U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,960.67
    -13.87 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,059.10
    -13.78 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,020.92
    -117.80 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,160.82
    -60.67 (-2.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.91
    -0.06 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.30
    -21.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.71
    -0.40 (-1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1780
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6890
    +0.0290 (+1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3786
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7270
    +0.0970 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,611.18
    +1,215.18 (+2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,155.94
    +42.79 (+3.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,736.17
    -4.42 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,384.52
    +207.82 (+0.71%)
     

Disney+ and ESPN+ are coming to Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex subscribers are getting access to two more major streaming services through their set-top boxes. Disney+ will arrive on the platforms in the next few days. ESPN+ is now available on Flex through the ESPN app, and it should hit X1 in the coming weeks.

You can use the Xfinity Voice Remote to open the apps or play something from them with vocal commands. Content from both apps will be accessible elsewhere on X1 and Flex, including through the TV, movies and sports collections.

Disney+ and ESPN+ will sit alongside several notable streaming services on X1 and Flex. Subscribers can already access Disney’s other service Hulu, Peacock, Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube, Vudu, Pandora and more.

Recommended Stories

  • Visa will allow some transactions to be settled with cryptocurrency

    Support for the USDC stablecoin will streamline crypto-based payments.

  • EA will return to golf games with a new PGA Tour title

    EA is reviving its PGA Tour golf game series with a 'next-gen' title in development.

  • Otterbox’s new accessories are aimed at kids and their iPads

    OtterBox finally has a line of rugged iPad accessories for kids.

  • SolarWinds hack reportedly accessed emails for key DHS officials

    SolarWinds hackers reportedly compromised the email of Homeland Security officials, including acting Secretary Chad Wolf.

  • Prosus classifieds group OLX shuts down Berlin's Frontier Car Group to focus OLX Autos on LatAm and Asia

    Cazoo is picking up significant capital today by teaming up with a SPAC in the U.S. at a $7 billion valuation, but it's the end of the line for another big European name in used-car sales. TechCrunch has learned and confirmed that Berlin-based Frontier Car Group, which builds used-car marketplaces with a focus on emerging markets, is shutting down its operations in the city. Its majority owner OLX Group, a division of Prosus (the tech holdings of Naspers that is now listed as a separate entity), said that it wants to refocus on more local operations in Latin America and Asia under its OLX Autos brand, into which it will fold in the remaining FCG operations.

  • Peacock is removing racist scenes from classic WWE matches

    NBCUniversal's Peacock is removing racist scenes from classic WWE matches as it comes to terms with a troublesome streaming catalog.

  • Boston Dynamic's new 'Stretch' robot is designed for boxes, not backflips

    Boston Dynamics has revealed its latest robot, Stretch, designed for far less glamorous purposes than its other creations.

  • Apple Watch can monitor the frailty of cardiovascular patients at home

    A Stanford study has determined that the Apple Watch can monitor the frailty of cardiovascular disease patients when they're at home — it's about as good as a clinic.

  • Report: Stephon Gilmore ‘very open’ to signing extension with Patriots

    The 31-year-old may find himself back with the Patriots this season.

  • South African health insurer Discovery in touch with vaccine makers

    South African health insurer Discovery Ltd said on Monday it was in contact with all COVID-19 vaccine producers but cannot independently source vaccines as procurement and distribution is in the hands of the government. As in many countries, vaccine procurement in South Africa is centralised and controlled by government but the pace of procurement and inoculation has been slow, with less than 250,000 people, or just 0.5% of the population vaccinated so far. This has prompted calls from health experts to allow the private sector to source vaccines to bolster government efforts.

  • Central European Media Enterprises Owner Petr Kellner Dies in Helicopter Crash

    Czech billionaire Petr Kellner, owner of media group Central European Media Enterprises (CME), died in a helicopter crash in Alaska on Saturday. Kellner’s company, PPF Group, acquired CME in Oct. 2020 from AT&T. CME operates media businesses in five Central and Eastern European markets including Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. These operations […]

  • CDC extends national eviction moratorium — but tenant advocates argue more help is needed

    The moratorium’s guidelines were largely left unchanged, even as renter advocates have argued that gaps in the order are leaving tenants at risk of homelessness.

