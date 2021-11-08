Disney+ special offer cuts subscriptions to $2 for the first month

As part of Disney+ Day on November 12th, Disney is trying to tempt folks to its streaming service with an offer of one month for just $2, it announced. It's available to new or eligible returning subscribers and will cost $8 per month after that, but you can cancel at any time.

On top of a cheap month of streaming, Disney has special offers at its parks, including an early 30 minute entry at Disney World and Disneyland with free Disney PhotoPass photo downloads. It will also unveil new ShopDisney merchandise from Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars, along with discounted ebooks available at just $1 until November 17th.

Other perks include 5 and 10 percent off Disney Plus products at WizKids and Funko, respectively, with the code DISNEYPLUSDAY. More than 200 AMC theaters will screen surprise Disney movies on November 12th-14th for $5 per ticket, with special concessions and a Disney Plus poster thrown in. Finally, Disney is jumping onto the NFT bandwagon with golden NFT statues of characters from The Simpsons and other franchises.

The $2 promotional pricing is now available until November 14th, providing a good way to try out the service. Just remember that it will revert to the regular $8 price a month later, so don't forget to cancel if you don't want to keep it.