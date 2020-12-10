U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,668.10
    -4.72 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,999.26
    -69.55 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,405.81
    +66.86 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,922.70
    +20.56 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    46.97
    +1.45 (+3.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.10
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2146
    +0.0062 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9080
    -0.0330 (-3.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3301
    -0.0062 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.2340
    -0.0470 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,332.33
    -133.01 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    357.45
    -1.96 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,599.76
    +35.47 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,756.24
    -61.70 (-0.23%)
     

Disney will fuel international growth with Star brand and Star+ app

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Disney+, the on-demand streaming service that launched a year ago and has already courted over 86 million subscribers, is ready to expand to more international markets.

At its annual investor day Thursday, the American entertainment giant announced a new streaming brand called “Star” that will feature content from ABC, FX, and 20th Century Studios.

In some markets, such as Europe, Canada, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand, Star will be unveiled to customers as a new hub within Disney+ app beginning February 20 next year, the company said. It will expand Star to more markets next year, though it did not identify those markets.

But it will come at a price: The company said it will be increasing the monthly subscription price of Disney+ from £5.99 to £8.99 in Europe. In other markets where Star will be included within Disney+, the tariff will be adjusted accordingly, the company said.

In Latin America, Star will be a standalone streaming service and offered under the brand name “Star+.” Star+ will launch in Latin America in June 2021, and will feature general entertainment movies and television shows as well as a lineup of live sports including soccer and tennis.

Today's announcement appears to be an admission that Hulu, a streaming service also owned by Disney that has amassed about 39 million subscribers, will never go international.

Disney also hinted that it plans to expand Disney+ Hotstar, an on-demand streaming service it currently offers in India and Indonesia, to more markets, but it did not name those markets. The company said today that Disney+ Hotstar account for roughly 30% of Disney+’s subscriber base, which roughly translates to 26 million. Disney+ Hotstar had about 18 million subscribers at the end of September, Disney revealed last month.

Until now, Disney has largely relied on its existing regional properties and industry collaborations to expand to several international markets. In France, for instance, the service is available as Canal+. In Spain, as Moviestar+.

More to follow...

