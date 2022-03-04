Disney+ is launching a lower-priced ad-supported tier—here’s what we know

Disney+ is launching a new, ad-supported option at a lower price.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Disney+ is expanding its subscription streaming services to an even wider audience with an ad-supported subscription plan launching later this year. The price of this new ad-supported plan hasn’t been revealed, but Kareem Daniel, the Chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution said it would be less than Disney’s flagship Disney+ plan to make the streaming platform more affordable. Disney+, which debuted in 2019, currently offers one subscription plan at a rate of $7.99/month or $79/year.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

“Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone—consumers, advertisers and our storytellers,” Daniel said in a release. Disney also owns the Hulu streaming service, which offers a similar subscription plan model. Hulu subscribers can opt to pay a lower price for the ad-supported plan, or choose a no-ad version at a premium rate. Disney will follow suit, keeping its current ad-free model while also offering the ad-supported plan option later this year to U.S. subscribers. International subscribers will gain the option in 2023.

How can I save money on Disney+?

We may be a few months out from the ad-supported savings, but there's still one way you can save money on your Disney+ subscription—by signing up for the Disney+ bundle.

The Disney+ bundle combines Hulu, ESPN+, and—of course—Disney+ for just $13.99 a month, a savings of $7.98 per month if you subscribe to all three. The current bundle includes ad-supported Hulu, with an option to pay more to upgrade to Hulu with no ads. Disney has not said whether it would offer a new bundle in conjunction with its ad-supported tier once that drops.

What can I stream on Disney+?

Story continues

‘The Mandalorian’ is expected to return on Disney+ later this year.

You can stream shows like The Mandalorian, the Marvel Studios entertainment library, and Disney and Pixar films, on Disney+. The streaming service is available via internet connection if you live in Australia, Austria, Canada, the Channel Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, or the U.S. Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform can be accessed from desktop browsers, mobile devices, game consoles, and more. Viewers can also use the IMAX Enhanced filter on the Movies page to watch a broad selection of films including Marvel favorites like Iron Man and Captain Marvel, which are available in IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio. Select Disney+ movies will feature a tab labeled “Versions,” which will allow viewers to access either the IMAX Enhanced or Widescreen versions.

Disney+ is home to Pixar films and shorts as well as Walt Disney Studios films, Marvel films and series, Disney Channel original series, Star Wars films and series, and National Geographic titles. The platform is constantly releasing new content, such as The Book of Boba Fett, Luca, upcoming series like She-Hulk, and more.

How can I sign up for Disney+?

To stream on Disney+, you can subscribe to Disney+ today starting at $7.99/month or $79.99 for a year’s subscription. Pricing for the new, ad-supported subscription has not yet been announced.

Disney+ is available on devices like Apple products, Roku streaming devices, Google Chromecast, Android phones and TV devices, XBOX One, PlayStation 4, LG TVs, Samsung products, Chrome OS, Mac OS, or Windows PC. If you’re worried about connecting to the service, check out their supported devices list and sign up for email updates at DisneyPlus.com to keep updated on which devices are compatible.

►Paramount+ deal: Sign up for $0.99 a month right now for access to Comedy Central, MTV, CBS and more

►Bed Bath & Beyond: Save up to $250 on vacuums from Shark, Bissell, Neato and more right now

In addition to all of the shows and films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney+ is also home to classic films like Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty, Robin Hood, A Bug’s Life, and The Princess and The Frog that you can watch on-demand, as well as Disney Channel Original shows and TV series like Sky High, Elena of Avalor, Kim Possible, and The Owl House. They also have a lot of properties you might not expect, like The Princess Bride, The Simpsons, Home Alone, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, Hamilton, and more.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Disney+ is launching a lower-priced ad-supported tier