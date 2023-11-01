Disney Offers $8.61 Billion for Comcast’s Stake in Hulu
(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. offered to buy Comcast Corp.’s one-third stake in the Hulu streaming service for $8.61 billion.
Under a previous deal between the companies, the value of Hulu will be no less than $27.5 billion, minus any agreed-on capital contributions payable by Comcast to Disney, according to a statement Wednesday.
The final price will be settled through an appraisal process and is likely to involve several investment banks, the companies said previously. They expect a deal to be completed next year.