Latest Stories

  • 2 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Investing is all about profits, and part of generating profits is knowing when to start the game. The old adage says to buy low and sell high, and while it’s tempting just to discount cliches like that, they’ve passed into common currency because they embody a fundamental truth. Buying low is always a good start in building a portfolio.The trick, however, is recognizing the right stocks to buy low. Prices fall for a reason, and sometimes that reason is fundamental unsoundness. Fortunately, Wall Streets analysts are busy separating the wheat from the chaff among the market’s low-priced stocks, and some top stock experts have tagged several equities for big gains. These stocks are trading low now – but the reasons are not necessarily bad for investors.We’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the data and reviews on two stocks that are priced low now, but may be primed for gains. They’ve been getting positive reviews, and despite their share depreciation, they hold Buy ratings and show upwards of 60% upside potential.Digital Media Solutions (DMS)We will start with Digital Media Solutions, an adtech company which connects online advertisers with customers through performance-based branding and marketplace solutions. DMS boasts a powerful consumer intelligence database, which it uses to fine-tune customer acquisition campaigns – while offering advertisers accountability for the project budget.DMS went public in July of this year, via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, Leo Holdings. The combination took the DMS name for the ticker, and initiated trading at $10 per share. The stock has been volatile since, and is currently down 27% since it started trading.Digital advertising is a huge – and growing – sector, worth $100 billion in 2019 and expected to reach $130 billion by the end of next year. DMS has a solid piece of that cash cow, and the Q3 numbers demonstrate that. Quarterly revenue hit a company record, of $82.8 million, which was up 10% sequentially and 44% year-over-year. Of that total revenue, the company saw a gross profit of $25.1 million, for a 30% gross margin. All in all, DMS’s first quarter as a publicly traded company showed strong results.Covering the stock for Canaccord is analyst Maria Ripps, who is rated 5 stars by TipRanks, and stands in the top 1% out of more than 7,100 stock analysts. “The company saw meaningful volume growth from both new and existing clients, with particular strength from its auto insurance business along with the eCommerce, education, and non-profit verticals… We continue to think investors will gradually come to appreciate DMS’ similarities with other leading digital marketing peers that trade at more premium valuations, and expect multiple expansion over time as the story becomes better understood,” Ripps noted.To this end, Ripps rates DMS stock a Buy, and her $15 price target suggests an upside of 106% from the current share price of $7.20. (To watch Ripps’ track record, click here)Overall, DMS’ Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on 2 recent reviews, both positive. The stock has an average price target of $14, which indicates a 92% upside potential. (See DMS stock analysis on TipRanks)ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT)From digital advertising we move on to digital networking. ViaSat provides customers with high-speed broadband access through a secure satellite network system. The company serves both military and commercial markets, meeting the growing need for secure communications links.The anti-coronavirus shutdown policies have particularly hard on ViaSat. This may sound counterintuitive, as online networking has been busier than ever, but a large segment of ViaSat’s business comes from the airlines, and with air travel first grounded and still facing depressed travel volumes, ViaSat’s shares have yet to recover from their February/March swoon.On a positive note – and one that is indicative of the essential nature of secure satellite communications in today’s networked economy – ViaSat reported $577 million in Q3 contract awards, representing a 29% yoy gain. For the year to date, the company has seen awards totaling $1.9 billion, which is up 5% from this time last year. The third quarter (the company’s fiscal Q2) revenues and earnings were somewhat mixed, reflecting both the increase in contract awards and the decline in airline business. Revenues were $554 million, down 6% yoy, but up almost 4% sequentially. EPS was 3 cents per share, beating the predicted 5 cent loss by a wide margin.JPMorgan analyst Philip Cusick writes of ViaSat: “[We] believe long-term growth levers remain intact highlighted by record segment backlog of $1.1b… We view ViaSat as a satellite innovation leader and believe the company’s future ViaSat-3 fleet will accelerate growth in satellite services over the coming years. At the same time, we see a long-term government systems tailwind driven by the company’s radio portfolio, mobile broadband, and SATCOM.”In line with his bullish comments, Cusick rates VSAT shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $60 price target implies ~72% upside on the one-year time horizon. (To watch Cusick’s track record, click here)Overall, the stock has 5 recent reviews, including 3 Buys and 2 Holds. Shares are priced at $34.14, and the average price target of $55 suggests a 61% upside potential from that level. (See VSAT stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Elon Musk Decries ‘M.B.A.-ization’ of America

    “I think there might be too many M.B.A.s running companies,” Tesla’s chief executive says. Many business-school leaders fire back, arguing his comments don’t match the reality of what is taught in M.B.A. programs.

  • Why Airbnb being valued at $101 billion and DoorDash at $66 billion may end badly, quickly

    Airbnb and DoorDash will have to come out of the gate firing as public companies given the valuations afforded each on their IPO days.

  • Suze Orman says these are the biggest money no-nos

    Avoid making these errors and you'll enjoy a better financial life, the money guru says.

  • ‘You don't need Congress’: Biden increasingly pressured to unilaterally forgive up to $50,000 student debt

    Democrats and experts are increasingly calling for the cancellation of federally-held student debt, pushing President-elect Joe Biden to take action soon after he enters office on January 20, 2021.

