CEO Bob Chapek

Read the original article on Business Insider

    Wall Street's main indexes ended Monday roughly down on fears that China could resume stricter measures to fight COVID-19 after it said it faces its most severe test of the pandemic. "There is this fear that China might reinstitute some of the COVID restrictions that they've just purportedly started to lift," said Carol Schleif, deputy chief investment officer at BMO Family Office. U.S. casino operators with businesses in China including Wynn Resorts Ltd, Las Vegas Sands Corp, MGM Resorts International and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd all fell at least 2%.