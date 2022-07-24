U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,961.63
    -37.32 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,899.29
    -137.61 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,834.11
    -225.49 (-1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.88
    -29.81 (-1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.09
    +0.39 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.30
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    18.49
    -0.13 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0220
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    -0.1270 (-4.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2014
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1750
    -1.1920 (-0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,762.89
    +451.32 (+2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.81
    -9.44 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.37
    +5.86 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,914.66
    +111.66 (+0.40%)
     

Marvel's new Disney+ 'Daredevil' series will arrive in 2024

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Marvel Studios / Disney

It’s official. Nearly four years after Netflix canceled Daredevil and the series more recently made its way over to Disney+, Disney confirmed it’s developing a new 18-episode live-action TV show starring the blind superhero. On Saturday, Marvel announced Daredevil: Born Again and shared that stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio would reprise their roles as Daredevil and Kingpin.

News that the company planned to revive Daredevil first came to light in May, with Variety reporting that Disney had hired Matt Corman and Chris Ord to write and produce the series. Disney currently plans to begin streaming Born Again sometime in the spring of 2024. Before then, Marvel fans can look forward to I Am Groot and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arriving on Disney+. Both shows got new trailers during San Diego Comic-Con this weekend.

Recommended Stories