  • A Fascinating Case About Paying a $900 Million Debt by Mistake

    (Bloomberg Opinion) -- The $900 million Citi-Revlon lawsuit that started on Wednesday is a law professor’s dream. The case, which is being heard by Judge Jesse Furman in federal district court in New York, pits two entirely logical and reasonable principles against one another. On the one hand is the idea that if someone pays you money by mistake, you should give it back. On the other is the intuition that if someone owes you money and transfers it to you — whether by Venmo or by a direct bank transfer — you should be able to keep what you are owed.But what if someone owes you a whole lot of money and, when he means to transfer just the interest payment to you, he accidentally repays the whole debt?That’s roughly what happened in this case. Citi was responsible for sending interest payments to Revlon’s creditors. But through what the bank says was human error, Citi sent the creditors not the interest payments but exactly the total that they were eventually due to receive — down to the penny, more or less.It’s as if instead of paying your monthly mortgage payment online, you accidentally sent the entire outstanding principal to the bank. Could you ask for your money back on the theory that obviously you didn’t intend to pay off your mortgage? Or could the bank keep your payment, on the theory that you do in fact owe them the money and hey, some people pay off their mortgages early?You will be unsurprised to hear that lawyers have technical names for the rules that would lead to the two alternate outcomes. One rule is called the “mistake of fact” doctrine. It says that, as a general matter, money paid based on a factual mistake can be recovered “unless the payment has caused such a change in the position of the other party that it would be unjust to require him to refund.”This rule is based on the moral notion that no one deserves to be enriched unjustly. If out of the blue I get a payment for $1,000 in my PayPal account from someone I’ve never heard of, I should have to pay it back. (Unless it’s from a Nigerian prince. In that case all bets are off.) The caveat built into this rule is that there might be some circumstances in which the person who gets the payment has relied on the belief that the money actually does belong to him, and that it might be unjust to make him repay it. Either way, the point of this rule is to be guided by principles of justice.Citi, of course, wants the current case to be decided based on the “mistake of fact” rule. The payment was an error and the money should be returned.On the other side, however, is a rule known as the “discharge for value” rule. This rule says that when a creditor gets a payment from a third party (like Citi) “in discharge” of any debt, the creditor doesn’t have to pay it back even if “the discharge was given by mistake,” so long as the creditor “did not have notice of the transferor’s mistake.” The idea here is, roughly, that if someone owes you money and it gets paid back, you should be able to assume that the payment belongs to you, even if it came to you at an unexpected time. After all, in some sense, it’s your money, since it was owed to you.In 1991, the New York Court of Appeals, the highest court in the state, directly considered the issue of which rule should prevail in a case involving electronic transfers. (The case was called Banque Worms v. Bankamerica — a case name for the ages, if you ask me.) The application of that precedent to the Citi-Revlon case will likely determine the outcome.The court in the Banque Worms case explained that there was especially good reason to apply the discharge for value rule when it came to electronic transfers, which at the time were still a relatively new financial technology. Its logic was that people need to rely on the finality of such transfers — once they are made, the thing is done. The court even added a self-interested, pro-New York argument, namely that “this state is considered the national and international center for wholesale wire transfers.” Getting the law right would therefore be good for business.The court therefore adopted the discharge for value rule because it was “consistent with and furthers the policy goal of finality in business transactions.” It framed the rule this way:When a beneficiary receives money to which it is entitled and has no knowledge that the money was erroneously wired, the beneficiary should not have to wonder whether it may retain the funds; rather, such a beneficiary should be able to consider the transfer of funds as a final and complete transaction, not subject to revocation.That sounds good for Revlon’s creditors; but not so fast. The creditors will only get to keep the money under the Banque Worms precedent if they had “no knowledge” that the money was transferred to them by mistake. That leaves the question of whether sophisticated financial actors like the creditors knew the money they were getting was received in error.Technically, that’s a question of fact: Did the creditors know this was a blunder? The reality is that they must have known it almost instantaneously. No creditor expects to get the full principal from a sophisticated borrower when only interest is owed. The creditors were already angry at Revlon for allegedly eroding the value of their collateral. It seems almost unimaginable that they thought Revlon was somehow making their dreams come true.Furman, the judge in the case, is one of the intellectual stars of the Southern District. He knows how to be skeptical of parties who describe their motives in sketchy terms. His long opinion on the Trump administration’s outrageous efforts to add a citizenship question to the census was what convinced the Supreme Court, in particular Chief Justice John Roberts, the swing voter, to rule against the government.It seems extremely likely that Furman will conclude that the creditors had knowledge — knowledge based on their common sense — that the payments were erroneous. I expect them to have to pay the money back. The basic moral intuition against unjust enrichment will prevail over the more abstract interest in finality.In a world where apps enable us to split checks using electronic transfers, the decision will be an important precedent beyond the rarefied world of corporate finance.This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.Noah Feldman is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and host of the podcast “Deep Background.” He is a professor of law at Harvard University and was a clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Souter. His books include “The Three Lives of James Madison: Genius, Partisan, President.” For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinionSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chipmaker Broadcom Returns To Double-Digit Sales, Earnings Growth

    Semiconductor and infrastructure software firm Broadcom late Thursday beat Wall Street's targets for its fiscal fourth quarter. But the Broadcom earnings report pushed AVGO stock lower.

