Disney+ is getting an ad-supported subscription tier later this year

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Disney+ will be introducing an ad-supported subscription tier later this year, Disney announced on Friday. The company didn't provide a launch date or pricing, but says it will release specific details about the new offering later this year. The new tier will roll out in the United States in late 2022, with plans to expand internationally next year. The streaming service's current ad-free plan costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

Adding a cheaper ad-supported tier for the streaming service will likely help the company further expand its subscriber base. In a press release, Disney said the new tier will be a "building block" in its path to achieve its long-term target of 230-260 million Disney+ subscribers by 2024.

“Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone - consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers,” said Kareem Daniel, the chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, in a statement. “More consumers will be able to access our amazing content. Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families.”

Following the launch, the streaming service will join several other streaming services that offer ad-supported tiers, including HBO Max, Paramount+ and Discovery+. Hulu, which Disney owns and operates, also offers an ad-supported tier for $6.99 per month.

Today's announcement comes as Disney recently revealed that Disney+ is launching in 42 additional countries and 11 territories in Europe, the Middle East and Africa this summer. Notable new countries include South Africa, Turkey, Poland and the United Arab Emirates. The streaming service is currently available in 64 countries, including the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Disney hasn’t specified the exact dates that the service will launch in these new countries and hasn’t shared information regarding regional pricing, but will likely do so in the coming months.

The full list of new countries includes Albania, Algeria, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, North Macedonia, Oman, Palestine, Poland, Qatar, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vatican City and Yemen.

In terms of the new territories, the list includes Faroe Islands, French Polynesia, French Southern Territories, St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective, Åland Islands, Sint Maarten, Svalbard & Jan Mayen, British Indian Ocean Territory, Gibraltar, Pitcairn Islands and St. Helena.

News of the expansion came as Disney had recently revealed that it plans to more than double the number of countries Disney+ is available in to over 160 by its fiscal 2023. The company plans on expanding its direct-to-consumer streaming business to more global markets and is creating a new International Content and Operations group to aid in this push.

  • India is exploring a rupee-ruble arrangement for smooth bilateral trade with Russia

    India is looking to strengthen its rupee-ruble arrangement to ensure seamless trade with Russia amid disruptions caused by Western sanctions following the Ukraine war. Indian banks rely on The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, or SWIFT, to settle international transactions related to trade and remittances. Indian traders have naturally raised concerns.

  • Ikea, Volkswagen, Spotify exit Russia as France, Germany seize Russian oligarchs' mega yachts

    Ikea, Volkswagen, and Spotify announce they are shutting down operations in Russia while France and Germany seize two Russian mega-yachts. Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down today's world news.

  • Exclusive - Russian firms rush to open Chinese bank accounts as sanctions bite - sources

    The Moscow branch of a Chinese state bank has seen a surge in enquiries from Russian firms wanting to open new accounts, a person familiar with the matter said, as the country's businesses struggle with international sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine. "Over the past few days, 200-300 companies have approached us, wanting to open new accounts," the person, who works at the Moscow branch of a Chinese state bank and has direct knowledge of its operations, told Reuters. It was not clear how widespread Russian demand for new accounts at Chinese banks was, but the banker source told Reuters many of the companies seeking new accounts do business with China and that he expected yuan transactions by such firms to increase.

  • Could India face US sanctions over its ties to Russia?

    India’s tightrope between Russia and the US is getting tighter. The US may be considering imposing sanctions on India under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for the latter’s defence deals with Russia. This is likely a consequence of India’s multiple abstentions at various United Nations forums on votes to criticise Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine.

  • US hits Putin allies, press secretary with new sanctions

    The Biden administration ordered new sanctions blocking Russian business oligarchs and others in President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle on Thursday in response to Russian forces' fierce pummeling of Ukraine. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke late Thursday as Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant, in the eastern Ukraine city of Enerhodar. The White House said Biden joined Zelenskyy in urging Russia to “cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site.”

  • Russia Sanctions Won’t Doom the U.S. Dollar

    The U.S. financial war on Russia may erode the dollar’s pre-eminence, but neither Russia nor China is ready to replace it, writes Eswar Prasad.

