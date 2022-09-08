Disney+ is only $2 for one month for new and returning subscribers

The House of Mouse is celebrating Disney+ Day today, and that means exclusive content and releases if you're already a subscriber, as well as a discount if you're not a member yet. If you're a new customer or have previously let your subscription lapse, you can now get a month of Disney+ for only $2. The discounted price will only apply to your first month of membership, after which you'll have to pay $8 a month to keep your subscription active. Still, that's 75 percent off the service's regular price and a great opportunity to test it out or regain access to its movies and shows.

This year's Disney+ Day also marks the streaming premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder and Pinocchio, as well as of new series and originals like the computer animated show Cars on the Road. Brie Larson's hybrid docuseries Growing Up, which features coming of age stories, and National Geographic's Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory that will take you on journeys to capture real-life animal stories in some of Earth's harshest environments are now available on the platform, as well. And if you're a parent, I wish you luck and hope you have the fortitude to be able to withstand repeated plays of Let It Go, because there are new sing-along versions of Frozen and Frozen 2.

The $2 Disney+ offer ends before midnight on September 19th, so may want to sign up soon or set a reminder if you don't want to miss it.