  • Retirement advice from the man who created the 401(k)

    The father of the 401(k) has tips for everyone, including lawmakers, on ways to save for retirement.

  • Broadcom Warns of Soft Enterprise Demand; Shares Slip

    (Bloomberg) -- Broadcom Inc., a chipmaker that supplies Apple Inc. and other large electronics makers, warned about soft demand from corporate customers. The shares slipped more than 2% in extended trading. “We concluded the year with strong fourth quarter results driven by continued demand for networking from cloud and for broadband from service providers as well as the significant ramp in wireless, even as enterprise demand remained soft,” Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan said in a statement.Revenue in the three months ending January will be about $6.6 billion. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $6.5 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The company also reshuffled its leadership. Tom Krause, the chief financial officer, is becoming head of a new Infrastructure Software Group. He’s being replaced by Kirsten Spears, who’s currently the corporate controller. Broadcom’s head of sales, Charlie Kawwas, is being promoted to chief operating officer.Broadcom is a major provider of semiconductors that filter radio signals and provide Wi-Fi connections in smartphones, including the iPhone. Its projections give investors clues on future demand from companies such as Apple and Samsung Electronics Co. It also dominates the market for switches, machines that direct traffic between server computers in data centers. That position provides a window into the spending plans of the largest cloud-computing providers, including Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google.Broadcom stock declined 2.5% in extended trading. The shares earlier closed at $410.04 earlier in New York leaving them up 30% this year.In recent years, the company has branched out into mainframe computer software and cybersecurity, the result of an acquisition spree that has given its products a role in everything from data center networking gear to smartphones.Net revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter rose 12% to $6.47 billion, the company said. Before certain items, profit was $6.35 a share. Analysts had estimated a profit of $6.25 a share on revenue of $6.43 billion.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China chip maker Tsinghua Unigroup to default on US$450 million bond as concerns mount over debt levels on mainland