  • Hong Kong Is Set to Target First SPAC Listing by End of Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is expected to have its own blank check company listing framework ready in June for public feedback and targets allowing deals to start by the end of this year, according to people familiar with the matter.The city is looking at tighter rules for sponsors of special purpose acquisition company listings and their buy-out targets than those enforced in the U.S., said the people, who asked not to be named discussing internal deliberations. Officials are keen to address concerns springing up around the hundreds of publicly traded shell companies that have raised money on New York exchanges with the goal of buying a profitable business down the line, the people said.Hong Kong’s financial chief, Paul Chan, has directed the regulator and the stock exchange to come up with a framework that fits its market as the Asian financial hub seeks to get in on a boom in SPAC deals that has mainly been centered in the U.S. Some of the city’s biggest tycoons, including Adrian Cheng, are preparing to or have raised such funds in the U.S.Hong Kong is racing with rival Singapore to become the first Asian hub to green light such vehicles. Yet, after years spent squeezing out shell companies that were seen as a hotbed for pump-and-dump stock manipulation, authorities are taking a cautious approach. Acquisitions by SPACs will have to meet the existing standards for initial public offerings, the people said. The rules also envision a set of conditions for sponsors to meet, including having a track record of managing money, one person said.The time-line could still change should unforeseen regulatory concerns arise, the people said. The guiding principle is to keep the current vetting system of IPOs and reverse takeovers in place and introduce a long-term framework for SPAC issuance, they said.“We regularly look at ways to enhance our IPO regime, as part of our commitment to enhance the competitiveness and attractiveness of our IPO market, whilst maintaining market quality,” a spokesman for the exchange said. “We will update the market of any new initiatives as appropriate.” Shares of HKEX rose as much as 1.6% on Monday.A Securities and Futures Commission spokesman said: “We don’t have anything to add at this stage to what the government has said on this matter.”In the past 12 months, more than 700 SPACs -- mostly backed by billionaires, private equity, venture capital and even corporations -- have flocked to New York exchanges, seeking to raise more than $200 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The Hong Kong rules being mulled on sponsors could prevent some of the excesses that U.S. regulators are now growing concerned about. The Securities and Exchange Commission recently warned against buying stakes in SPACs based solely on endorsements from Hollywood actors, professional athletes and other celebrities.SPACs typically put the money raised by selling shares into a trust account that pays interest while the company looks for a target to acquire. If no target is found over a specified period, mostly two years, investors get paid back.A major concern now is that as more and more SPACs sell shares, there will be few viable companies available for them to acquire.The deal boom is “a warning sign” in itself, said Martin Hennecke, Asia investment director at St. James’s Place Wealth Management, which oversees more than $177 billion.Hennecke said that pressure will grow on SPACs over the next two years to secure a good acquisition. “When the deadline approaches for a large number of SPACs, we may see the worst fallout as sponsors are hard-pressed to cut corners with regards to merger quality to avoid liquidation,” he said.One major issue in Hong Kong could become securing liability insurance for SPAC directors and officers against incorrect statements and negligence. Such insurance is already double the cost for many Chinese firms listed in the U.S. because of increased scrutiny and activism in recent years, said Sandra Lee, Asia chief executive at reinsurance broker BMS Group.For the even smaller SPAC market it’s “almost impossible” to get D&O liability insurance, leaving the Chinese owners exposed to claims, Lee said.Exchanges may be better served to sit out the SPAC boom in the long run, Hennecke said. “Ultimately for a long term success for a stock exchange, integrity and investor protection is also part of the equation.”Even so, companies in Hong Kong are welcoming the new avenue to go public, which has already lured some of the city’s super rich. Horizon Ventures, a firm backed by billionaire Li Ka-shing, this year took its three financial technology holdings -- Hippo Enterprises Inc., Doma and Bakkt -- public in SPACs deals valued at $10 billion in total.The firms opted to list via SPACs over a traditional IPO because it offered more benefits to the founders, said Frances Kang, a director at Horizon Ventures. Effectively a merger, a SPAC listing can be completed in a matter of weeks compared with the 12 months it would take to go public in the regular way, she said.“Once you become a public company, nobody’s going to care whether you come here from SPAC, from direct listing or from traditional listing,” Kang said. “SPAC is only an alternative. Ultimately you need to ask yourself whether you are public ready.”(Updates with HKEX shares in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • No IRS stimulus check? If you haven't gotten the third COVID relief payment, you're not completely out of luck

    Nearly 30 million Social Security and SSI beneficiaries are still waiting for stimulus check money, according to House Democrats.

  • Dow, S&P 500 struggle for direction, tech shares lower on reports of massive margin on investment fund

    U.S. stocks are showing weakness Monday midday following reports that a large investment fund was forced to sell massive holdings in stocks that some fear could ripple through the broader market.

  • A former public servant became her own lawyer and won the discharge of $41,000 in student loans

    A 51-year-old former public servant from Arkansas with $44,000 in student loan debt recently saw all her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in the Western District of Arkansas.

  • Bitcoin Breaks Out, Near $58K, After Visa Adds Support for Stablecoin USDC

    Bitcoin picks up a bid as payments giant Visa adds support for USDC – the second-biggest stablecoin.

  • ‘It would be nice to spend money and go on vacations’: I’m 58 and have lived in my home for 40 years. Should I downsize and rent?