  • Nato ready for conflict with Russia, US warns

    Secretary of state Antony Blinken said 'we are ready' for conflict if it 'comes to us.

  • Russia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Usmanov’s Superyacht Said to Be SeizedRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussia’s invasion of Ukraine was denounced by the United Nations General Assembly, underscoring Moscow’s increasing isolation on the global stage, as U.S. authoritie

  • What China thinks of the global economic war against Russia

    China has long expressed its displeasure with what it calls the US’s “financial hegemony” and its corresponding ability to slap sanctions on foreign countries. Now, as the US and Europe hit Russia with unprecedented sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, Chinese officials, academics, and experts are grappling with the implications of the unfolding full-scale global economic and financial war. Officially, Beijing has opposed the use of sanctions against Russia, deeming them illegal, and counterproductive.

  • Pompeo says U.S. should recognize Taiwan

    STORY: Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the U.S. should formally recognise Taiwan as a country.Pompeo's comments, made during an unofficial visit to Taipei, cross a sensitive red line for China.Beijing claims Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under Chinese control."While the United States should continue to engage the People's Republic of China as a sovereign government, America's diplomatic recognition of the 23 million freedom-loving Taiwanese people and its legal, democratically-elected government can no longer be ignored, avoided, or treated as secondary."On Thursday, Pompeo met Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen who bestowed a presidential honor on him.Tsai thanked him for his long-time support for Taiwan, but China's government has lambasted Pompeo's record as "despicable".And hours after his Friday remarks, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said QUOTE "Pompeo is a former politician whose credibility has long gone bankrupt. Such a person's babbling nonsense will have no success."Beijing put sanctions on him and 27 other top Trump-era officials when President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.China has stepped up its military and diplomatic pressure against Taiwan over the past two years.Taiwan's democratically-elected government says it wants peace but will defend itself if attacked.Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the island has been on edge --wary of Beijing taking advantage of a distracted West to move against it.

  • S.Korea's next president to face a N.Korea forging ahead in nuclear, missile production

    North Korea's main nuclear facility is in full swing, a new report said on Friday, the latest evidence to highlight the challenges facing whoever wins next week's presidential election in South Korea. With denuclearisation talks stalled, North Korea conducted a record number of missile launches in January. It appears to be preparing to launch a spy satellite in the near future, and has suggested it could resume testing of nuclear weapons or its longest range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) for the first time since 2017.

  • Canada to raise tariffs on Russian imports, send rocket launchers to Ukraine

    Canada will remove Russia and Belarus's most favored nation status as trading partners, and will provide additional lethal aid to Ukraine, including rocket launchers and hand grenades, Canadian officials said Thursday. The only other country that does not enjoy the most favored nation status with Canada is North Korea, and goods from Russia and Belarus will be subjected to a 35% tariff when imported into Canada, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said.

  • Ukraine-Russia lunchtime briefing: Five developments as Putin issues chilling warning to Ukraine's neighbours

    Vladimir Putin urged Russia's neighbours on Friday not to escalate tensions.

  • How Asian countries voted on UN resolution demanding Russia withdraw from Ukraine

    On Wednesday, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) voted overwhelmingly to reprimand Russia for its recent display of “aggression against Ukraine” during a rare emergency session called by the UN Security Council. The assembly successfully passed a resolution seeking to diplomatically isolate Russia, with support expressed by 141 of its 193 members. In addition to deploring “the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine in violation of Article 2, paragraph 4 of the United Nations Charter,” the resolution also demanded that Russia “immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.”

  • Israel's Bennett speaks with Putin and Zelenskiy

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who has proposed Israeli mediation between Russia and Ukraine, spoke with the leaders of both countries on Wednesday. The first call was with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Zelenskiy said on Twitter they spoke about "Russian aggression."

  • Ukraine’s top diplomat in Havana: Cuba’s vote at the U.N. ‘gives us cautious hope’

    The top Ukrainian diplomat in Havana said Cuba’s refusal to join Russia and vote against a United Nations resolution condemning the invasion of Ukraine is a sign that diplomatic action works and a development that gives him “cautious hope” that the island’s government, a staunch Russian ally, would do more to stop the war.