    Chinese chip maker Tsinghua Unigroup said that it cannot repay the principal on a US$450 million bond due on Thursday, the latest default by the company and a blow to Beijing's efforts to build a self-sufficient semiconductor industry.The failure to repay principal on its debt could trigger cross-defaults on as much as US$2 billion in additional debt held by the company, which is majority owned by a division of Beijing's prestigious Tsinghua University. Tsinghua Unigroup has additional bonds set to come due next year, as well as in 2023 and in 2028.The Tsinghua Unigroup failed to repay an onshore bond worth 1.3 billion yuan (US$199 million) in November, which led to a downgrade by ﻿China Chengxin Credit Rating Group and a suspension of trading of its debt in Hong Kong.Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.Tsinghua Unigroup and a subsidiary that issued the US$450 million bond "are looking into various ways to solve their current liquidity issue", the company said."Payments of the principal and the last instalment of interest on the bonds are not expected to be made by the issuer or the guarantor on their due date," the company said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange late on Wednesday. "As such, the issuer and the guarantor are of the view that an event of default under the conditions due to a failure to pay the principal and interest on the bonds will occur."It would be the first US dollar default by a Chinese chip maker as concerns continue to grow about debt levels on the mainland and a series of defaults by state-backed companies.In the past two months, Yongcheng Coal & Electricity Holding Group, a state-owned mine operator in Henan province, and car maker Huachen Automotive Group, also known as Brilliance Auto, have missed debt payments, sparking sell-offs in some parts of the debt market.China's corporate bond market is on pace to set a record for missed payments this year, surpassing 143.6 billion yuan in defaults last year. From January to late November, bond defaults already topped 104 billion yuan.Zhao Weiguo, Tsinghua Unigroup's chairman, owns 49 per cent of the company, which said it expected to default on a US$450 million bond on Thursday. Photo: Simon Song alt=Zhao Weiguo, Tsinghua Unigroup's chairman, owns 49 per cent of the company, which said it expected to default on a US$450 million bond on Thursday. Photo: Simon SongThe Tsinghua Unigroup bond in question was backed by a so-called keepwell guarantee, whose enforceability has been a question mark in the past. Last month, a Shanghai court recognised a 2018 verdict by a Hong Kong court in a €29 million (US$35 million) bond dispute, bringing further clarity to foreign investors about those guarantees.Tsinghua Unigroup's debt had been selling at a discount after Peking University Founder Group, a conglomerate controlled by Peking University, missed bond payments last year.The company was founded in 1988 as a business venture of Tsinghua University, which counts Chinese President Xi Jinping as an alumnus, and has been a major player in Beijing's efforts to make China less reliant on imported components for the semiconductor industry against the backdrop of rising tensions with the United States.It is 51 per cent owned by Tsinghua Holdings, an arm of Tsinghua University, and 49 per cent owned by its chairman Zhao Weiguo.A 2019 study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development found that Tsinghua Unigroup received the most government support of 21 chip makers globally, with government support exceeding 30 per cent of its revenue.Five years ago, the company made an unsuccessful US$23 billion bid for Micron Technology.This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2020 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2020. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Will Boeing's Stock Reach $300 By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 300 investors on whether shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) will reach $300 by 2022. The stock trades at $232 as of publishing, off the 52-week low of $89.Boeing Stock ForecastBoeing is the world's largest aerospace and defense firm. With headquarters in Chicago, the firm operates in four segments, commercial airplanes, defense, space & security, global services, and Boeing capital. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment produces about 60% of sales and two-thirds of operating profit, and it competes with Airbus (Pink: EADSF) in the production of aircraft ranging from 130 seats upwards.The defense segment for Boeing produces about 25% of sales and 13% of operating profit, respectively. Boeing's global services segment provides aftermarket servicing to commercial and military aircraft and produces about 15% of sales and 21% of operating profit.737 Max DisasterIn recent memory, the safety and future commercial viability of the Boeing 737 Max weighed heavily on investors' minds. On Nov. 18, the Federal Aviation Administration said it's satisfied with the changes Boeing has made to the 737 Max after a series of collaborative and independent regulatory reviews.About 65% of Benzinga traders and investors said Boeing would indeed reach $300 per share by 2022.Some readers said Boeing will benefit greatly in 2021 from the stifled demand travelers have endured in 2020."Travel will be at an all-time high in 2021, coming off the heels of the pandemic," one respondent said. "Boeing's stock will rise once mass inoculation against the virus starts happening. Due to the vaccines, air travel will return and may capture some former cruise ship passengers. Airlines will therefore add planes."Benzinga has been breaking actionable financial news and curating high-quality financial data sets since 2009. Learn more today about receiving stock and market data through APIs. This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.Photo credit: pjs2005 from HampshireSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will GE Or Boeing Stock Grow More By 2025? * Will Boeing Or Airbus Stock Grow More By 2025?(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • DoorDash IPO is 'most ridiculous of 2020' and 'holds no value': Analyst

    One analyst's view of the hyped DoorDash IPO: “They do not have a way to make money long-term."

  • Costco Beats But Covid-19 Costs Weigh On Earnings

    Costco topped fiscal Q1 estimates amid softening sales and a tough start to holiday shopping, while pandemic-related costs dragged on the bottom line.

  • Tiny Biotechs Extend Wild Rides as Day Traders Chase Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Greenwich LifeSciences Inc., the biotech firm that soared 998% on Wednesday, more than doubled at one point Thursday as day traders piled into the stock for a second day.The company, which again reached a market value of over $1 billion at its highest on Thursday, skyrocketed when mentions of its poster presentation at a cancer meeting continued to buoy sentiment. Shares of peer Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc. also joined the rally as the stock spiked a record 176% to the highest since June 2019.While Stafford, Texas-based Greenwich LifeScience’s core findings of an experimental breast cancer drug had been known for months, that didn’t stop retail investors from sending the stock surging.The results from the mid-stage study drove Sellas 73% higher on Wednesday as retail investors looked for the next tiny biotech stock to gamble on. Sellas is set to present data on Friday at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium -- the same meeting that spurred Greenwich LifeSciences.Greenwich LifeSciences advanced 26% Thursday, triggering at least five volatility halts. New York-based Sellas’s spike brought its market value to just $167 million, roughly one-fifth the size of Greenwich LifeSciences.(Updates share movement throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Electric Car Boom Is About To Get Even Hotter