    ‘The Big Move’ is a MarketWatch column looking at the ins and outs of real estate, from navigating the search for a new home to applying for a mortgage. There are other downsides to renting, to be sure.

  • Square CFO Says There’s ‘Absolutely a Case’ for All Balance Sheets to Have Bitcoin

    Ahuja said her company sees bitcoin and cryptocurrency as "expanding access to financial services" particularly on a global scale.

  • Abu Dhabi Wants to Revolutionize How Middle East Oil Is Sold

    (Bloomberg) -- Tucked between the Gulf of Oman and a craggy mountain range, the dusty port Fujairah isn’t an obvious base from which to try and revolutionize the Middle East’s oil markets.But on Monday, when Abu Dhabi begins selling futures contracts for its oil and then shipping the barrels from Fujairah, it will mark an aggressive shift by the emirate. It hopes to change the way nearly one-fifth of the world’s crude is priced.Persian Gulf states pump nearly 20 million barrels of oil a day and Abu Dhabi wants the futures for its flagship Murban grade to become the region’s main benchmark.The Gulf’s biggest producers -- including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, of which Abu Dhabi is the capital -- have traditionally priced their barrels based on benchmarks from other regions. They’ve mostly sold their crude directly to refiners or international companies with stakes in their fields. Crucially, they’ve prevented those customers from re-selling the oil and benefiting from arbitrage opportunities that exist in energy markets.Now, Abu Dhabi’s removing those curbs with the aim of opening up its oil to financial as well as physical traders. Investors globally are clamoring for commodities because of their high yields relative to other assets and to protect themselves against any rise in inflation.Once sold on an exchange, Murban will be sent by pipeline to Fujairah, where Abu Dhabi’s desert fields physically connect with global markets.“If successful -- and I think the chances are good -- Murban futures could be a pivotal moment for Middle East crude pricing,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Singapore-based Vanda Insights, which provides oil analysis. If “a sizable chunk of Middle Eastern crude trades freely in the spot market,” that could push other regional producers to follow Abu Dhabi’s lead, she said.Storage CavernsTo help its cause, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., the state energy firm, is spending around $900 million to build 40 million barrels of storage space in caverns beneath Fujairah’s mountains. That, and tanks Adnoc already has at the port, will ensure there’s plenty of Murban on hand to manage any future supply disruptions, Khaled Salmeen, the company’s head of marketing and trading, told reporters this month.Adnoc can pump about 2 million barrels a day of Murban and has pledged to provide the exchange with half that amount over the next year -- in line with or greater than the supply of today’s major oil benchmarks such as Brent and West Texas Intermediate.Liquidity’s “critical to the whole equation,” said Chris Bake, a director at Vitol Group, the largest independent oil trader, which is backing the exchange.Creating a new benchmark will hardly be easy. Oil traders dislike change, especially when they believe markets already do a good job matching supply and demand. S&P Global Platts caused uproar this year after announcing it would overhaul Dated Brent, the world’s main crude price. It was forced to shelve the plan indefinitely.Murban will also face competition regionally. Platts publishes price assessments for Dubai oil and the Dubai Mercantile Exchange trades futures for Omani crude. Both act as benchmarks for Middle Eastern shipments to Asia.Enter GoldmanThe benefits from trading Murban, a crude first exported in 1963, are worth the effort, according to Sultan Al Jaber, Adnoc’s chief executive officer. “Price transparency will allow our customers to better hedge and manage their market risks,” he wrote Sunday in The National, a local newspaper.Abu Dhabi says the combination of high supply, easy access to oil-consuming markets from Fujairah and the absence of trading restrictions will attract plenty of buyers to its exchange. Philippe Khoury, a former HSBC Holdings Plc energy banker who Adnoc hired in 2018 to build its trading operations, said Murban may even compete with Brent and WTI.The futures platform will be run by Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and called ICE Futures Abu Dhabi. Last week, ICE approved Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and 22 other banks and brokers as exchange members.Wider AmbitionAdnoc’s plan underscores the UAE’s wider ambition to monetize its hydrocarbon resources faster in case oil demand starts shrinking with the global shift to greener energy. The country aims to increase output capacity from about 4 million barrels a day now to 5 million by 2030, which would make it OPEC’s biggest producer after Saudi Arabia.The Murban exchange and the capacity boost could raise tension within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, according to Hari of Vanda Insights. The Gulf states dominate the cartel and tend to prize unity. They also began unprecedented production cuts last year to bolster prices as the coronavirus pandemic spread.Still, the UAE says Murban futures won’t affect OPEC or its ability to stabilize oil prices.“We definitely hope” other regional producers adopt Murban as a benchmark for their own crude, Adnoc’s Khoury said this month at the Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Forum.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.