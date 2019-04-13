How Disney+ compares to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu

Disney’s (DIS) new streaming service, Disney+, is set to launch later this November, but it’s already making waves throughout the entertainment industry. With a stellar lineup of proprietary movies and TV shows, not to mention Marvel and Star Wars content on tap, Disney+ has the makings of a surefire success for the entertainment juggernaut

Of course, Disney+ will have some stiff competition in the current streaming king, Netflix (NFLX), as well as Amazon Prime Video (AMZN) and Hulu. Here’s how the four services stack up.

Pricing:

Disney+

Disney came flying out of the gate with guns blazing by announcing that Disney+ will be available for just $6.99 per month or $69.99 a year. That’s a seriously impressive price point when you consider how much content the streaming service will offer. Importantly, Disney is keeping the price for its service low while still keeping it ad-free.

Netflix

The cream of the crop of streaming services, Netflix’s streaming service is a surprisingly low-priced offering. The company’s Basic plan, which gets you watching on one screen at a time, costs $8.99 per month. Meanwhile, the Standard plan, which lets you stream to 2 screens at once and watch HD content, costs $12.99 per month.

Netflix’s Premium plan costs $15.99 per month and lets you stream on 4 screens at up to 4K resolutions.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon’s Prime Video comes with a subscription to the e-commerce giant’s Prime delivery service. You can choose to pay monthly for Prime, which works out to $12.99 per month, or pay $112 for the entire year. If you want to opt for Prime Video on its own, you’ll pay just $8.99 per month.

Hulu

Hulu is the least expensive of the major streaming services, with its ad-supported plan priced at just $5.99 per month. The ad-free version of the service costs $11.99 per month and gets you TV show episodes shortly after they hit the airwaves versus other services, which may make episodes available for streaming months later.

Major shows and movies

Disney+

Outside of Netflix, Disney looks like it’s set to have the most impressive streaming library. Heck, Netflix is even losing shows and movies to Disney, so the House of Mouse might end up being the best streaming service around. First there’s Disney’s own classic animated movies like “The Lion King” and “The Little Mermaid,” then there’s all of the “Star Wars” movies and upcoming “Star Wars” show, not to mention all of the Marvel movies, and Fox’s own originals like “The Simpsons.”

That’s an incredible lineup of movies and shows that makes the price tag seem almost too good to be true. But, Disney will also have to prove that its original shows are worth the price of admission, as well.

Netflix

Netflix has a collection of impressive TV shows and movies to its name including the Oscar-winning “Roma,” “Stranger Things,” “BoJack Horseman,” “Big Mouth,” “Dear White People,” and a slew of others. Add to that a seemingly endless number of third-party shows and movies, and you could probably turn to dust before you finished watching it all in one session.