    As the EV revolution heats up, car giants are failing to do the most important thing: bringing electric transportation to the masses

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy Now As Chinese EVs Boom? Here's What Earnings, Stock Chart Show

    Supercharged Nio stock taps demand for electric cars. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying Nio shares now.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Rising AI Competition

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • Will Tesla's Stock Reach $1,000 (Again) By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 300 investors on whether shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) will reach $1,000 by 2022. Tesla trades around $607 at publication time.The stock hit $1,000 earlier this year before the company's five-for-one stock split took effect on Aug. 31, 2020.Tesla Stock Forecast Founded in 2003, Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles. A brief history of Tesla's vehicle lineup reveals the Tesla Roadster debuted in 2008, Model S in 2012, Model X in 2015, Model 3 in 2017, and Model Y in 2020.Tesla also sells solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation plus batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities.Global deliveries in 2019 were 367,656 units. Based on third-quarter earnings data, Tesla remains on track and has the capacity to top its goal of 500,000 vehicle deliveries in 2020.On Oct. 21, the company reported third-quarter revenue of .77 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 39%. Revenue for the Palo Alto-based EV manufacturer came in higher than estimates of $8.26 billion. The sum of all automotive sales revenue for Tesla was $7.6 billion.Seventy-three percent of readers said Tesla will reach $1,000 per share by 2022.The most-cited reason for near-term growth. Many readers said Tesla is more than a car company and is instead a tech company that provides the automotive and household energy solutions of the future.Benzinga has been breaking actionable financial news and curating high-quality financial data sets since 2009. Learn more today about receiving stock and market data through APIs. This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will Boeing's Stock Reach 0 By 2022? * Will Amazon Or Shopify Stock Grow More By 2022?(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Oracle Reports Sluggish Sales Growth In Line With Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. reported lackluster growth in quarterly revenue, in line with Wall Street estimates, reflecting fewer software licensing deals during a pandemic-fueled recession.Sales climbed 1.9% to $9.8 billion in the fiscal second quarter, which ended Nov. 30, the Redwood Shores, California-based company said Thursday in a statement. Analysts, on average, expected $9.79 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit, excluding some items, was $1.06 a share. Analysts projected $1.Executive Chairman Larry Ellison and Chief Executive Officer Safra Catz have tried to boost the languid revenue growth at the world’s second-largest software maker. While internet-based applications for managing corporate employees, accounting and financial planning have performed well, clients have shown waning interest in the company’s legacy tools. Oracle is trying to become a technology partner and cloud computing services provider to ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok in its bid to land major customers for its public cloud, but the deal remains mired in U.S. regulatory review.Shares fell less than 1% in extended trading after closing at $59.48 in New York. The stock has gained 12% this year.Cloud license and on-premise license sales decreased 3% to $1.09 billion, suggesting the company is signing fewer new software deals. Analysts had expected $1.15 billion.Revenue from cloud services and license support climbed 4% to $7.1 billion. That metric includes sales from hosting customers’ data in the cloud, but a large portion is generated by maintenance fees for traditional software kept on clients’ corporate servers.Oracle said sales of its Fusion application for managing corporate finances jumped 33% in the quarter. Revenue from NetSuite’s financial software, targeted to small and mid-sized businesses, increased 21% in the period. The company didn’t disclose the sales totals, but Catz described them as “highly profitable” and “multi-billion dollar” applications.“These two strategic cloud applications businesses are major contributors to Oracle’s increased operating earnings and consistent earnings per share growth,” Catz said in the statement.(Updates with revenue breakouts and CEO commentary starting in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Airbnb Stock Closes at $144 After Pricing IPO at $68 a Share

    Airbnb ended up raising $3.5 billion, in one of the most anticipated initial public offerings of the year.